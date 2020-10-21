 

BOK Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $154 million or $2.19 Per Share in the Third Quarter

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 of $154 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share.

CEO Commentary

"Building off prior quarters, our large percentage of fee-based revenues provided a differentiated earnings outcome compared to many similar-sized financial institutions," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. "Both our Wealth Management and Mortgage businesses delivered impressively in a time of compressed net interest margin and unsure credit outcomes across the industry."

Bradshaw continued, "Beyond the financial success we've had this quarter, I'm incredibly proud of the impact we've made in our communities. We have increased our charitable investments from the BOKF Foundation and our employees also stepped up their collective volunteer hours to help address needs across our communities. Our top ranking in the 2020 American Banker reputation survey is a testament to the level of leadership and engagement our employees provide in our banking communities. We have earned the reputation as an organization known for unwavering integrity, and that is demonstrated in everything that we do. Whether it's the role we play in our communities or the financial results for our shareholders - it's more about actions than words at BOK Financial."

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $154.0 million or $2.19 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020 and $64.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue was $204.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $215.0 million for the prior quarter. No provision for expected credit losses was necessary in the third quarter, while the second quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $135.3 million. Our forecasts of economic conditions have improved since the previous quarter.
  • Net interest revenue totaled $271.8 million, a decrease of $6.4 million. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million in the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 2.81 percent compared to 2.83 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding discount accretion, net interest margin was 2.67 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the prior quarter.
  • Fees and commissions revenue totaled $222.9 million, an increase of $9.2 million. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $7.5 million, largely due to an increase trading revenue and customer hedging revenue.
  • Operating expense was $301.3 million, an increase of $5.9 million. Personnel expense increased $3.6 million. Incentive compensation increased $5.6 million, largely related to vesting assumptions regarding the Company's earnings per share growth relative to a defined peer group. Non-personnel expense increased $2.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Increases in net losses and expenses on two repossessed properties, professional fees and data processing and communications expense were partially offset by decreases in occupancy and equipment expense and other expenses. In addition, the second quarter of 2020 included a $3.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation.
  • Changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges added $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million in the prior quarter.
  • Period-end loans decreased $353 million to $23.8 billion at September 30, 2020, primarily due to continued paydowns of commercial loans. Average loans were relatively consistent with the second quarter at $24.1 billion.
  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $420 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 1.88 percent of outstanding loans at September 30, 2020. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.93 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.06 percent. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was $436 million or 1.97 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $469 million or 2.12 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2020.
  • Average deposits increased $2.0 billion to $34.6 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.1 billion to $35.0 billion, largely due to growth in commercial and wealth management balances. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment.
  • The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent at September 30, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent at September 30, 2020. At June 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, total capital ratio was 13.43 percent, and leverage ratio was 7.74 percent.

Third Quarter 2020 Business Segment Highlights

  • Commercial Banking contributed $75.1 million to net income, a decrease of $5.9 million compared to the second quarter. Net interest revenue increased $4.8 million, including higher discount accretion. Net loans charged off increased $8.8 million. Fees and commissions revenue increased $3.6 million led by increased customer hedging and loan syndication activity. Operating expense increased $3.9 million, largely due to increases in incentive compensation and deposit insurance expense. Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets also increased $4.5 million due to impairment of a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $585 million due to repayment of defensive draws taken earlier in the year and purposeful deleveraging by our customers. Commercial deposits grew more than 5 percent to $14.6 billion in the third quarter.
  • Consumer Banking contributed $26.3 million to net income, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to the second quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $6.1 million, largely due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit and compressed loan spreads. Fees and commissions revenue was largely unchanged compared to the prior quarter. While mortgage production revenue decreased slightly compared to the prior quarter, it was another strong quarter for our mortgage banking business. Low mortgage interest rates continue to result in high volumes and increased margins. Deposit service charges increased in the current quarter as many "stay at home" orders have been lifted and consumer activity starts to return to more normal levels. Changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges provided $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2020 and $9.3 million in the prior quarter.
  • Wealth Management contributed $31.2 million to net income, a decrease of $2.2 million compared to the second quarter. This segment produced another record quarter for total revenue. While net interest revenue decreased $3.9 million due to lower yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit, fees and commissions grew by $4.9 million. Increases in trading revenue of $3.0 million and other revenue of $2.3 million were partially offset by a decrease in fiduciary and asset management revenue. We continue to maintain an increased trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during this time of low interest rates. Deposit growth remains strong with total average deposits growing $704 million or 8 percent compared to the previous quarter. Assets under management or administration totaled $82.4 billion, up $3.0 billion since June 30.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $271.8 million for the third quarter of 2020, a $6.4 million decrease compared to the second quarter of 2020. Net purchase accounting discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $13.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. Increased accretion was primarily due to early payoffs of acquired loans.

Average earning assets decreased $681 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, decreased $399 million and restricted equity securities decreased $130 million. Residential mortgage loans held for sale decreased $75 million while interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased $67 million. Average loan balances remained largely unchanged. Available for sale securities increased $101 million. Average interest-bearing deposits grew by $1.5 billion, primarily due to interest-bearing transaction deposits. Funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $3.0 billion and other borrowings decreased $145 million.

