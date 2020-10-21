tZERO Announces the Launch of its Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary

tZERO Markets provides online brokerage services, supporting the trading of digital securities on the alternative trading system, tZERO ATS. The digital securities currently available for trading on the tZERO ATS are TZROP (tZERO’s preferred equity), OSTKO (Overstock’s Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock), and ASPD (Aspen Digital Inc.’s equity). tZERO Markets will start onboarding U.S.-based individual investors with plans to expand to US domestic entity investors, as well as international investors, in the future. The launch of this brokerage system will be web-based and will be followed by iOS and Android mobile applications, in the future, subject to regulatory review.

tZERO , a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that tZERO Markets, a retail broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is now open for business and has launched its web application on www.tzero.com/investors .

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “This is an important development for tZERO and its growing ecosystem. Now that tZERO Markets is live, it will provide its customers with a superior experience for onboarding and trading digital securities. While the initial release has significant improvements over existing experiences, it will get considerably better in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

tZERO Markets may be contacted at support@tzero.com with any questions, including from investors who wish to open an account or transfer their existing shares of TZROP, OSTKO, and/or ASPD, to tZERO Markets.

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

