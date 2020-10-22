Summit Financial Group Reports 37% Increase In Q3 2020 EPS Versus Q2 2020

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Summit recorded net income of $21.1 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared with $23.7 million, or $1.88 per diluted share, for the comparable 2019 nine-month period, representing a decrease of 11.1 percent or 13.8 percent per diluted share.

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported third quarter 2020 net income of $9.62 million, or $0.74 per diluted share. In comparison, earnings for second quarter 2020 were $6.95 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, and for third quarter 2019 were $8.06 million, or $0.65 per diluted share.

“I am very pleased to report Summit continues to rise to meet the unique challenges posed by 2020 and deliver well for our stakeholders,” commented H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We posted another quarter of strong core operating performance, highlighted by record levels of net revenue resulting from continuing good growth in net interest income, a relatively stable net interest margin and well-controlled noninterest expenses. These results validate not only our core strategies but also our ability to remain disciplined in trying times. This is a tribute to our management and employees as they continue to put forth consistent, high levels of client service assisting our clients and communities.”

Highlights for Q3 2020

Net interest income increased 29.5 percent (annualized) compared to Q2 2020 and increased 27.5 percent versus the same period in 2019, primarily due to loan growth and lower funding costs.

Net interest margin in Q3 2020 decreased 4 basis points to 3.64 percent as compared to the linked quarter, as yield on interest earning assets and cost of deposits and other funding each declined 16 basis points.

Excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, loan balances increased $40.8 million during the quarter.

Provision for credit losses of $3.25 million in Q3 2020 compared to $3.00 million in Q2 2020 and $500,000 in Q3 2019; our increased credit provisions in 2020 are principally due to the estimated potential future economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. Since year end 2019, Summit’s allowances for credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments have increased a combined 151 percent.

Efficiency ratio improved to 48.95 percent compared to 51.97 percent in the linked quarter and 52.91 percent for Q3 2019.

Net foreclosed properties expenses increased to $607,000 in Q3 2020 compared to $240,000 in Q2 2020 and $305,000 in Q3 2019; this is primarily the result of write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaling $555,000 in Q3 2020 compared to $218,000 in Q2 2020 and $133,000 in Q3 2019, while realized net gains on sales of foreclosed properties were $44,000 and $61,000 during Q3 and Q2 2020, respectively and realized net losses of $66,000 during Q3 2019.

Realized $1.52 million securities gains in Q3 2020 compared to no realized securities gains or losses in the linked quarter and realized securities gains of $453,000 in Q3 2019.

Merger expenses were $28,000 in Q3 2020 compared to $637,000 in the linked quarter, and $74,000 in Q3 2019.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets improved to 0.94 percent compared to 1.07 percent for the linked quarter and 1.28 percent at year end 2019.

We announced our entering into a definitive merger agreement to acquire WinFirst Financial Corp. (“WinFirst”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, WinFirst Bank, headquartered in Winchester, Kentucky.

Merger & Acquisition Activity

On September 28, 2020, Summit announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement between Summit Community Bank, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Summit, and WinFirst Corp., pursuant to which Summit Community Bank will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of WinFirst in exchange for cash. This transaction is expected to close by year end 2020. WinFirst, a savings and loan holding company reported approximately $146 million in assets as of September 30, 2020 and operates two community banking offices in Winchester, Kentucky through its subsidiary, WinFirst Bank. Following the consummation of the merger, Summit Community Bank expects to consolidate WinFirst Bank with Summit Community Bank.

Further, on April 24, 2020, Summit Community Bank completed its acquisition of four branch banking offices located in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia from MVB Bank, Inc., a bank subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. Summit assumed approximately $195.0 million in deposits and acquired approximately $35.3 million in loans in conjunction with this purchase. Also, Summit completed its acquisition of Cornerstone Financial Services, Inc. (“Cornerstone”) and its subsidiary, Cornerstone Bank, headquartered in West Union, West Virginia on January 1, 2020. At consummation, Cornerstone had total assets of $195.0 million, loans of $39.8 million, and deposits of $173.0 million.