Net interest margin was 2.81 percent compared to 2.83 percent in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding discount accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin was 2.67 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the prior quarter. Recent interest rate cuts continue to compress the net interest margin. While the company has been proactive in reducing deposit costs and implementing LIBOR floors in loan agreements to support the margin, funds received from available for sale securities continue to be reinvested at lower rates.

The yield on average earning assets was 3.04 percent, an 8 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 18 basis points to 2.11 percent and the loan portfolio yield decreased 3 basis points to 3.60 percent. Excluding loan discount accretion, the yield on average earning assets was 2.91 percent, down 18 basis points and the loan portfolio yield was 3.38 percent, down 20 basis points from the previous quarter. The yield on fair value option securities decreased 8 basis points to 1.92 percent.

Funding costs were 0.31 percent, down 6 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 0.26 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 1 basis point to 0.31 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 8 basis points for the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the prior quarter.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $222.9 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $9.2 million over the second quarter of 2020, led by continued growth in brokerage and trading revenue.

Brokerage and trading revenue increased $7.5 million to $69.5 million. Trading revenue increased $3.0 million. The low mortgage interest rate environment continues to drive our U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities trading activity. Customer hedging revenue increased $2.4 million as energy customers increased hedging activities in the volatile environment. Investment banking revenue also grew by $1.8 million largely due to loan syndication activity.

Deposit service charges increased $2.2 million compared to the first quarter. As "stay at home" orders have been lifted and customer activity returns to normal, we have seen service charges return to a more normal level as well. Other revenue increased $2.2 million.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $2.0 million to $52.0 million, primarily due to a reduction of mortgage servicing revenue. During the second quarter of 2020, we completed a sale of mortgage servicing rights on $1.6 billion of unpaid principal balance, primarily related to loans guaranteed by the Veteran's Administration. Mortgage production revenue remained very strong at $38.4 million, decreasing only slightly from the previous quarter.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue decreased $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2020, largely due to a decrease from seasonal tax preparation fees earned in the second quarter.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $301.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $5.9 million compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Personnel expense increased $3.6 million. Stock based incentive compensation increased $5.9 million due to changes related to vesting assumptions regarding the Company's earnings per share growth relative to a defined peer group. Cash based incentive compensation increased $3.1 million, primarily due to increased securities trading activity. Deferred compensation, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses), decreased $3.5 million. Regular compensation decreased $2.6 million, primarily related to unfilled positions due to attrition.

Non-personnel expense increased $2.3 million over the second quarter of 2020. Net losses and expenses on repossessed assets increased $4.5 million, largely due to write-downs on a set of oil and gas properties and a retail commercial real estate property. Professional fees and services expense increased $1.9 million due mainly to higher legal fees. Data processing and communications expense increased $1.8 million due to continued investment in technology.

Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $2.6 million, primarily related to impairment charges incurred in the second quarter and other expense decreased $1.8 million. We also made a charitable contribution of $3.0 million to the BOKF Foundation in the second quarter.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 24.7 percent for the third quarter of 2020, an increase from 19.7 percent for the second quarter of 2020. An increase in forecasted pre-tax income for 2020 and the completion of 2019 tax returns drove the increase in effective tax rate for the quarter. The effective tax rate excluding these items was 21.7 percent. 

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $23.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a $353 million decrease compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to commercial loan payoffs.

Outstanding core commercial loan balances decreased $593 million or 4 percent compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to continued pay downs. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

Energy loan balances decreased $257 million to $3.7 billion or 16 percent of total loans. The current commodity price environment is continuing to dampen demand for new loans and borrowers are paying down debt to reduce leverage. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.3 billion at September 30, 2020, a $214 million decrease compared to June 30, 2020, and a $660 million decrease compared to December 31, 2019, largely as a result of the semi-annual borrowing base redetermination process in the second quarter.

Healthcare sector loan balances increased $36 million to $3.3 billion or 14 percent of total loans, primarily due to growth in loans to senior housing and care facilities. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.5 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.

General business loans decreased $138 million to $3.0 billion or 13 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.7 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $748 million of loans from other commercial industries. Broad pay downs across our core commercial and industrial loan book contracted the portfolio.

Services loan balances decreased $234 million to $3.5 billion or 15 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services.

Although not a significant portion of our commercial portfolio, our services and general business loans also include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents less than 7 percent of our total portfolio. Some of these borrowers have participated in the PPP, which has provided some measure of relief. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.

Commercial real estate loan balances were up $140 million over June 30, 2020 and represent 20 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020. Loans secured by office buildings increased $126 million to $1.1 billion. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $69 million. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $26 million to $507 million. Multifamily residential loans, our largest exposure in commercial real estate, decreased $20 million to $1.4 billion at September 30, 2020. Loans secured by retail facilities were $786 million at September 30, 2020, largely unchanged from the prior quarter. Loans secured by retail facilities and office buildings may be impacted by measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus as well as changes in consumer behavior.

