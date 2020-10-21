--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No KeywordVienna -Publication of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting ofRaiffeisen Bank International AGin relation to the acquisition of own shares pursuant to sec. 65 para. 1 sub-para. 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG) as wellas the alienation of own shares in a way other than by sale via the stockexchange or by public offer under exclusion of shareholders' subscription right(sec. 65 para. 1b Stock Corporation Act)Publication pursuant to sec. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) inconnection with sec. 2 and sec. 3 Disclosure Regulation 2018(Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018)The Annual General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, FN122119 m, as of 20 October 2020 has adopted the following resolutions, whichherewith are to be published pursuant to sec 65 para. 1a Stock Corporation Act(AktG) in connection with sec 82 para. 9 of the Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) andsec 2 and sec 3 of the Disclosure Regulations 2002 (VeröffentlichungsV 2002)"1. The Management Board is authorized pursuant to the provisions of sec. 65para. 1 sub-para. 8 as well as para. 1a and para. 1b of the Stock CorporationAct to acquire own shares and, as the case may be, redeem such shares withoutfirst having to consult the General Meeting again, whereby, with the approval ofthe Supervisory Board, the acquisition may also be effected off-exchange underexclusion of the shareholders' pro rata tender right. The amount of the ownshares to be acquired or already acquired may not in total exceed 10% of theshare capital of the Company at that time. The authorization to acquire ownshares is limited in its validity to a term of 30 months as from the date ofadoption of the resolution at the General Meeting, thus until 19 April 2023.The lowest consideration to be paid upon repurchase is EUR 3.05 per share; thehighest consideration to be paid upon repurchase may not be more than 10% abovethe average unweighted stock exchange closing price of the 10 trading dayspreceding the exercise of this authorization.This authorization can be exercised in full, in part, or in several partialamounts in pursuit of one or more purposes - other than for the purpose of