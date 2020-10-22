 

Humana, Quantified Ventures, and Volunteers of America Partner to Establish First of Its Kind Health Outcomes Fund

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 20:00  |  88   |   |   

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today re-confirms its commitment to provide innovative models of care for families through a catalytic investment of $5 million in an outcomes-based fund, supported by Quantified Ventures; the new fund will help Volunteers of America (VOA) sustainably scale Family Focused Recovery (FFR) program operations to provide comprehensive services to mothers with substance use disorder and their children.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022005974/en/

Nearly 20 million adult Americans struggle with a substance use disorder, and women account for more than 30 percent of the nearly 50,000 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018. The FFR programs operated by VOA are among the few in the U.S. that combine intensive addiction treatment services with wrap around family support to address underlying social determinants of health that often impede recovery.

“We know both mothers and children thrive if they remain together during treatment and the needs of all family members are being met. Healthy babies and healthy moms in recovery are our goals,” said VOA National President Mike King. “Thanks to this innovative partnership, we will be able to offer this successful model of recovery to many more families in need.”

In partnership with Quantified Ventures, Humana is providing Volunteers of America affiliates with access to capacity-building services and innovative, outcomes-based financing to help VOA scale to meet increasing demand in the communities they serve.

As part of its Bold Goal population health strategy, Humana has committed to the development and scaling of key community programs that can improve both clinical and social health outcomes among its members and their families. With an initial focus on FFR, Humana and Quantified Ventures are committed to working with community-based organizations (CBOs) to bring innovative financing solutions to strengthen our social safety net for vulnerable populations. This includes direct investment, the development of value-based contracting arrangements, and the structuring of robust, accountable, and sustained financing arrangements that deliver the capital needed to address critical population health challenges in priority Humana markets.

Seite 1 von 4
Humana Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
ImmunityBio, NantKwest Announce First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Second-Generation ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) on ...
The Old Gods Return to Hearthstone in Madness at the Darkmoon Faire, Available November 17
Xilinx Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Kinder Morgan Announces Results for Third Quarter of 2020; Maintains $0.2625 Per Share Dividend
Piedmont Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Velodyne to Register Underlying Shares to Facilitate Warrant Conversion
IBM Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Results
Moderna to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
University Medical Center and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana’s Medicare Advantage Provider Network in New Orleans
21.10.20
Humana Joins Forces with DAV (Disabled American Veterans)
14.10.20
Humana Announces Major Tennessee Expansion, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in 31 More Counties
13.10.20
Humana Welcomes Additional Retail Pharmacies to Preferred Medicare Part D Network
12.10.20
Humana, Humana Foundation Commit More Than $1 Million to COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Efforts in Georgia
08.10.20
CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Plan Achieves 5-Stars Third Year in a Row
08.10.20
Humana’s Medicare Advantage Members are in 4-Star and Above Contracts for 2021, Reflecting Ongoing Commitment to Quality Care and Improved Health Outcomes
08.10.20
Humana Expanding in New Jersey, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in Four More Counties
07.10.20
Humana Medicare Advantage Members Benefit From Improved Health Outcomes, Preventive Care and an Estimated $4 Billion in Reduced Costs Through Value-Based Care
06.10.20
Humana and Fresenius Medical Care North America Announce Expanded Collaboration to Improve Care Coordination