Accordingly, the results of operations of Cornerstone and acquired MVB Bank branches are included in Summit’s consolidated results of operations from the dates of acquisition, and therefore Summit’s third quarter and first nine months of 2020 results reflect increased levels of average balances, income and expenses compared to comparable prior year periods.

Results from Operations

Total revenue for third quarter 2020, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, increased 33.6 percent to $31.0 million, which included $1.52 million realized securities gains, compared to $23.2 million for third quarter 2019. For the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, total revenue was $83.6 million compared to $72.1 million for the same period of 2019, representing a 16.0 percent increase primarily as a result of higher net interest income.

For the third quarter of 2020, net interest income was $24.8 million, an increase of 27.5 percent from the $19.4 million reported in the prior-year third quarter and a 7.4 percent increase compared to the linked quarter. The net interest margin for third quarter 2020 was 3.64 percent compared to 3.68 percent for the linked quarter and 3.63 percent for the year-ago quarter. Excluding the impact of accretion and amortization of fair value acquisition accounting adjustments, Summit’s net interest margin would have been 3.59 percent for Q3 2020, 3.61 percent for Q2 2020 and 3.59 percent for Q3 2019.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for third quarter 2020 was $6.21 million compared to $3.60 million for the linked quarter and $3.76 million for the comparable period of 2019, which included $1.52 million realized securities gains. Excluding realized securities gains, noninterest income was $4.69 million for third quarter 2020 and $3.3 million for third quarter 2019. Mortgage origination revenue increased to $780,000 for Q3 2020 compared to $77,000 in Q3 2019 due to higher volumes of secondary market loans driven primarily by historically low interest rates. Also included in Q3 2020 noninterest income is one-time income approximating $475,000 earned in conjunction with the recent investment in $9.3 million of annuities.

We recorded a $3.25 million provision for credit losses during third quarter 2020 compared to $3.0 million for the linked quarter and $500,000 in Q3 2019. As result of the adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses now represents an estimate of the full amount of expected credit losses relative to loans, whereas under the pre-CECL incurred loss accounting method, the provision was only an estimate of probable existing loan losses.

Q3 2020 total noninterest expense increased 21.1 percent to $15.5 million compared to $12.8 million for the prior-year third quarter. This year-over-year increase resulted primarily due to the acquisition of Cornerstone and MVB Bank branches during 2020. Additionally, other significant factors contributing to the changes in total noninterest expense period over period are as follows: higher FDIC premiums, as we fully utilized in prior periods our FDIC’s Small Bank Assessment Credits, increased write downs of foreclosed properties to estimated fair values totaling $555,000 in Q3 2020 compared to $218,000 in Q2 2020 and $133,000 in Q3 2019 and deferred director compensation expense totaling $325,000 in Q3 2020, compared to $6,000 in Q2 2020 and $432,000 in Q3 2019. Also, merger expenses have declined to $28,000 in Q3 2020 compared to $637,000 in Q2 2020 and $74,000 in Q3 2019.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2020, total assets were $2.95 billion, an increase of $543.4 million, or 22.6 percent since December 31, 2019. Total loans, net of unearned fees and allowance for loan losses, were $2.22 billion at September 30, 2020, up $322.0 million, or 16.9 percent, from the $1.90 billion reported at year-end 2019. Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, increased $40.8 million during the quarter, or 8.3 percent (annualized). Loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit, PPP loans and acquired Cornerstone and MVB loans, have increased $44.4 million, or 3.3 percent (on an annualized basis) since year-end 2019.