Loans to individuals increased $85 million, primarily due to an increase in residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The Company may repurchase loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools when certain defined delinquency criteria are met. Because of this repurchase right, the Company is deemed to have regained effective control over these loans and must include them on the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $35.0 billion at September 30, 2020, a $1.1 billion increase over June 30, 2020. Continued deposit growth was due primarily to customers retaining higher balances in the current economic environment. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.3 billion. Average deposits were $34.6 billion at September 30, 2020, a $2.0 billion increase compared to June 30, 2020. Interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.7 billion.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent at September 30, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.07 percent, total capital ratio was 14.05 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.39 percent at September 30, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 29 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at September 30. At June 30, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44 percent, total capital ratio was 13.43 percent, and leverage ratio was 7.74 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.02 percent at September 30, 2020 and 8.79 percent at June 30, 2020. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

Credit Quality

The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. Our CECL models measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

No provision for credit losses was necessary for the third quarter of 2020. A $1.7 million provision related to lending activities was offset by a decrease in the accrual for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities and allowance for credit losses from investment securities. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to an improved economic outlook related to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and other assumptions, resulted in a $12.8 million decrease in the provision for credit losses from lending activities. Changes in the loan portfolio characteristics, including specific impairment and losses, loan balances and risk grading resulted in a $14.5 million increase in the provision for credit losses from lending activities.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic maintains its current trajectory with localized and state-level hotspots. This scenario assumes approval of a vaccine prior to the end of 2020, with a large share of the U.S. population vaccinated by the end of the third quarter of 2021. After a strong increase in GDP in the third quarter, we expect GDP growth to moderate to rates consistent with historical averages and recovering to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2021. We expect a 4 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 8.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2020, improving to 6.9 percent by the third quarter of 2021. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of September 2020, averaging $41.65 per barrel over the next twelve months.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $420 million or 1.76 percent of outstanding loans and 195 percent of non-accruing loans at September 30, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $448 million or 1.88 percent of outstanding loans and 208 percent of non-accruing loans at September 30, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 4.30 percent of outstanding energy loans at September 30. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.93 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.06 percent.

At June 30, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $436 million or 1.80 percent of outstanding loans and 175 percent of non-accruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $469 million or 1.94 percent of outstanding loans and 188 percent of non-accruing loans.

Non-performing assets totaled $417 million or 1.75 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2020, compared to $405 million or 1.68 percent at June 30, 2020. Non-performing assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $268 million or 1.25 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2020, down from $285 million or 1.31 percent at June 30, 2020.

Non-accruing loans were $221 million or 1.02 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2020. Non-accruing commercial loans totaled $170 million or 1.25 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Non-accruing commercial real estate loans totaled $13 million or 0.28 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Non-accruing loans to individuals totaled $38 million or 1.11 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Non-accruing loans decreased $34 million compared to June 30, 2020, primarily due to a $36 million decrease in non-accruing energy loans. New non-accruing loans identified in the third quarter totaled $45 million, offset by $30 million in payments received, $27 million in charge-offs and $23 million of foreclosures.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $623 million at September 30, compared to $626 million at June 30. A decrease in potential problem energy loans was partially offset by an increase in general business loans and commercial real estate loans.

Net charge-offs were $22.4 million or 0.41 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.30 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $14.1 million or 0.25 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $26.7 million for the third quarter compared to $15.6 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $4.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Loans in deferral status have dropped to just over 1 percent of total loans from a peak of more than 7 percent. More than 80 percent of the loans that were deferred have now moved back to payment status. Of the loans that remain in deferral, approximately half are in the Commercial Real Estate portfolio.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.8 billion at September 30, 2020, a $341 million increase compared to June 30, 2020. At September 30, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.4 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.3 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At September 30, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $481 million compared to $487 million at June 30, 2020.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $588 million to $135 million at September 30, 2020.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $6.5 million during the third quarter of 2020, including a $3.4 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, $1.5 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $1.6 million of related net interest revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on October 21, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13711391.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $46 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $82 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of September 30, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.




BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 658,612       $ 762,453    
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 347,759       485,319    
Trading securities 2,245,480       1,196,105    
Investment securities, net of allowance 256,001       267,988    
Available for sale securities 12,817,269       12,475,919    
Fair value option securities 134,756       722,657    
Restricted equity securities 111,656       125,683    
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 295,290       319,357    
Loans:      
Commercial 13,565,706       14,158,510    
Commercial real estate 4,693,700       4,554,144    
Paycheck protection program 2,097,325       2,081,428    
Loans to individuals 3,446,569       3,361,808    
Total loans 23,803,300       24,155,890    
Allowance for loan losses (419,777 )     (435,597 )  
Loans, net of allowance 23,383,523       23,720,293    
Premises and equipment, net 542,625       550,230    
Receivables 245,514       226,934    
Goodwill 1,048,091       1,048,091    
Intangible assets, net 118,524       123,595    
Mortgage servicing rights 97,644       97,971    
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 52,847       35,330    
Derivative contracts, net 593,568       651,553    
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 396,497       393,741    
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,934,495       1,863,719    
Other assets 787,073       752,936    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,067,224       $ 45,819,874    
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand $ 12,047,338       $ 11,992,165    
Interest-bearing transaction 20,196,740       18,850,418    
Savings 720,949       696,971    
Time 2,007,973       2,352,760    
Total deposits 34,973,000       33,892,314    
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 973,652       1,357,602    
Other borrowings 2,771,429       3,173,563    
Subordinated debentures 275,986       275,973    
Accrued interest, taxes and expense 335,914       365,634    
Due on unsettled securities purchases 641,817       599,510    
Derivative contracts, net 446,328       610,020    
Other liabilities 422,989       440,835    
TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,841,115       40,715,451    
Shareholders' equity:      
Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,853,617       4,726,679    
Accumulated other comprehensive gain 365,170       370,316    
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,218,787       5,096,995    
Non-controlling interests 7,322       7,428    
TOTAL EQUITY 5,226,109       5,104,423    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 46,067,224       $ 45,819,874    




