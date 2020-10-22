 

DGAP-News Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q3/2020: Q3 results are also positive

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.10.2020, 07:05  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Interim Report
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q3/2020: Q3 results are also positive

22.10.2020 / 07:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Press Release No. 24/2020

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft publishes Interim Report Q3/2020
Q3 results are also positive

- Consolidated revenues of EUR 112.9 million were less than the year-ago figure, as expected

- Consolidated operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 3.6 million is still positive

- Company confirms its earnings forecast for the 2020 financial year

Haselünne, October 22, 2020 - Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, which is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE0005201602) today published its Interim Report for the third quarter of 2020. The corporate group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 112.9 million in the first nine months of this year (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 120.6 million). The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (consolidated EBIT) amounted to EUR 3.6 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 6.1 million) and the consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (consolidated EBITDA) amounted to EUR 10.2 million (Q1-Q3 2019: EUR 12.3 million).

"When we look back today on the third quarter, we see a positive development", said Oliver Schwegmann, one of the members of the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, and said further: "So far, the negative impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on our business activity were most pronounced in the second quarter. We experienced a modest recovery in the third quarter". He attributed the largest share of this improvement to the Spirits segment, which actually generated higher revenues in the first nine months of the 2020 financial year than in the comparable period of last year. Nevertheless, lower revenues in the Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems segments caused a 6.4% decline in total consolidated revenues. The corresponding decline in the first half of the year had been 7.2%. The gross profit losses resulting from the lower business volumes were partially offset by counter-measures on the cost side, so that consolidated EBIT remained clearly positive, he said.

