Macatawa Bank Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

The Company reported net income of $7.1 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2020 compared to $8.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2019. For the first nine months of 2020, the Company reported net income of $21.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $23.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019.

"We are pleased to report solid profitability for the third quarter of 2020, despite the challenges of operating during a continuing world-wide pandemic,” said Ronald L. Haan, President and CEO of the Company. “The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to have a significant impact on our community, but the Company has again proven resilient and consistent in serving the financial needs of our customers and our community. We were active participants in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and originated 1,738 PPP loans totaling $346.7 million in the second and third quarters of 2020. The loans were distributed to many local small businesses in order to protect jobs and allow continued paychecks to employees in those companies. Despite the challenging environment in the third quarter of 2020, we produced $7.1 million in earnings for the quarter. Mortgage gains in the third quarter of 2020 were nearly double the level achieved a year ago and offset much of the reduction in net interest income caused by the significant decrease in market interest rates in 2020. An increase in provision for loan losses was another reason for the reduction in net

income in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019, as we increased our allowance for loan losses due to factors associated with COVID-19, including additional allocations provided to loans that remained under CARES Act modifications at September 30, 2020. We returned to achieving net loan recoveries in the third quarter of 2020 after experiencing a sizeable charge-off in the second quarter of 2020.”

Mr. Haan concluded: "We will continue to experience challenges relating to the impact of COVID-19 on our customers and our business. We have actively worked with our borrowers to provide payment relief where possible while protecting the Company’s position. We provided short-term modifications on $337.2 million of loans through the third quarter of 2020. Approximately 75 percent of the loans that had been modified during the COVID-19 pandemic have either paid off or have returned to their normal loan payment terms with only $80 million of these loans remaining in modified status at September 30, 2020. Our capital levels significantly exceed regulatory requirements, and we believe our strong balance sheet should provide the strength and stability to weather these difficult times.”

Operating Results

Net interest income for the third quarter 2020 totaled $14.7 million, a decrease of $373,000 from the second quarter 2020 and a decrease of $1.2 million from the third quarter 2019. Net interest margin for the third quarter 2020 was 2.43 percent, down 31 basis points from the second quarter 2020, and down 86 basis points from the third quarter 2019. Net interest income for the third quarter 2020 benefitted from amortization of $1.2 million in fees from loans issued under the PPP in the second and third quarters of 2020. These fees are amortized over the loans’ contractual maturity, which is 24 months or 60 months, as applicable. Upon SBA forgiveness, the remaining unamortized fees will be recognized into interest income. At September 30, 2020, the Company had approved and submitted 264 forgiveness applications with balances totaling $90.5 million to the SBA. The Company received its first forgiveness disbursement on October 7, 2020 and through October 20, 2020 the Company had received forgiveness disbursements totaling $3.1 million. The Company expects the related fee income amortization to accelerate in the fourth quarter of 2020 as the SBA processes the forgiveness applications, positively impacting net interest income. Net interest margin was negatively impacted in the third quarter 2020 versus the second quarter 2020 by carrying significantly higher balances of federal funds sold due to the seasonal increase in deposits from municipal customers typically experienced. These balances, which earn only 10 basis points in interest, increased by $226.3 million, on average, from the second quarter 2020 and caused a 25 basis point decrease in net interest margin in the third quarter 2020. This constitutes most of the 31 basis point decrease from the second quarter 2020 to the third quarter 2020. The most significant factor in the 86 basis point decrease in margin from the third quarter 2019 to the third quarter 2020 was the impact of the 225 basis point decrease in the federal funds rate. Floor rates established by the Company on its variable rate loans over recent years served to soften the negative impact on net interest income of these federal funds rate decreases. Without these floors, net interest income would have been lower than stated by approximately $1 million.

Average interest earning assets for the third quarter 2020 increased $199.9 million from the second quarter 2020 and were up $494.7 million from the third quarter 2019. Increases in deposit balances, including seasonal municipal deposits, accounted for the increase from second quarter 2020.