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
ASSETS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 553,070       $ 619,737       $ 721,659       $ 573,203       $ 500,823    
Trading securities 1,834,160       1,871,647       1,690,104       1,672,426       1,696,568    
Investment securities, net of allowance 258,965       268,947       282,265       298,567       308,090    
Available for sale securities 12,580,850       12,480,065       11,664,521       11,333,524       10,747,439    
Fair value option securities 387,784       786,757       1,793,480       1,521,528       1,553,879    
Restricted equity securities 144,415       273,922       429,133       479,687       476,781    
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 213,125       288,588       129,708       203,535       203,319    
Loans:                  
Commercial 13,772,217       14,502,652       14,452,851       14,344,534       14,507,185    
Commercial real estate 4,754,269       4,543,511       4,346,886       4,532,649       4,652,534    
Paycheck protection program 2,092,933       1,699,369                      
Loans to individuals 3,491,044       3,353,960       3,143,286       3,358,817       3,253,199    
Total loans 24,110,463       24,099,492       21,943,023       22,236,000       22,412,918    
Allowance for loan losses (441,831 )     (367,583 )     (250,338 )     (205,417 )     (201,714 )  
Loans, net of allowance 23,668,632       23,731,909       21,692,685       22,030,583       22,211,204    
Total earning assets 39,641,001       40,321,572       38,403,555       38,113,053       37,698,103    
Cash and due from banks 723,826       678,878       669,369       690,806       717,338    
Derivative contracts, net 581,839       642,969       376,621       311,542       331,834    
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 394,680       391,951       390,009       388,012       385,190    
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 4,563,301       4,626,307       3,046,111       1,973,604       1,742,794    
Other assets 3,027,108       3,095,354       2,834,953       2,736,337       2,705,089    
TOTAL ASSETS $ 48,931,755       $ 49,757,031       $ 45,720,618       $ 44,213,354       $ 43,580,348    
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 11,929,694       $ 11,489,322       $ 9,232,859       $ 9,612,533       $ 9,759,710    
Interest-bearing transaction 19,752,106       18,040,170       16,159,654       14,685,385       13,131,542    
Savings 707,121       656,669       563,821       554,605       557,122    
Time 2,251,012       2,464,793       2,239,234       2,247,717       2,251,800    
Total deposits 34,639,933       32,650,954       28,195,568       27,100,240       25,700,174    
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 2,782,150       5,816,484       3,815,941       4,120,610       3,106,163    
Other borrowings 3,382,688       3,527,303       6,542,325       6,247,194       8,125,023    
Subordinated debentures 275,980       275,949       275,932       275,916       275,900    
Derivative contracts, net 458,390       836,667       379,342       276,078       300,051    
Due on unsettled securities purchases 1,516,880       887,973       960,780       784,174       745,893    
Other liabilities 712,674       690,087       642,764       561,654       547,144    
TOTAL LIABILITIES 43,768,695       44,685,417       40,812,652       39,365,866       38,800,348    
Total equity 5,163,060       5,071,614       4,907,966       4,847,488       4,780,000    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 48,931,755       $ 49,757,031       $ 45,720,618       $ 44,213,354       $ 43,580,348    




STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Interest revenue $ 294,659       $ 395,207       $ 949,980       $ 1,162,101    
Interest expense 22,909       116,111       138,766       319,471    
Net interest revenue 271,750       279,096       811,214       842,630    
Provision for credit losses       12,000       229,092       25,000    
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 271,750       267,096       582,122       817,630    
Other operating revenue:              
Brokerage and trading revenue 69,526       43,840       182,327       115,983    
Transaction card revenue 23,465       22,015       68,286       64,668    
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 39,931       43,621       125,646       132,004    
Deposit service charges and fees 24,286       28,837       72,462       85,154    
Mortgage banking revenue 51,959       30,180       143,062       82,145    
Other revenue 13,698       17,626       37,486       42,825    
Total fees and commissions 222,865       186,119       629,269       522,779    
Other gains, net 6,265       4,544       2,292       11,000    
Gain on derivatives, net 2,354       3,778       42,659       19,595    
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (754 )     4,597       53,180       24,115    
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 3,441       (12,593 )     (85,800 )     (62,814 )  
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (12 )     5       5,571       1,110    
Total other operating revenue 234,159       186,450       647,171       515,785    
Other operating expense:              
Personnel 179,860       162,573       512,276       492,143    
Business promotion 2,633       8,859       10,783       26,875    
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation             3,000       1,000    
Professional fees and services 14,074       12,312       39,183       41,453    
Net occupancy and equipment 28,111       27,558       84,847       83,959    
Insurance 5,848       4,220       15,984       15,513    
Data processing and communications 34,751       31,915       100,436       93,099    
Printing, postage and supplies 3,482       3,825       11,256       12,817    
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 6,244       1,728       9,541       4,304    
Amortization of intangible assets 5,071       5,064       15,355       15,393    
Mortgage banking costs 15,803       14,975       41,946       36,426    
Other expense 5,388       6,263       20,669       20,604    
Total other operating expense 301,265       279,292       865,276       843,586    
Net income before taxes 204,644       174,254       364,017       489,829    
Federal and state income taxes 50,552       32,396       83,655       99,926    
Net income 154,092       141,858       280,362       389,903    
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 58       (373 )     (444 )     (503 )  
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 154,034       $ 142,231       $ 280,806       $ 390,406    
               
