EANS-News Publication of the resolution of the AGM of RBI in relation to the acquisition of own shares pursuant to sec. 65 para. 1 sub-para. 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution.
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.


Vienna -
Publication of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting of
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
in relation to the acquisition of own shares pursuant to sec. 65 para. 1 sub-
para. 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG) as well
as the alienation of own shares in a way other than by sale via the stock
exchange or by public offer under exclusion of shareholders' subscription right
(sec. 65 para. 1b Stock Corporation Act)
Publication pursuant to sec. 119 para. 9 Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) in
connection with sec. 2 and sec. 3 Disclosure Regulation 2018
(Veröffentlichungsverordnung 2018)
The Annual General Meeting of Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, FN
122119 m, as of 20 October 2020 has adopted the following resolutions, which
herewith are to be published pursuant to sec 65 para. 1a Stock Corporation Act
(AktG) in connection with sec 82 para. 9 of the Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) and
sec 2 and sec 3 of the Disclosure Regulations 2002 (VeröffentlichungsV 2002)
"1. The Management Board is authorized pursuant to the provisions of sec. 65
para. 1 sub-para. 8 as well as para. 1a and para. 1b of the Stock Corporation
Act to acquire own shares and, as the case may be, redeem such shares without
first having to consult the General Meeting again, whereby, with the approval of
the Supervisory Board, the acquisition may also be effected off-exchange under
exclusion of the shareholders' pro rata tender right. The amount of the own
shares to be acquired or already acquired may not in total exceed 10% of the
share capital of the Company at that time. The authorization to acquire own
shares is limited in its validity to a term of 30 months as from the date of
adoption of the resolution at the General Meeting, thus until 19 April 2023.
The lowest consideration to be paid upon repurchase is EUR 3.05 per share; the
highest consideration to be paid upon repurchase may not be more than 10% above
the average unweighted stock exchange closing price of the 10 trading days
preceding the exercise of this authorization.
This authorization can be exercised in full, in part, or in several partial
amounts in pursuit of one or more purposes - other than for the purpose of
