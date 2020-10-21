TC PipeLines, LP announces third quarter 2020 cash distribution

HOUSTON, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) today announced that the board of directors of TC PipeLines GP, Inc., its general partner, declared the Partnership’s third quarter 2020 cash distribution of $0.65 per common unit. The distribution is unchanged from the distribution declared for the first two quarters of 2020.



This cash distribution is the 86th consecutive quarterly distribution paid by the Partnership and is payable on November 13, 2020 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2020.