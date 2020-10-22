 

Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 16:35  |  96   |   |   

- FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural gas could be the single most important energy source of the next decade. For investors who want both profitability and longevity, the natural gas sector is the very first place to look.  The math is simple: Big banks are fleeing oil. The coal industry is in terminal decline. And renewable energy is years or even decades away from meeting global demand.  Mentioned in today's commentary includes:  BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), TOTAL SE (NYSE: TOT), TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ).

So while the multi-trillion-dollar ESG trend is cutting off financing for oil and coal, the global energy transition to renewables is helpless without a bridge fuel. A fuel that is abundant, cleaner than oil or coal, and cheap to produce. That fuel is natural gas. 

Big money is banking on this bridge. And the trend has already begun, with some players racing to one of the most profitable natural gas frontiers in the world… Colombia.

A combination of skyrocketing demand and falling supply have left the Latin American nation desperate for the world's most sought after transition fuel, making it a great case study for the coming global natural gas resurgence. In fact, while prices for natural gas in the U.S. have spent most of the year below $2 per thousand cubic feet, prices in Colombia have climbed as high as $7/mcf. 

That's a 250% premium on a resource that costs roughly $0.60 to produce and transport to the market. [seems low as the proposed pipeline tariff is $.70. Colombia truly is a producer's paradise. And right now, a top exploration and production team in this most profitable venue is NGX Energy International (GASX; PENYF). 

Colombia: The Big Margin Bonanza

Colombia's natural gas prices are some of the highest in the world. Imagine gas contracts at $5/mcf and above, or spot prices that reach to $7/mcf. And then imagine near-zero volatility.  Colombia's natural gas supply is about to be cut in half at a time when demand is set to rise over 50%. Existing producers can't keep up.

Now, consider that amid the skyrocketing demand, declining supply and high natural gas prices, Colombia's proven reserves are dwindling … Proved gas reserves are almost half what they were in 2009. That means it desperately needs another major discovery. 

Seite 1 von 8
Erdgas jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Smart Robots Market worth $23.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Contact Center Software Market Worth $ 67.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Alligator Bioscience AB (publ): Interim report January-September 2020
New Cruelty Free International study reveals claimed benefits of animal research are exaggerated in ...
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Bemobi makes preliminary filing for IPO in Brazil & 3Q20 update
Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:40 Uhr
Zu guter Letzt – Die fünf Gebote der ultimativen Vermögenssicherung
16:30 Uhr
Edelmetallaktien
16:21 Uhr
Deutschland im Goldrausch
16:14 Uhr
Puma Exploration Announces New Gold Discovery 300 Meters Northeast of the O’Neil Showing at Williams Brook
16:07 Uhr
„Die Corona-Krise hat neue Ideen aufgebracht“
15:56 Uhr
Sichere Lagerstätten – weltweit
15:07 Uhr
DOW JONES INDEX: Haben Sie noch Fingernägel???
14:16 Uhr
Renewable Polypropylene Market Size Worth USD 59.3 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 6.2%: Emergen Research
13:00 Uhr
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Positive Exploration Results at the Galena Complex and Cosalá Operations Update
09:31 Uhr
TSXV-Analyst sieht Tocvan-Aktie bei mindestens $1,50

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:11 Uhr
64.799
Gold und Silber vor neuen Allzeithochs...
17:23 Uhr
1
BFGMiner 5.5
08:55 Uhr
498
Gold Chartanalyse von Kagels Trading
19.10.20
3
GOLD/SILBER: Kurz vor der US Wahl bekommen die Metalle kalte Füße!
19.10.20
48.758
GOLD und SILBER - Charttechnik und Trading