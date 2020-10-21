 

Walmart and Sam’s Club Support Safe Medication Disposal with DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Events in Communities Across the Country

Walmart and Sam’s Club are hosting in-person medication disposal events at select store and club locations across the country on Saturday, Oct. 24, as part of the DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

A complete list of DEA Take Back Day location events can be found at: https://takebackday.dea.gov. Law enforcement will be set up in participating Walmart and Sam’s Club parking lots from 10 AM to 2 PM on Oct. 24 to help the public safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

“We recognize the potential danger for misuse and abuse of prescription medications when they fall into the wrong hands. By offering a range of options for safe medication disposal, we can help our customers prevent prescription drug misuse and abuse,” said Lisa Smith, Senior Director, Clinical Team, Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness.

Walmart also is reminding its pharmacy customers of additional disposal options year-round. In-pharmacy medication disposal kiosks are being installed in nearly 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club locations before the end of 2020. A complete list of safe medication disposal locations can be found on the DEA’s website at: https://apps2.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/pubdispsearch/spring/main?executi ...

In addition, for those who fill prescriptions for opioid medications, Walmart and Sam’s Club offers an at-home opioid disposal product, DisposeRx, at no cost in all pharmacies nationwide. For more information on Walmart’s Opioid Stewardship efforts, visit www.walmart.com/opioids.