At September 30, 2020, core deposits were $2.30 billion, an increase of $618.5 million, or 36.8 percent, since year end 2019. During the first nine months of 2020, checking deposits increased $396.6 million or 44.5 percent, core time deposits grew by $41.4 million or 11.1 percent and savings deposits increased $180.5 million or 43.2 percent. Excluding acquired deposits (of both Cornerstone and MVB branches), core deposits have increased $250.5 million, or 14.9 percent, since year end 2019.

Shareholders’ equity was $272.0 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $247.8 million at December 31, 2019. In conjunction with the acquisition of Cornerstone on January 1, 2020, Summit issued 570,000 shares of common stock valued at $15.4 million to the former Cornerstone shareholders.

Tangible book value per common share increased to $17.31 at September 30, 2020 compared to $16.63 at June 30, 2020, although it decreased from $18.11 at December 31, 2019 as result of the somewhat dilutive impacts of the Cornerstone and MVB Branches acquisitions. Summit had 12,932,415 outstanding common shares at Q3 2020 quarter end compared to 12,408,542 at year end 2019.

As announced in Q1 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit's common stock. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During Q3 2020, no shares of our common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

We incurred net loan charge-offs of $1,014,000 in third quarter 2020 (0.18 percent of average loans annualized), which included an $880,000 charge-off of a commercial real estate relationship which had previously been fully reserved and exhibited weakness prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to second quarter 2020 net loan recoveries of $51,000 while $3.20 million and $2.51 million were added to the allowance for loan credit losses through the provision for credit losses during Q3 2020 and Q2 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.30 percent of total loans as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.68 percent at year-end 2019.

Similarly, during Q3 2020 and Q2 2020, we also added $48,000 and $493,000, respectively, to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments through the provision for credit losses.

As of September 30, 2020, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties and repossessed assets, totaled $27.8 million, or 0.94 percent of assets. This compares to $30.5 million, or 1.07 percent of assets at the linked quarter-end and $33.7 million, or 1.45 percent of assets at the end of Q3 2019.

Our actions to identify and assess our COVID-19 related credit exposures by asset classes and borrower types continue, as does our loan modification program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19 related challenges. Accordingly, the following tables summarize the aggregate balances of loans the Company has modified as result of COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 classified by types of loans and impacted borrowers.

Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 9/30/2020 Dollars in thousands Total Loan Balance as of 9/30/2020 Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments Loans Modified to Payment Deferral Total Loans Modified Percentage of Loans Modified Hospitality Industry $ 120,324 $ 36,803 $ 11,466 $ 48,269 40.1 % Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 108,326 19,497 - 19,497 18.0 % Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 100,926 1,601 1,409 3,010 3.0 % Restaurants 7,968 - - - 0.0 % Oil & Gas Industry 24,404 914 - 914 3.7 % Other Commercial Loans 1,084,385 40,846 - 40,846 3.8 % Total Commercial Loans 1,446,333 99,661 12,875 112,536 7.8 % Residential 1-4 Family Personal 263,315 195 991 1,186 0.5 % Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 178,529 3,567 336 3,903 2.2 % Home Equity Loans 82,991 - - - 0.0 % Total Residential Real Estate Loans 524,835 3,762 1,327 5,089 1.0 % Consumer Loans 34,655 34 22 56 0.2 % Mortgage Warehouse Loans 243,730 - - - 0.0 % Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,251 - - - 0.0 % Total Loans $ 2,251,804 $ 103,457 $ 14,224 $ 117,681 5.2 %





