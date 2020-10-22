Funko, Inc. (Nasdaq: FNKO) (“Funko” or “the Company”), a leading pop culture consumer products company, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

The conference call will be webcast, and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Funko website at http://investor.funko.com. Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the website.