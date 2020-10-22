Humana, Quantified Ventures, and Volunteers of America Partner to Establish First of Its Kind Health Outcomes Fund

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today re-confirms its commitment to provide innovative models of care for families through a catalytic investment of $5 million in an outcomes-based fund, supported by Quantified Ventures; the new fund will help Volunteers of America (VOA) sustainably scale Family Focused Recovery (FFR) program operations to provide comprehensive services to mothers with substance use disorder and their children.

Nearly 20 million adult Americans struggle with a substance use disorder, and women account for more than 30 percent of the nearly 50,000 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2018. The FFR programs operated by VOA are among the few in the U.S. that combine intensive addiction treatment services with wrap around family support to address underlying social determinants of health that often impede recovery.

“We know both mothers and children thrive if they remain together during treatment and the needs of all family members are being met. Healthy babies and healthy moms in recovery are our goals,” said VOA National President Mike King. “Thanks to this innovative partnership, we will be able to offer this successful model of recovery to many more families in need.”

In partnership with Quantified Ventures, Humana is providing Volunteers of America affiliates with access to capacity-building services and innovative, outcomes-based financing to help VOA scale to meet increasing demand in the communities they serve.

As part of its Bold Goal population health strategy, Humana has committed to the development and scaling of key community programs that can improve both clinical and social health outcomes among its members and their families. With an initial focus on FFR, Humana and Quantified Ventures are committed to working with community-based organizations (CBOs) to bring innovative financing solutions to strengthen our social safety net for vulnerable populations. This includes direct investment, the development of value-based contracting arrangements, and the structuring of robust, accountable, and sustained financing arrangements that deliver the capital needed to address critical population health challenges in priority Humana markets.