Loan Balances Modified Due to COVID-19 as of 6/30/2020 Dollars in thousands Total Loan Balance as of 6/30/2020 Loans Modified to Interest Only Payments Loans Modified to Payment Deferral Total Loans Modified Percentage of Loans Modified Hospitality Industry $ 119,204 $ 55,849 $ 43,030 $ 98,879 82.9 % Non-Owner Occupied Retail Stores 109,078 38,354 13,802 52,156 47.8 % Owner-Occupied Retail Stores 119,794 21,956 9,372 31,328 26.2 % Restaurants 8,126 2,392 1,877 4,269 52.5 % Oil & Gas Industry 31,977 914 4,378 5,292 16.5 % Other Commercial Loans 1,005,740 88,285 34,634 122,919 12.2 % Total Commercial Loans 1,393,919 207,750 107,093 314,843 22.6 % Residential 1-4 Family Personal 267,170 3,933 13,404 17,337 6.5 % Residential 1-4 Family Rentals 180,415 20,348 6,032 26,380 14.6 % Home Equity Loans 88,929 - 569 569 0.6 % Total Residential Real Estate Loans 536,514 24,281 20,005 44,286 8.3 % Consumer Loans 34,640 595 605 1,200 3.5 % Mortgage Warehouse Loans 252,472 - - - 0.0 % Credit Cards and Overdrafts 2,162 - - - 0.0 % Total Loans $ 2,219,707 $ 232,626 $ 127,703 $ 360,329 16.2 %

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.95 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 41 banking locations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains comments or information that constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “should”, “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Factors that might cause such a difference include: the effect of the COVID-19 crisis, including the negative impacts and disruptions on the communities we serve, and the domestic and global economy, which may have an adverse effect on our business; current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing prices, high unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth; fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Reserve; future provisions for credit losses on loans and debt securities; changes in nonperforming assets; changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; the successful integration of operations of our acquisitions; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; and changes in the national and local economies. We undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 26,807 $ 24,940 7.5 % Securities 2,382 2,184 9.1 % Other 57 125 -54.4 % Total interest income 29,246 27,249 7.3 % Interest expense Deposits 3,552 6,214 -42.8 % Borrowings 928 1,615 -42.5 % Total interest expense 4,480 7,829 -42.8 % Net interest income 24,766 19,420 27.5 % Provision for credit losses 3,250 500 n/m Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,516 18,920 13.7 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 44 40 10.0 % Trust and wealth management fees 622 632 -1.6 % Mortgage origination revenue 780 77 n/m Service charges on deposit accounts 1,138 1,312 -13.3 % Bank card revenue 1,237 924 33.9 % Realized securities gains 1,522 453 236.0 % Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 795 247 221.9 % Other income 69 74 -6.8 % Total noninterest income 6,207 3,759 65.1 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,108 7,044 15.1 % Net occupancy expense 1,057 799 32.3 % Equipment expense 1,474 1,296 13.7 % Professional fees 364 388 -6.2 % Advertising and public relations 145 177 -18.1 % Amortization of intangibles 412 404 2.0 % FDIC premiums 320 - n/a Bank card expense 589 455 29.5 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 607 305 99.0 % Merger-related expense 28 74 -62.2 % Other expenses 2,405 1,864 29.0 % Total noninterest expense 15,509 12,806 21.1 % Income before income taxes 12,214 9,873 23.7 % Income taxes 2,594 1,812 43.2 % Net income $ 9,620 $ 8,061 19.3 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q3 2020 vs Q3 2019 For the Quarter Ended Percent 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.65 13.8 % Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.65 13.8 % Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.15 13.3 % Dividend payout ratio 22.9 % 23.0 % -0.4 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,922,158 12,412,982 4.1 % Diluted 12,949,584 12,467,777 3.9 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,932,415 12,400,804 4.3 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 14.38 % 13.51 % 6.4 % Return on average tangible equity 18.12 % 15.55 % 16.5 % Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.41 % -7.1 % Net interest margin (A) 3.64 % 3.63 % 0.3 % Efficiency ratio (B) 48.95 % 52.91 % -7.5 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2020 vs 2019 For the Nine Months Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