Average shares outstanding:              
Basic 69,877,866       70,596,307       69,958,944       70,953,544    
Diluted 69,879,290       70,609,924       69,962,053       70,968,845    
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 2.19       $ 2.00       $ 3.99       $ 5.47    
Diluted $ 2.19       $ 2.00       $ 3.99       $ 5.47    




FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2020
 		  Mar. 31, 2020
 		  Dec. 31, 2019
 		  Sept. 30, 2019
Capital:                            
Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,218,787     $ 5,096,995     $ 5,026,248     $ 4,855,795     $ 4,829,016  
Risk weighted assets $ 31,529,826     $ 32,180,602     $ 32,973,242     $ 31,673,425     $ 32,159,139  
Risk-based capital ratios:                            
Common equity tier 1 12.07 %   11.44 %   10.98 %   11.39 %   11.06 %
Tier 1 12.07 %   11.44 %   10.98 %   11.39 %   11.06 %
Total capital 14.05 %   13.43 %   12.65 %   12.94 %   12.56 %
Leverage ratio 8.39 %   7.74 %   8.15 %   8.40 %   8.41 %
Tangible common equity ratio1 9.02 %   8.79 %   8.39 %   8.98 %   8.72 %
                             
Common stock:                            
Book value per share $ 74.23     $ 72.50     $ 71.49     $ 68.80     $ 68.15  
Tangible book value per share 57.64     55.83     54.85     52.17     51.60  
Market value per share:                            
High $ 62.86     $ 67.62     $ 87.40     $ 88.28     $ 84.35  
Low $ 48.41     $ 37.80     $ 34.57     $ 71.85     $ 72.96  
Cash dividends paid $ 35,799     $ 35,769     $ 35,949     $ 36,011     $ 35,472  
Dividend payout ratio 23.24 %   55.29 %   57.91 %   32.63 %   24.94 %
Shares outstanding, net 70,305,833     70,306,690     70,308,532     70,579,598     70,858,010  
Stock buy-back program:                            
Shares repurchased         442,000     280,000     336,713  
Amount $     $     $ 33,380     $ 22,844     $ 25,937  
Average price per share $     $     $ 75.52     $ 81.59     $ 77.03  
                             
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):                            
Return on average assets 1.25 %   0.52 %   0.55 %   0.99 %   1.29 %
Return on average equity 11.89 %   5.14 %   5.10 %   9.05 %   11.83 %
Net interest margin 2.81 %   2.83 %   2.80 %   2.88 %   3.01 %
Efficiency ratio 60.41 %   59.57 %   58.62 %   63.65 %   59.31 %
                             
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:                            
1     Tangible common equity ratio:                            
Total shareholders' equity $ 5,218,787     $ 5,096,995     $ 5,026,248     $ 4,855,795     $ 4,829,016  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,166,615     1,171,686     1,169,898     1,173,362     1,172,411  
Tangible common equity $ 4,052,172     $ 3,925,309     $ 3,856,350     $ 3,682,433     $ 3,656,605  
                             
Total assets $ 46,067,224     $ 45,819,874     $ 47,119,162     $ 42,172,021     $ 43,127,205  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,166,615     1,171,686     1,169,898     1,173,362     1,172,411  
Tangible assets $ 44,900,609     $ 44,648,188     $ 45,949,264     $ 40,998,659     $ 41,954,794  
                             
Tangible common equity ratio 9.02 %   8.79 %   8.39 %   8.98 %   8.72 %


  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
                   
Pre-provision net revenue:                  
Net income before taxes $ 204,644     $ 80,089     $ 79,284     $ 141,039     $ 174,254  
Provision for expected credit losses     135,321     93,771     19,000     12,000  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 58     (407 )   (95 )   430     (373 )
Pre-provision net revenue $ 204,586     $ 215,817     $ 173,150     $ 159,609     $ 186,627  
                             
Other data:                            
Tax equivalent interest $ 2,457     $ 2,630     $ 2,715     $ 2,726     $ 2,936  
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 480,563     $ 487,334     $ 435,989     $ 138,149     $ 178,060  
                             
Mortgage banking:                            
Mortgage production revenue $ 38,431     $ 39,185     $ 21,570     $ 9,169     $ 13,814  
                             
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 1,032,472     $ 1,184,249     $ 548,956     $ 855,643     $ 877,280  
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 560,493     546,304     657,570     158,460     379,377  
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 546,304     657,570     158,460     379,377     344,087  
Total mortgage production volume $ 1,046,661     $ 1,072,983     $ 1,048,066     $ 634,726     $ 912,570  
                             
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 54 %   71 %   57 %   57 %   56 %
Gain on sale margin 3.67 %   3.65 %   2.06 %   1.44 %   1.51 %
                             
Mortgage servicing revenue $ 13,528     $ 14,751     $ 15,597     $ 16,227     $ 16,366  
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 17,434,215     19,319,872     20,416,546     20,856,446     21,172,874  
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %
                   
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:                                      
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 2,295     $ 21,815     $ 18,371     $ (4,714 )   $ 3,742  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (754 )   (14,459 )   68,393     (8,328 )   4,597  
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 1,541     7,356     86,764     (13,042 )   8,339  
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 3,441     (761 )   (88,480 )   9,297     (12,593 )
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue 4,982     6,595     (1,716 )   (3,745 )   (4,254 )
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 1,565     2,702     4,268     1,544     1,245  
Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 6,547     $ 9,297     $ 2,552     $ (2,201 )   $ (3,009 )

2    Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.




QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
                   
Interest revenue $ 294,659     $ 306,384     $ 348,937     $ 369,857     $ 395,207  
Interest expense 22,909     28,280     87,577     99,608     116,111  
Net interest revenue 271,750     278,104     261,360     270,249     279,096  
Provision for credit losses     135,321     93,771     19,000     12,000  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 271,750     142,783     167,589     251,249     267,096  
Other operating revenue:                            
Brokerage and trading revenue 69,526     62,022     50,779     43,843     43,840  
Transaction card revenue 23,465     22,940     21,881     22,548     22,015  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 39,931     41,257     44,458     45,021     43,621  
Deposit service charges and fees 24,286     22,046     26,130     27,331     28,837  
Mortgage banking revenue 51,959     53,936     37,167     25,396     30,180  
Other revenue 13,698     11,479     12,309     15,283     17,626  
Total fees and commissions 222,865     213,680     192,724     179,422     186,119  
Other gains (losses), net 6,265     6,768     (10,741 )   (1,649 )   4,544  
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 2,354     21,885     18,420     (4,644 )   3,778  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (754 )   (14,459 )   68,393     (8,328 )   4,597  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 3,441     (761 )   (88,480 )   9,297     (12,593 )
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net (12 )   5,580     3     4,487     5  
Total other operating revenue 234,159     232,693     180,319     178,585     186,450  
Other operating expense:                            
Personnel 179,860     176,235     156,181     168,422     162,573  
Business promotion 2,633     1,935     6,215     8,787     8,859  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation     3,000         2,000      
Professional fees and services 14,074     12,161     12,948     13,408     12,312  
Net occupancy and equipment 28,111     30,675     26,061     26,316     27,558  
Insurance 5,848     5,156     4,980     5,393     4,220  
Data processing and communications 34,751     32,942     32,743     31,884     31,915  
Printing, postage and supplies 3,482     3,502     4,272     3,700     3,825  
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 6,244     1,766     1,531     2,403     1,728  
Amortization of intangible assets 5,071     5,190     5,094     5,225     5,064  
Mortgage banking costs 15,803     15,598     10,545     14,259     14,975  
Other expense 5,388     7,227     8,054     6,998     6,263  
Total other operating expense 301,265     295,387     268,624     288,795     279,292  
Net income before taxes 204,644     80,089     79,284     141,039     174,254  
Federal and state income taxes 50,552     15,803     17,300     30,257     32,396  
Net income 154,092     64,286     61,984     110,782     141,858  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 58     (407 )   (95 )   430     (373 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 154,034     $ 64,693     $ 62,079     $ 110,352     $ 142,231  
                             
Average shares outstanding:                            
Basic 69,877,866     69,876,043     70,123,685     70,295,899     70,596,307  
Diluted 69,879,290     69,877,467     70,130,166     70,309,644     70,609,924  
Net income per share:                            
Basic $ 2.19     $ 0.92     $ 0.88     $ 1.56     $ 2.00  
Diluted $ 2.19     $ 0.92     $ 0.88     $ 1.56     $ 2.00  




LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

    Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
Commercial:                    
Energy   $ 3,717,101     $ 3,974,174     $ 4,111,676     $ 3,973,377     $ 4,114,269  
Services   3,545,825     3,779,881     3,955,748     3,832,031     4,011,089  
Healthcare   3,325,790     3,289,343     3,165,096     3,033,916     3,032,968  
General business   2,976,990     3,115,112     3,563,455     3,192,326     3,266,299  
Total commercial   13,565,706     14,158,510     14,795,975     14,031,650     14,424,625  
                     
Commercial real estate:                    
Multifamily   1,387,461     1,407,107     1,282,457     1,265,562     1,324,839  
Office   1,099,563     973,995     962,004     928,379     1,014,275  
Retail   786,211     780,467     774,198     775,521     799,169  
Industrial   792,389     723,005     728,026     856,117     873,536  
Residential construction and land development   121,258     136,911     138,958     150,879     135,361  
Other commercial real estate   506,818     532,659     564,442     457,325     478,877  
Total commercial real estate   4,693,700     4,554,144     4,450,085     4,433,783     4,626,057  
                     
Paycheck protection program   2,097,325     2,081,428              
                     
Loans to individuals:                    
Residential mortgage   1,849,144     1,813,442     1,844,555     1,886,378     1,925,539  
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   384,247     322,269     197,889     197,794     191,764  
Personal   1,213,178     1,226,097     1,175,466     1,201,382     1,117,382  
Total loans to individuals   3,446,569     3,361,808     3,217,910     3,285,554     3,234,685  
                     
Total   $ 23,803,300     $ 24,155,890     $ 22,463,970     $ 21,750,987     $ 22,285,367  




LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
                   
Texas:                  
Commercial $ 5,545,158     $ 5,771,691     $ 6,350,690     $ 6,174,894     $ 6,220,227  
Commercial real estate 1,499,630     1,389,547     1,296,266     1,259,117     1,292,116  
Paycheck protection program 614,970     612,133              
Loans to individuals 792,994     748,474     756,634     727,175     749,361  
Total Texas 8,452,752     8,521,845     8,403,590     8,161,186     8,261,704  
                   