Non-interest income increased $238,000 in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020 and increased $879,000 from the third quarter 2019. Gains on sales of mortgage loans in the third quarter 2020 were down $303,000 compared to the second quarter 2020 and were up $722,000 from the third quarter 2019. The Company originated $40.8 million in mortgage loans for sale in the third quarter 2020 compared to $50.1 million in the second quarter 2020 and $24.6 million in the third quarter 2019. Also positively affecting non-interest income in the third quarter 2020 was $253,000 in fees related to customer back-to-back interest rate swaps executed in the quarter. These fees were $138,000 in the second quarter 2020 and $0 in the third quarter 2019. Deposit service charges were up $127,000 in the third quarter 2020 compared to the second quarter 2020 and were down $152,000 compared to the third quarter 2019. These fees are lower than in recent years due to lower overdraft fees as customers have generally retained higher deposit balances due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-interest expense was $11.5 million for the third quarter 2020, compared to $10.5 million for the second quarter 2020 and $11.0 million for the third quarter 2019. The largest component of non-interest expense was salaries and benefit expenses. Salaries and benefit expenses were up $714,000 compared to the second quarter 2020 and were up $208,000 compared to the third quarter 2019. The increases compared to the second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2019 were due to a combination of actions taken to mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 shutdown of the economy, and the reversal of certain actions given the positive results of the second and third quarters of 2020. Early in the third quarter 2020, the Company eliminated its personnel pay freezes, reinstated 401k matching contributions, and reinstated bonus accruals. Favorably impacting salary and benefit expenses were lower claims experience in the Company’s medical insurance plan. Second quarter 2020 expense benefitted from larger salary cost deferrals from origination of PPP loans. The table below identifies the primary components of the changes in salaries and benefits between periods.





Dollars in 000s Q3 2020

to

Q2 2020 Q3 2020

To

Q3 2019 Salaries and other compensation $ 116 $ 158 Salary deferral from commercial loans 300 (10 ) Bonus accrual 242 12 Mortgage production – variable comp (17 ) 88 401k matching contributions 136 11 Medical insurance costs (63 ) (51 ) Total change in salaries and benefits $ 714 $ 208

Nonperforming asset expenses remained low in the third quarter 2020 at just $25,000 compared to $17,000 in the second quarter 2020 and $46,000 in the third quarter 2019. FDIC assessment expense was $131,000 in the third quarter 2020 and $76,000 in the second quarter 2020. There was no FDIC assessment expense in the third quarter 2019 as the FDIC assessment credits fully covered the assessment in that quarter. All of the Company’s FDIC assessment credits had been applied by the second quarter 2020, so expense increased in the second quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020. Other categories of non-interest expense were relatively flat compared to the second quarter 2020 and the third quarter 2019 due to a continued focus on expense management.

Federal income tax expense was $1.6 million for the third quarter 2020 compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter 2020 and $1.9 million for the third quarter 2019. The effective tax rate was 18.5 percent for the third quarter 2020, compared to 18.7 percent for the second quarter 2020 and 18.7 percent for the third quarter 2019.

Asset Quality

A provision for loan losses of $500,000 was recorded in the third quarter 2020 compared to no provision taken in the third quarter 2019. Net loan recoveries for the third quarter 2020 were $203,000, compared to second quarter 2020 net loan chargeoffs of $4.0 million and third quarter 2019 net loan recoveries of $259,000. The large provision in the second quarter 2020 was primarily due to a $4.1 million charge-off on a single loan relationship in the movie theater business. The Company has no other borrowers in that particular industry, and believes the loss was an isolated incident. At September 30, 2020, the Company had experienced net loan recoveries in twenty-one of the past twenty-three quarters. Total loans past due on payments by 30 days or more amounted to $524,000 at September 30, 2020, down from $3.3 million at June 30, 2020 and up from $207,000 at September 30, 2019. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.03 percent at September 30, 2020, well below the Company’s peer level.

The allowance for loan losses of $16.6 million was 1.07 percent of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to 1.01 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020, and 1.24 percent at September 30, 2019. The ratio at September 30, 2020 and at June 30, 2020 includes the PPP loans originated in the second and third quarters, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA and receive no allowance allocation. The ratio at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 excluding PPP loans was 1.38% and 1.29%, respectively. The coverage ratio of allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans continued to be strong and significantly exceeded 1-to-1 coverage at 85-to-1 as of September 30, 2020.

The CARES Act enacted in the first quarter of 2020 allowed the Company to provide payment relief to borrowers that were current on their loan terms at December 31, 2019 without being required to identify those loans as troubled debt restructurings, essentially allowing the presumption of the borrowers not being in financial difficulty. The Company granted 726 of these modifications with principal balances totaling $337.2 million in the first through third quarters of 2020, the large majority of which were granting interest only period of 90 days. Some borrowers were granted an additional 90 day modification. By September 30, 2020, approximately 75 percent of the modifications granted had expired and the loans were back to their contractual terms. The table below shows the number of loans and balances that were under such modifications as of the end of the quarter for the dates indicated.