9/30/2019 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 77,666 $ 72,344 7.4 % Securities 6,944 7,166 -3.1 % Other 216 490 -55.9 % Total interest income 84,826 80,000 6.0 % Interest expense Deposits 13,088 17,745 -26.2 % Borrowings 2,463 4,998 -50.7 % Total interest expense 15,551 22,743 -31.6 % Net interest income 69,275 57,257 21.0 % Provision for credit losses 11,500 1,050 n/m Net interest income after provision for credit losses 57,775 56,207 2.8 % Noninterest income Insurance commissions 75 1,821 -95.9 % Trust and wealth management fees 1,870 1,830 2.2 % Mortgage origination revenue 1,636 392 n/m Service charges on deposit accounts 3,283 3,716 -11.7 % Bank card revenue 3,257 2,631 23.8 % Realized securities gains 2,560 1,535 66.8 % Gain on sale of Summit Insurance Services, LLC - 1,906 n/a Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 1,334 733 82.0 % Other income 292 235 24.3 % Total noninterest income 14,307 14,799 -3.3 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 23,709 21,966 7.9 % Net occupancy expense 2,917 2,602 12.1 % Equipment expense 4,263 3,694 15.4 % Professional fees 1,168 1,266 -7.7 % Advertising and public relations 389 484 -19.6 % Amortization of intangibles 1,251 1,300 -3.8 % FDIC premiums 595 88 576.1 % Bank card expense 1,652 1,367 20.8 % Foreclosed properties expense, net 1,815 2,236 -18.8 % Merger-related expense 1,453 519 180.0 % Other expenses 6,493 6,473 0.3 % Total noninterest expense 45,705 41,995 8.8 % Income before income taxes 26,377 29,011 -9.1 % Income taxes 5,302 5,293 0.2 % Net income $ 21,075 $ 23,718 -11.1 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2020 vs 2019 For the Nine Months Ended Percent 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.63 $ 1.89 -13.8 % Diluted $ 1.62 $ 1.88 -13.8 % Cash dividends $ 0.51 $ 0.44 15.9 % Dividend payout ratio 31.4 % 23.2 % 35.3 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,934,401 12,555,411 3.0 % Diluted 12,971,792 12,614,382 2.8 % Common shares outstanding at period end 12,932,415 12,400,804 4.3 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 10.72 % 13.48 % -20.5 % Return on average tangible equity 13.36 % 15.80 % -15.4 % Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.40 % -25.7 % Net interest margin (A) 3.69 % 3.67 % 0.5 % Efficiency ratio (B) 50.70 % 55.34 % -8.4 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 26,807 $ 25,624 $ 25,235 $ 24,772 $ 24,940 Securities 2,382 2,253 2,310 2,195 2,184 Other 57 60 98 105 125 Total interest income 29,246 27,937 27,643 27,072 27,249 Interest expense Deposits 3,552 4,186 5,351 5,952 6,214 Borrowings 928 685 849 1,292 1,615 Total interest expense 4,480 4,871 6,200 7,244 7,829 Net interest income 24,766 23,066 21,443 19,828 19,420 Provision for credit losses 3,250 3,000 5,250 500 500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,516 20,066 16,193 19,328 18,920 Noninterest income Insurance commissions 44 24 7 90 40 Mortgage origination revenue 780 641 214 379 77 Trust and wealth management fees 622 582 665 734 632 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,138 882 1,263 1,377 1,312 Bank card revenue 1,237 1,087 933 906 924 Realized securities gains (losses) 1,522 - 1,038 403 453 Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 795 275 264 310 247 Other income 69 107 118 205 74 Total noninterest income 6,207 3,598 4,502 4,404 3,759 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,108 7,930 7,672 7,099 7,044 Net occupancy expense 1,057 977 883 815 799 Equipment expense 1,474 1,360 1,429 1,278 1,296 Professional fees 364 417 387 412 388 Advertising and public relations 145 93 152 214 177 Amortization of intangibles 412 410 429 401 404 FDIC premiums 320 110 165 - - Bank card expense 589 560 503 454 455 Foreclosed properties expense, net 607 240 966 262 305 Merger-related expenses 28 637 788 98 74 Other expenses 2,405 2,463 1,625 2,126 1,864 Total noninterest expense 15,509 15,197 14,999 13,159 12,806 Income before income taxes 12,214 8,467 5,696 10,573 9,873 Income tax expense 2,594 1,518 1,190 2,424 1,812 Net income $ 9,620 $ 6,949 $ 4,506 $ 8,149 $ 8,061





