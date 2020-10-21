 

Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big Boxstore Locations Across the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 13:30  |  72   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap”) (NEO:QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the launch of an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Sandor Development Company (“Sandor”), one of the largest privately-held shopping center developers with locations across the United States which often adjoin such retail giants as Home Depot, Walmart, and Target and Kroger, among others. Collection Sites will lease 50 x 100 ft of space in the parking lots of 65 shopping centers owned or managed by Sandor, for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.

“As one of the largest private property developers in the United States, this agreement will ensure Collection Sites are widely accessible by all Americans” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “As people go about their regular shopping routines at stores like Walmart and Target, they will be able to conveniently and quickly access COVID-19 testing. This is the key to flattening the curve and will help maximize the testing that is completed.”

With this agreement, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The network of pop-up labs will be located across 65 Sandor locations in 25 U.S. states, with California, Texas, and Arizona targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation in November 2020 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

“We are excited to support the health and safety of all Americans by bringing them a convenient COVID-19 testing solution” says David N. Eskenazi,  President of Sandor Development. “With the substantial traffic and regular visits to our properties, Americans will be able to make COVID-19 testing part of their regular routine and help flatten the curve and restore regular business and life for the United States.”

Seite 1 von 4
QuestCap Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to presentation of third quarter results 2020
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
QuestCap Announces Uplisting to NEO Exchange and Transition to Single Purpose Company
07.10.20
QuestCap to Launch COVID-19 Testing Sites
23.09.20
QuestCap Announces Launch of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 Testing Sites Across Participating H&S Energy, LLC Locations
22.09.20
Art Angels Supports Restoration of Art Industry with Collection Sites COVID-19 Testing Services and Protocols

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:48 Uhr
587
Copper One: Top Management, aussichtsreiche Kupferprojekte und ein vielversprechender Name