Dollars in 000s Number of

COVID-19

Modifications Balance of

COVID-19

Modifications March 31, 2020 176 $ 87,917 June 30, 2020 599 297,269 September 30, 2020 26 79,894

At September 30, 2020, the Company's nonperforming loans were $195,000, representing 0.01 percent of total loans. This compares to $3.0 million (0.19 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2020 and $211,000 (0.02 percent of total loans) at September 30, 2019. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets were $2.6 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $2.6 million at June 30, 2020 and $3.1 million at September 30, 2019. Total non-performing assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, were $2.8 million, or 0.11 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020. Total nonperforming assets, including other real estate owned and nonperforming loans, decreased by $501,000 from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

A break-down of non-performing loans is shown in the table below.



Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sept 30,

2019 Commercial Real Estate $ 97 $ 2,857 $ 5,908 $ 98 $ 102 Commercial and Industrial --- --- 1,211 --- --- Total Commercial Loans 97 2,857 7,119 98 102 Residential Mortgage Loans 98 100 103 105 109 Consumer Loans --- --- 8 --- --- Total Non-Performing Loans $ 195 $ 2,957 $ 7,230 $ 203 $ 211

A break-down of non-performing assets is shown in the table below.



Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Sept 30,

2019 Non-Performing Loans $ 195 $ 2,957 $ 7,230 $ 203 $ 211 Other Repossessed Assets --- --- --- --- --- Other Real Estate Owned 2,624 2,624 2,626 2,748 3,109 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 2,819 $ 5,581 $ 9,856 $ 2,951 $ 3,320

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $2.51 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $57.6 million from $2.45 billion at June 30, 2020 and an increase of $364.2 million from $2.14 billion at September 30, 2019. Assets were elevated at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 due to customers holding a higher level of deposits during the COVID-19 pandemic, including unused balances from PPP loan proceeds, particularly in the second quarter 2020. Total loans were $1.54 billion at September 30, 2020, a decrease of $20.4 million from $1.56 billion at June 30, 2020 and an increase of $165.1 million from $1.38 billion at September 30, 2019.

Commercial loans increased by $239.3 million from September 30, 2019 to September 30, 2020, partially offset by a decrease of $60.2 million in the residential mortgage portfolio, and a decrease of $14.0 million in the consumer loan portfolio. Commercial real estate loans decreased by $21.5 million while commercial and industrial loans increased by $260.8 million during the same period. The growth in commercial and industrial loans was due to PPP loan originations primarily during the second quarter 2020.

The composition of the commercial loan portfolio is shown in the table below:





Dollars in 000s Sept 30,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Mar 31,

2020 Dec 30,

2019 Sept 30,

2019 Construction and Development $ 121,578 $ 127,094 $ 135,648 $ 134,710 $ 117,782 Other Commercial Real Estate 437,345 442,862 457,003 463,748 462,686 Commercial Loans Secured

by Real Estate



558,923



569,956



592,651



598,458



580,468 Commercial and Industrial (1) 752,918 740,761 527,590 499,572 492,085 Total Commercial Loans $ 1,311,841 $ 1,310,717 $ 1,120,241 $ 1,098,030 $ 1,072,553

(1) Includes $339.2 million and $335.7 million in PPP loans at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020





Total deposits were $2.17 billion at September 30, 2020, up $52.3 million, or 2.5 percent, from $2.12 billion at June 30, 2020 and were up $350.4 million, or 19.3 percent, from $1.82 billion at September 30, 2019. The Company’s municipal customers typically experience seasonal growth in their balances during the third quarter. Demand deposits were up $276.0 million in the third quarter 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019. Money market deposits and savings deposits were up $43.9 million from the second quarter 2020 and were up $108.2 million from the third quarter 2019. Certificates of deposit were down $18.3 million at September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 and were down $33.8 million compared to September 30, 2019 as customers reacted to changes in market interest rates. As deposit rates have dropped, the Company has experienced some shifting between deposit types and, overall, deposit customers are holding higher levels of liquid deposit balances in the low interest rate environment and due to uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to be successful at attracting and retaining core deposit customers. Customer deposit accounts remain insured to the highest levels available under FDIC deposit insurance.