Oklahoma:                  
Commercial 4,901,666     5,086,934     3,886,086     3,454,825     3,690,100  
Commercial real estate 647,228     636,021     593,473     631,026     679,786  
Paycheck protection program 487,247     442,518              
Loans to individuals 2,036,452     1,967,665     1,788,518     1,854,864     1,753,698  
Total Oklahoma 8,072,593     8,133,138     6,268,077     5,940,715     6,123,584  
                   
Colorado:                  
Commercial 1,501,821     1,600,382     2,181,309     2,169,598     2,247,798  
Commercial real estate 890,746     937,742     955,608     927,826     975,066  
Paycheck protection program 494,910     488,279              
Loans to individuals 257,345     264,872     268,674     276,939     303,605  
Total Colorado 3,144,822     3,291,275     3,405,591     3,374,363     3,526,469  
                   
Arizona:                  
Commercial 956,047     1,036,862     1,396,582     1,307,073     1,276,534  
Commercial real estate 692,987     689,121     714,161     728,832     771,425  
Paycheck protection program 272,114     318,961              
Loans to individuals 166,115     177,066     181,821     186,539     170,815  
Total Arizona 2,087,263     2,222,010     2,292,564     2,222,444     2,218,774  
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Commercial 414,038     404,860     556,255     527,872     566,969  
Commercial real estate 352,241     314,504     310,799     322,541     374,795  
Paycheck protection program 80,230     76,724              
Loans to individuals 96,358     102,577     116,734     131,069     146,522  
Total Kansas/Missouri 942,867     898,665     983,788     981,482     1,088,286  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Commercial 157,322     182,688     327,164     305,320     335,409  
Commercial real estate 471,505     455,574     434,150     402,148     374,331  
Paycheck protection program 133,244     128,058              
Loans to individuals 79,890     83,470     87,110     90,257     92,270  
Total New Mexico 841,961     849,790     848,424     797,725     802,010  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Commercial 89,654     75,093     97,889     92,068     87,588  
Commercial real estate 139,363     131,635     145,628     162,293     158,538  
Paycheck protection program 14,610     14,755              
Loans to individuals 17,415     17,684     18,419     18,711     18,414  
Total Arkansas 261,042     239,167     261,936     273,072     264,540  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 23,803,300     $ 24,155,890     $ 22,463,970     $ 21,750,987     $ 22,285,367  

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.




DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
Oklahoma:                  
Demand $ 4,493,691     $ 4,378,559     $ 3,669,558     $ 3,257,337     $ 3,515,312  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 12,586,401     11,438,489     9,955,697     8,574,912     7,447,799  
Savings 401,062     387,557     329,631     306,194     308,103  
Time 1,081,176     1,330,619     1,137,802     1,125,446     1,198,170  
Total interest-bearing 14,068,639     13,156,665     11,423,130     10,006,552     8,954,072  
Total Oklahoma 18,562,330     17,535,224     15,092,688     13,263,889     12,469,384  
                   
Texas:                  
Demand 3,152,393     3,070,955     2,767,399     2,757,376     2,867,915  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 3,482,603     3,358,090     2,874,362     2,911,731     2,589,063  
Savings 136,787     128,892     115,039     102,456     100,597  
Time 438,337     476,867     505,565     495,343     464,264  
Total interest-bearing 4,057,727     3,963,849     3,494,966     3,509,530     3,153,924  
Total Texas 7,210,120     7,034,804     6,262,365     6,266,906     6,021,839  
                   
Colorado:                  
Demand 2,057,603     2,096,075     1,579,764     1,729,674     1,694,044  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 1,861,763     1,816,604     1,759,384     1,769,037     1,910,874  
Savings 68,230     67,477     58,000     53,307     60,107  
Time 226,780     254,845     279,105     283,517     273,622  
Total interest-bearing 2,156,773     2,138,926     2,096,489     2,105,861     2,244,603  
Total Colorado 4,214,376     4,235,001     3,676,253     3,835,535     3,938,647  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Demand 964,908     965,877     750,052     623,722     645,698  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 713,418     752,565     563,891     558,493     539,260  
Savings 85,463     80,242     67,553     63,999     62,863  
Time 200,525     222,370     235,778     238,140     236,135  
Total interest-bearing 999,406     1,055,177     867,222     860,632     838,258  
Total New Mexico 1,964,314     2,021,054     1,617,274     1,484,354     1,483,956  
                   
Arizona:                  
Demand 928,671     985,757     665,396     681,268     705,895  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 771,319     780,500     729,603     684,929     600,103  
Savings 11,498     15,669     8,832     10,314     12,487  
Time 36,929     42,318     47,081     49,676     44,347  
Total interest-bearing 819,746     838,487     785,516     744,919     656,937  
Total Arizona 1,748,417     1,824,244     1,450,912     1,426,187     1,362,832  


