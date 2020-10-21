Walmart and Sam’s Club Support Safe Medication Disposal with DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Events in Communities Across the Country

Walmart and Sam’s Club are hosting in-person medication disposal events at select store and club locations across the country on Saturday, Oct. 24, as part of the DEA’s biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from a home medicine cabinet.

A complete list of DEA Take Back Day location events can be found at: https://takebackday.dea.gov. Law enforcement will be set up in participating Walmart and Sam’s Club parking lots from 10 AM to 2 PM on Oct. 24 to help the public safely dispose of their unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.