The Company's total risk-based regulatory capital ratio at September 30, 2020 was higher than the ratios at both June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019. Macatawa Bank’s risk-based regulatory capital ratios continue to be at levels comfortably above those required to be categorized as “well capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines. As such, the Bank was categorized as "well capitalized" at September 30, 2020.

About Macatawa Bank

MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share information) Quarterly Nine Months Ended 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr September 30 EARNINGS SUMMARY 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total interest income $ 15,822 $ 16,507 $ 19,079 $ 49,823 $ 57,508 Total interest expense 1,148 1,460 3,243 4,799 9,696 Net interest income 14,674 15,047 15,836 45,024 47,812 Provision for loan losses 500 1,000 - 2,200 (450 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,174 14,047 15,836 42,824 48,262 NON-INTEREST INCOME Deposit service charges 987 860 1,139 2,957 3,267 Net gains on mortgage loans 1,546 1,849 824 4,045 1,650 Trust fees 921 945 920 2,801 2,813 Other 2,638 2,200 2,330 7,101 6,909 Total non-interest income 6,092 5,854 5,213 16,904 14,639 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 6,480 5,766 6,272 18,937 18,895 Occupancy 1,026 949 966 2,984 3,055 Furniture and equipment 967 882 887 2,704 2,597 FDIC assessment 131 76 - 207 239 Problem asset costs, including losses and (gains) 25 17 46 103 114 Other 2,904 2,814 2,838 8,824 8,682 Total non-interest expense 11,533 10,504 11,009 33,759 33,582 Income before income tax 8,733 9,397 10,040 25,969 29,319 Income tax expense 1,613 1,759 1,882 4,800 5,512 Net income $ 7,120 $ 7,638 $ 8,158 $ 21,169 $ 23,807 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.31 % 1.59 % 1.22 % 1.59 % Return on average equity 12.29 % 13.50 % 15.69 % 12.48 % 15.80 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.43 % 2.74 % 3.29 % 2.77 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio 55.54 % 50.26 % 52.30 % 54.51 % 53.77 % BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30

June 30 September 30 Assets 2020 2020 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 28,294 $ 33,079 $ 50,870 Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 504,706 426,926 319,566 Debt securities available for sale 229,928 229,489 209,895 Debt securities held to maturity 91,394 89,195 81,995 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 11,558 11,558 11,558 Loans held for sale 3,508 1,677 1,317 Total loans 1,542,335 1,562,688 1,377,227 Less allowance for loan loss 16,558 15,855 17,145 Net loans 1,525,777 1,546,833 1,360,082 Premises and equipment, net 43,733 43,052 43,956 Bank-owned life insurance 42,368 42,654 41,960 Other real estate owned 2,624 2,624 3,109 Other assets 24,828 24,061 20,190 Total Assets $ 2,508,718 $ 2,451,148 $ 2,144,498 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 738,471 $ 748,624 $ 501,731 Interest-bearing deposits 1,432,108 1,369,667 1,318,409 Total deposits 2,170,579 2,118,291 1,820,140 Other borrowed funds 70,000 70,000 60,000 Long-term debt 20,619 20,619 41,238 Other liabilities 13,655 12,900 11,335 Total Liabilities 2,274,853 2,221,810 1,932,713 Shareholders' equity 233,865 229,338 211,785 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,508,718 $ 2,451,148 $ 2,144,498