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.74 $ 0.54 $ 0.35 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 0.74 $ 0.54 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Cash dividends $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Dividend payout ratio 22.9 % 31.7 % 49.1 % 22.3 % 23.0 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 12,922,158 12,911,979 12,975,429 12,400,932 12,412,982 Diluted 12,949,584 12,943,804 13,028,409 12,458,702 12,467,777 Common shares outstanding at period end 12,932,415 12,922,045 12,920,244 12,408,542 12,400,804 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 14.38 % 10.75 % 6.92 % 13.32 % 13.51 % Return on average tangible equity 18.12 % 13.57 % 8.55 % 15.25 % 15.55 % Return on average assets 1.31 % 1.02 % 0.73 % 1.39 % 1.41 % Net interest margin (A) 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.76 % 3.63 % 3.63 % Efficiency ratio (B) 48.95 % 51.97 % 51.41 % 52.25 % 52.91 %

NOTE (A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

NOTE (B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding merger-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,257 $ 16,572 $ 18,633 $ 28,137 $ 12,374 Interest bearing deposits other banks 92,729 26,218 22,821 33,751 40,296 Securities, available for sale 297,989 322,539 305,045 276,355 265,347 Securities, held to maturity 91,600 80,497 - - - Loans, net 2,222,450 2,192,541 1,982,661 1,900,425 1,838,891 Property held for sale 17,831 17,954 18,287 19,276 20,979 Premises and equipment, net 52,880 51,847 47,078 44,168 43,592 Goodwill and other intangible assets 48,101 48,513 34,132 23,022 23,182 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 57,029 55,315 46,497 43,603 43,216 Other assets 49,996 49,355 38,168 34,755 35,732 Total assets $ 2,946,862 $ 2,861,351 $ 2,513,322 $ 2,403,492 $ 2,323,609 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits $ 2,451,891 $ 2,451,769 $ 2,044,914 $ 1,913,237 $ 1,832,285 Short-term borrowings 140,145 90,945 161,745 199,345 206,694 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 50,292 20,297 20,301 20,306 20,311 Other liabilities 32,571 34,909 30,337 22,840 21,897 Shareholders' equity 271,963 263,431 256,025 247,764 242,422 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,946,862 $ 2,861,351 $ 2,513,322 $ 2,403,492 $ 2,323,609 Book value per common share $ 21.03 $ 20.39 $ 19.82 $ 19.97 $ 19.55 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.31 $ 16.63 $ 17.17 $ 18.11 $ 17.68 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 7.7 % 7.6 % 9.0 % 9.4 % 9.5 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 9.9 % 9.7 % 10.8 % 11.1 % 11.2 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 10.7 % 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.9 % 11.3 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.8 % Tier 1 Leverage 8.7 % 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.5 % 10.4 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.8 % 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.8 % 10.5 % 11.7 % 12.1 % 12.2 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.7 % 11.4 % 12.5 % 12.7 % 12.9 % Tier 1 Leverage 9.6 % 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.6 % 10.4 %





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Commercial $ 338,685 $ 311,755 $ 224,659 $ 207,138 $ 199,391 Mortgage warehouse lines 243,730 252,472 166,826 126,237 145,039 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 312,502 336,143 331,486 276,218 255,828 Non-owner occupied 618,624 593,168 580,619 629,206 567,670 Construction and development Land and development 97,343 92,706 92,332 84,112 69,589 Construction 66,878 48,115 43,121 37,523 56,255 Residential real estate Conventional 368,008 371,225 378,540 354,963 359,399 Jumbo 73,836 76,360 64,944 70,947 69,815 Home equity 82,991 88,929 75,170 76,568 78,493 Consumer 35,905 35,781 36,611 36,470 36,982 Other 13,302 13,053 12,961 14,117 13,371 Total loans, net of unearned fees 2,251,804 2,219,707 2,007,269 1,913,499 1,851,832 Less allowance for credit losses 29,354 27,166 24,608 13,074 12,941 Loans, net $ 2,222,450 $ 2,192,541 $ 1,982,661 $ 1,900,425 $ 1,838,891





