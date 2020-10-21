Collection Sites Announces Agreement with Sandor Development to Launch Testing Sites at 65 Big Boxstore Locations Across the U.S.

“As one of the largest private property developers in the United States, this agreement will ensure Collection Sites are widely accessible by all Americans” says Mr. Doug Sommerville, CEO of QuestCap, Inc. “As people go about their regular shopping routines at stores like Walmart and Target, they will be able to conveniently and quickly access COVID-19 testing. This is the key to flattening the curve and will help maximize the testing that is completed.”

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“ QuestCap ”) ( NEO: QSC; OTC:COPRF; FRA:34C1 ) is pleased to announce the launch of an agreement between its wholly owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC and Sandor Development Company (“Sandor”), one of the largest privately-held shopping center developers with locations across the United States which often adjoin such retail giants as Home Depot, Walmart, and Target and Kroger, among others. Collection Sites will lease 50 x 100 ft of space in the parking lots of 65 shopping centers owned or managed by Sandor, for an initial 6-month term with the option to extend.

With this agreement, a network of ‘pop-up’ COVID-19 testing sites will be rolled out across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Las Vegas based company Collection Sites, LLC and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com.

The network of pop-up labs will be located across 65 Sandor locations in 25 U.S. states, with California, Texas, and Arizona targeted initially. Testing sites will now be available for Americans seeking fast, available, and accurate testing for themselves and their loved ones in the weeks and months ahead. The first location is set to begin installation in November 2020 with daily testing capacity of 150 tests per site and charging USD $59 to $139 per test.

“We are excited to support the health and safety of all Americans by bringing them a convenient COVID-19 testing solution” says David N. Eskenazi, President of Sandor Development. “With the substantial traffic and regular visits to our properties, Americans will be able to make COVID-19 testing part of their regular routine and help flatten the curve and restore regular business and life for the United States.”