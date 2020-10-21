 

tZERO Announces the Launch of its Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that tZERO Markets, a retail broker-dealer and wholly owned subsidiary of tZERO that is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is now open for business and has launched its web application on www.tzero.com/investors.

tZERO Markets provides online brokerage services, supporting the trading of digital securities on the alternative trading system, tZERO ATS. The digital securities currently available for trading on the tZERO ATS are TZROP (tZERO’s preferred equity), OSTKO (Overstock’s Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock), and ASPD (Aspen Digital Inc.’s equity). tZERO Markets will start onboarding U.S.-based individual investors with plans to expand to US domestic entity investors, as well as international investors, in the future. The launch of this brokerage system will be web-based and will be followed by iOS and Android mobile applications, in the future, subject to regulatory review.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “This is an important development for tZERO and its growing ecosystem. Now that tZERO Markets is live, it will provide its customers with a superior experience for onboarding and trading digital securities. While the initial release has significant improvements over existing experiences, it will get considerably better in the coming weeks and months ahead.”

tZERO Markets may be contacted at support@tzero.com with any questions, including from investors who wish to open an account or transfer their existing shares of TZROP, OSTKO, and/or ASPD, to tZERO Markets.

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Disclaimer