  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Demand 405,360     427,795     318,985     384,533     376,020  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 616,797     526,635     537,552     784,574     284,940  
Savings 15,520     15,033     12,888     12,169     11,689  
Time 16,430     17,746     19,137     17,877     19,126  
Total interest-bearing 648,747     559,414     569,577     814,620     315,755  
Total Kansas/Missouri 1,054,107     987,209     888,562     1,199,153     691,775  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Demand 44,712     67,147     70,428     27,381     39,513  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 164,439     177,535     175,803     108,076     149,506  
Savings 2,389     2,101     1,862     1,837     1,747  
Time 7,796     7,995     8,005     7,850     7,877  
Total interest-bearing 174,624     187,631     185,670     117,763     159,130  
Total Arkansas 219,336     254,778     256,098     145,144     198,643  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 34,973,000     $ 33,892,314     $ 29,244,152     $ 27,621,168     $ 26,167,076  




NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
                   
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 0.12 %   0.07 %   1.33 %   1.62 %   2.42 %
Trading securities 1.92 %   2.46 %   2.89 %   3.19 %   3.49 %
Investment securities, net of allowance 4.85 %   4.77 %   4.73 %   4.69 %   4.46 %
Available for sale securities 2.11 %   2.29 %   2.48 %   2.52 %   2.60 %
Fair value option securities 1.92 %   2.00 %   2.67 %   2.62 %   2.79 %
Restricted equity securities 2.53 %   2.75 %   5.49 %   5.37 %   6.34 %
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.01 %   3.10 %   3.50 %   3.55 %   3.73 %
Loans 3.60 %   3.63 %   4.50 %   4.75 %   5.12 %
Allowance for loan losses                  
Loans, net of allowance 3.67 %   3.69 %   4.55 %   4.80 %   5.17 %
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 3.04 %   3.12 %   3.73 %   3.93 %   4.25 %
                   
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                    
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction 0.17 %   0.21 %   0.89 %   1.00 %   1.08 %
Savings 0.05 %   0.05 %   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.14 %
Time 1.13 %   1.36 %   1.83 %   1.94 %   1.94 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.26 %   0.34 %   0.98 %   1.09 %   1.17 %
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 0.17 %   0.14 %   1.14 %   1.56 %   2.01 %
Other borrowings 0.43 %   0.56 %   1.66 %   2.01 %   2.42 %
Subordinated debt 4.89 %   5.16 %   5.30 %   5.40 %   5.48 %
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.31 %   0.37 %   1.19 %   1.40 %   1.68 %
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.73 %   2.75 %   2.54 %   2.53 %   2.57 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.08 %   0.08 %   0.26 %   0.35 %   0.44 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.81 %   2.83 %   2.80 %   2.88 %   3.01 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.




CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccruing loans:                  
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 126,816       $ 162,989       $ 96,448       $ 91,722       $ 88,894    
Healthcare 3,645       3,645       4,070       4,480       5,978    
Services 25,817       21,032       8,425       7,483       6,119    
General business 13,675       14,333       9,681       11,731       10,715    
Total commercial 169,953       201,999       118,624       115,416       111,706    
                   
Commercial real estate 12,952       13,956       8,545       27,626       23,185    
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 31,599       33,098       30,721       31,522       30,972    
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 6,397       6,110       5,005       6,100       6,332    
Personal 252       233       277       287       271    
Total loans to individuals 38,248       39,441       36,003       37,909       37,575    
                   
Total nonaccruing loans $ 221,153       $ 255,396       $ 163,172       $ 180,951       $ 172,466    
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 142,770       114,571       91,757       92,452       92,718    
Real estate and other repossessed assets 52,847       35,330       36,744       20,359       21,026    
Total nonperforming assets $ 416,770       $ 405,297       $ 291,673       $ 293,762       $ 286,210    
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 267,603       284,616       194,911       195,210       187,160    
                   
Accruing loans 90 days past due1 7,684       10,992       3,706       7,680       1,541    
                   
Gross charge-offs $ 26,661       $ 15,570       $ 18,917       $ 14,268       $ 11,707    
Recoveries (4,232 )     (1,491 )     (1,696 )     (1,816 )     (1,066 )  
Net charge-offs $ 22,429       $ 14,079       $ 17,221       $ 12,452       $ 10,641    
                   
Provision for loan losses $ 6,609       $ 134,365       $ 95,964       $ 18,779       $ 12,539    
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments (4,950 )     4,405       3,377       221       (539 )  
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking acitivities2 (770 )     (3,575 )     (6,020 )              
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio2 (889 )     126       450                
Total provision for credit losses $       $ 135,321       $ 93,771       $ 19,000       $ 12,000    


  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.76 %   1.80 %   1.40 %   0.97 %   0.92 %
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 1.93 %   1.97 %   1.40 %   0.97 %   0.92 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.88 %   1.94 %   1.53 %   0.98 %   0.92 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 2.06 %   2.12 %   1.53 %   0.98 %   0.92 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.75 %   1.68 %   1.30 %   1.35 %   1.28 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.37 %   0.23 %   0.31 %   0.22 %   0.19 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans3 0.41 %   0.25 %   0.31 %   0.22 %   0.19 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 195.47 %   174.74 %   199.35 %   120.54 %   123.05 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1 208.49 %   187.94 %   217.38 %   121.44 %   123.87 %

1   Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2   Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.
3   Represents a non-GAAP measure meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.




SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Change
Commercial Banking   Sept. 30, 2020
 		  June 30, 2020
 		  Sept. 30, 2019
 		  3Q20 vs
2Q20 		  3Q20 vs
3Q19
Net interest revenue   $ 149,946     $ 145,109     $ 178,960     3.3 %   (16.2