MACATAWA BANK CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share information) Quarterly Year to Date 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 EARNINGS SUMMARY Net interest income $ 14,674 $ 15,047 $ 15,303 $ 15,675 $ 15,836 $ 45,024 $ 47,812 Provision for loan losses 500 1,000 700 - - 2,200 (450 ) Total non-interest income 6,092 5,854 4,959 5,089 5,213 16,904 14,639 Total non-interest expense 11,533 10,504 11,722 10,643 11,009 33,759 33,582 Federal income tax expense 1,613 1,759 1,429 1,949 1,882 4,800 5,512 Net income $ 7,120 $ 7,638 $ 6,411 $ 8,172 $ 8,158 $ 21,169 $ 23,807 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.22 $ 0.19 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 MARKET DATA Book value per common share $ 6.86 $ 6.72 $ 6.56 $ 6.38 $ 6.22 $ 6.86 $ 6.22 Tangible book value per common share $ 6.86 $ 6.72 $ 6.56 $ 6.38 $ 6.22 $ 6.86 $ 6.22 Market value per common share $ 6.53 $ 7.82 $ 7.12 $ 11.13 $ 10.39 $ 6.53 $ 10.39 Average basic common shares 34,109,901 34,108,982 34,106,719 34,080,275 34,060,796 34,108,676 34,048,087 Average diluted common shares 34,109,901 34,108,982 34,106,719 34,080,275 34,060,796 34,108,676 34,048,087 Period end common shares 34,101,320 34,114,901 34,107,995 34,103,542 34,061,080 34,101,320 34,061,080 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.12 % 1.31 % 1.27 % 1.59 % 1.59 % 1.22 % 1.59 % Return on average equity 12.29 % 13.50 % 11.63 % 15.27 % 15.69 % 12.48 % 15.80 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.43 % 2.74 % 3.25 % 3.24 % 3.29 % 2.77 % 3.43 % Efficiency ratio 55.54 % 50.26 % 57.85 % 51.26 % 52.30 % 54.51 % 53.77 % Full-time equivalent employees (period end) 327 335 331 325 327 327 327 ASSET QUALITY Gross charge-offs $ 24 $ 4,183 $ 39 $ 33 $ 48 $ 4,246 $ 246 Net charge-offs/(recoveries) $ (203 ) $ 4,034 $ (989 ) $ (55 ) $ (259 ) $ 2,842 $ (719 ) Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.05 % 1.03 % -0.29 % -0.02 % -0.08 % 0.25 % -0.07 % Nonperforming loans $ 195 $ 2,957 $ 7,230 $ 203 $ 211 $ 195 $ 211 Other real estate and repossessed assets $ 2,624 $ 2,624 $ 2,626 $ 2,748 $ 3,109 $ 2,624 $ 3,109 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.01 % 0.19 % 0.52 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.11 % 0.23 % 0.49 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.15 % Allowance for loan losses $ 16,558 $ 15,855 $ 18,889 $ 17,200 $ 17,145 $ 16,558 $ 17,145 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.07 % 1.01 % 1.35 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.07 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) 1.38 % 1.29 % 1.35 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.38 % 1.24 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 8491.28 % 536.19 % 261.26 % 8472.91 % 8125.59 % 8491.28 % 8125.59 % CAPITAL Average equity to average assets 9.07 % 9.68 % 10.93 % 10.42 % 10.15 % 9.82 % 10.08 % Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Consolidated) 15.30 % 14.92 % 13.43 % 13.46 % 13.23 % 15.30 % 13.23 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Consolidated) 9.78 % 10.49 % 11.90 % 11.49 % 12.22 % 9.78 % 12.22 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Consolidated) 17.74 % 17.30 % 15.81 % 15.78 % 16.83 % 17.74 % 16.83 % Common equity tier 1 to risk weighted assets (Bank) 16.18 % 15.81 % 14.23 % 14.26 % 15.31 % 16.18 % 15.31 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank) 9.52 % 10.21 % 11.56 % 11.15 % 11.88 % 9.52 % 11.88 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank) 17.28 % 16.87 % 15.39 % 15.33 % 16.39 % 17.28 % 16.39 % Common equity to assets 9.32 % 9.36 % 11.01 % 10.52 % 9.88 % 9.32 % 9.88 % Tangible common equity to assets 9.32 % 9.36 % 11.01 % 10.52 % 9.88 % 9.32 % 9.88 % END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total portfolio loans $ 1,542,335 $ 1,562,688 $ 1,395,341 $ 1,385,627 $ 1,377,227 $ 1,542,335 $ 1,377,227 Earning assets 2,376,943 2,316,213 1,912,400 1,943,356 1,999,817 2,376,943 1,999,817 Total assets 2,508,718 2,451,148 2,031,090 2,068,770 2,144,498 2,508,718 2,144,498 Deposits 2,170,579 2,118,291 1,705,380 1,753,294 1,820,140 2,170,579 1,820,140 Total shareholders' equity 233,865 229,338 223,580 217,469 211,785 233,865 211,785 AVERAGE BALANCES Total portfolio loans $ 1,542,838 $ 1,571,544 $ 1,384,465 $ 1,377,051 $ 1,348,417 $ 1,499,774 $ 1,371,507 Earning assets 2,416,072 2,216,193 1,897,236 1,931,333 1,921,346 2,177,374 1,872,195 Total assets 2,554,198 2,338,888 2,017,823 2,055,398 2,049,006 2,304,551 1,992,431 Deposits 2,215,509 2,007,258 1,701,994 1,727,946 1,728,657 1,975,799 1,681,137 Total shareholders' equity 231,702 226,288 220,538 214,112 208,031 226,196 200,847