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 420,070 $ 443,190 $ 337,446 $ 260,553 $ 241,999 Interest bearing checking 867,442 830,258 648,214 630,352 602,059 Savings 598,564 561,029 457,010 418,096 305,891 Time deposits 414,542 422,286 384,062 373,125 371,178 Total core deposits 2,300,618 2,256,763 1,826,732 1,682,126 1,521,127 Brokered time deposits 64,120 90,279 111,156 150,554 227,369 Other non-core time deposits 87,153 104,727 107,026 80,557 83,789 Total deposits $ 2,451,891 $ 2,451,769 $ 2,044,914 $ 1,913,237 $ 1,832,285





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Gross loan charge-offs $ 1,259 $ 218 $ 698 $ 455 $ 843 Gross loan recoveries (245 ) (269 ) (197 ) (88 ) (132 ) Net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) $ 1,014 $ (51 ) $ 501 $ 367 $ 711 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.18 % -0.01 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.16 % Allowance for loan credit losses $ 29,354 $ 27,166 $ 24,608 $ 13,074 $ 12,941 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans 1.30 % 1.22 % 1.23 % 0.68 % 0.70 % Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments $ 3,525 $ 3,477 $ 2,984 $ - $ - Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 553 $ 754 $ 560 $ 764 $ 835 Commercial real estate 4,313 5,822 5,644 5,800 7,037 Residential construction and development 2 14 11 326 191 Residential real estate 5,104 5,873 4,343 4,404 4,461 Consumer 31 29 65 116 115 Other - 35 100 100 100 Total nonperforming loans 10,003 12,527 10,723 11,510 12,739 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 2,500 1,774 1,866 1,930 1,514 Commercial construction and development 4,154 4,511 4,511 4,601 4,909 Residential construction and development 10,330 10,645 10,774 11,169 12,847 Residential real estate 847 1,024 1,136 1,576 1,709 Total foreclosed properties 17,831 17,954 18,287 19,276 20,979 Other repossessed assets - - 49 17 16 Total nonperforming assets $ 27,834 $ 30,481 $ 29,059 $ 30,803 $ 33,734 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.44 % 0.56 % 0.53 % 0.60 % 0.69 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.94 % 1.07 % 1.16 % 1.28 % 1.45 % Troubled debt restructurings Performing $ 22,232 $ 22,117 $ 22,966 $ 23,339 $ 23,420 Nonperforming 2,988 3,003 2,831 2,337 2,443 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 25,220 $ 25,120 $ 25,797 $ 25,676 $ 25,863





Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2020

6/30/2020

3/31/2020

12/31/2019

9/30/2019

Commercial $ 147 $ 196 $ 160 $ 111 $ 390 Commercial real estate 1,740 1,231 2,106 1,196 312 Construction and development 422 8 53 236 65 Residential real estate 4,464 2,763 5,178 4,775 5,573 Consumer 160 164 222 269 365 Other 2 3 7 25 63 Total $ 6,935 $ 4,365 $ 7,726 $ 6,612 $ 6,768





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q3 2020 vs Q2 2020 vs Q3 2019 (unaudited) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Average

Earnings /

Yield /

Average

Earnings /

Yield /

Average

Earnings /

Yield /

Dollars in thousands Balances

Expense

Rate

Balances

Expense

Rate

Balances

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 2,251,722 $ 26,656 4.71 % $ 2,118,158 $ 25,466 4.84 % $ 1,813,555 $ 24,786 5.42 % Tax-exempt (2) 16,245 191 4.68 % 17,244 200 4.66 % 15,903 195 4.86 % Securities Taxable 261,231 1,445 2.20 % 248,792 1,453 2.35 % 203,288 1,566 3.06 % Tax-exempt (2) 150,350 1,186 3.17 % 120,385 1,012 3.38 % 79,387 782 3.91 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 60,639 57 0.37 % 41,776 60 0.58 % 35,214 125 1.41 % Total interest earning assets 2,740,187 29,535 4.29 % 2,546,355 28,191 4.45 % 2,147,347 27,454 5.07 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 16,603 16,672 12,815 Premises & equipment 52,329 50,457 43,160 Other assets 154,578 140,355 104,789 Allowance for credit losses (28,144 ) (25,799 ) (13,276 ) Total assets $ 2,935,553 $ 2,728,040 $ 2,294,835 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 850,281 $ 380 0.18 % $ 764,852 $ 369 0.19 % $ 594,772 $ 1,621 1.08 % Savings deposits 588,085 925 0.63 % 512,634 1,200 0.94 % 302,331 949 1.25 % Time deposits 585,092 2,247 1.53 % 625,717 2,617 1.68 % 674,869 3,644 2.14 % Short-term borrowings 165,555 734 1.76 % 95,744 499 2.10 % 202,425 1,372 2.69 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 23,230 194 3.32 % 20,299 186 3.69 % 20,312 243 4.75 % Total interest bearing liabilities 2,212,243 4,480 0.81 % 2,019,246 4,871 0.97 % 1,794,709 7,829 1.73 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 421,741 417,992 240,193 Other liabilities 33,978 32,238 21,320 Total liabilities 2,667,962 2,469,476 2,056,222 Shareholders' equity 267,591 258,564 238,613 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,935,553 $ 2,728,040 $ 2,294,835 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 25,055 $ 23,320 $ 19,625 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.63 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $289,000, $254,000, and $205,000 for Q3 2020, Q2 2020 and Q3 2019, respectively.





SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2020 vs YTD 2019 (unaudited) YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Average

Earnings /

Yield /

Average

Earnings /

Yield /

Dollars in thousands Balances

Expense

Rate

Balances

Expense

Rate

ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 2,102,331 $ 77,211 4.91 % $ 1,758,645 $ 71,877 5.46 % Tax-exempt (2) 16,121 576 4.77 % 15,172 591 5.21 % Securities Taxable 256,322 4,657 2.43 % 200,947 4,858 3.23 % Tax-exempt (2) 113,793 2,897 3.40 % 98,084 2,920 3.98 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 46,074 215 0.62 % 41,642 490 1.57 % Total interest earning assets 2,534,641 85,556 4.51 % 2,114,490 80,736 5.10 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 15,901 12,941 Premises & equipment 49,655 40,983 Other assets 138,651 108,984 Allowance for loan losses (25,618 ) (13,283 ) Total assets $ 2,713,230 $ 2,264,115 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 753,384 $ 1,830 0.32 % $ 575,817 $ 5,016 1.16 % Savings deposits 516,841 3,462 0.89 % 306,083 2,768 1.21 % Time deposits 608,551 7,796 1.71 % 667,565 9,960 1.99 % Short-term borrowings 127,109 1,863 1.96 % 196,622 4,241 2.88 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 21,284 600 3.77 % 20,317 757 4.98 % 2,027,169 15,551 1.02 % 1,766,404 22,742 1.72 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 393,128 243,356 Other liabilities 30,741 19,669 Total liabilities 2,451,038 2,029,429 Shareholders' equity 262,192 234,686 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,713,230 $ 2,264,115 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 70,005 $ 57,994 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.69 % 3.67 % (1) - For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) - Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $730,000 and $737,000 for the YTD 2020 and YTD 2019 periods, respectively.



