 

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $152.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $74.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 reflect a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income. Including income from discontinued operations related to the insurance segment, income applicable to common stockholders was $153.3 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $79.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on November 30, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.

Jeremy Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Our results this quarter highlight the strength of our diversified operating model and the commitment of our team. I could not be more pleased with the performance of our businesses and our team for working tirelessly to serve customers in a safe and highly effective manner. Our focus on execution and delivering exceptional customer service will continue to provide the foundation for prudent growth in the future.

Hilltop’s results this quarter reflect record performance from our mortgage origination franchise, enhanced performance in our securities businesses and stable credit performance at the bank. The mortgage business generated $6.5 billion of mortgage originations and $146 million of pre-tax income, as PrimeLending leveraged recent investments in technology and superior teamwork. HilltopSecurities generated $149 million of net revenue and a 24% pre-tax margin from improved results in its fixed income capital markets, structured finance and public banking business lines. PlainsCapital Bank generated $50 million of pre-tax income, representing a return to profitability as credit trends remained stable after the significant build in the allowance for credit losses during the second quarter. During the third quarter, the bank continued to support our customers facing adversity in the pandemic, resulting in approximately $291 million of active loan payment deferrals.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:

  • For the third quarter of 2020, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income within our mortgage origination segment was $307.9 million, compared to $157.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 96.0% increase;
    • Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.5 billion during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
  • The provision for (reversal of) credit losses was $(0.6) million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $66.0 million in the second quarter of 2020;
    • The significant provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily associated with the increase in the expected lifetime credit losses under CECL on collectively evaluated loans within the portfolio attributable to the continued market disruption and related macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19 through June 2020.
    • The reversal of credit losses during the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflected changes in reserves on margin loans within the broker-dealer segment given that the changes in the provision for credit losses associated with the Bank’s loan portfolio composition and credit quality were offset by improvements in macroeconomic factor assumptions and qualitative factors from the prior quarter.
  • Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2020 were 3.71% and 25.94%, respectively, compared to 2.26% and 15.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019;
  • Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $26.72 at September 30, 2020, compared to $25.08 at June 30, 2020;
  • Hilltop’s total assets were $16.9 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020;
  • Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.3 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020;
    • Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 2,800 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which totaled approximately $671 million at September 30, 2020.
  • Non-performing loans were $82.1 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $68.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2020;
  • During the third quarter of 2020, we further supported our impacted banking clients through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $291 million as of September 30, 2020;
    • As of June 30, 2020, active COVID-19 related loan modifications totaled approximately $968 million;
    • During the third quarter of 2020, COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $662 million have made at least one payment pursuant to agreed-upon contractual terms;
    • Extent of progression of these loans into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.
  • Loans held for sale decreased by 1.7% from June 30, 2020 to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020;
  • Total deposits were $11.3 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $11.6 billion at June 30, 2020;
  • Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio2 of 13.03% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 19.85% at September 30, 2020;
    • Ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
  • Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin3 decreased to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2020;
  • For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $502.7 million, compared to $306.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 64.0% increase;
  • For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $399.3 million, compared to $321.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 24.3% increase; and
  • Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 22.7% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 21.9% during the same period in 2019.

Discontinued Operations

On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. Insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. Included within discontinued operations of corporate for the third quarter of 2020 is the recognition of a pre-tax post-closing adjustment gain of $0.7 million related to the finalization of the June 30, 2020 closing balance sheet, resulting in an aggregate gain on sale of NLC of $33.1 million. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules under the Internal Revenue Code. Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

____________________

Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.

1

“Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $502.1 million and $422.1 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.

2

Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.

3

Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

 

Consolidated Financial and Other Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(in 000's)

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Cash and due from banks

 

$

1,277,865

 

 

$

1,655,492

 

 

$

524,370

 

 

$

433,626

 

 

$

281,445

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

420

 

 

 

385

 

 

 

401

 

 

 

394

 

 

 

423

 

Assets segregated for regulatory purposes

 

 

221,621

 

 

 

194,626

 

 

 

178,805

 

 

 

157,436

 

 

 

83,878

 

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

 

90,103

 

 

 

161,457

 

 

 

23,356

 

 

 

59,031

 

 

 

49,998

 

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trading, at fair value

 

 

667,751

 

 

 

648,037

 

 

 

393,581

 

 

 

689,576

 

 

 

707,268

 

Available for sale, at fair value, net

 

 

1,310,240

 

 

 

1,091,348

 

 

 

972,318

 

 

 

911,493

 

 

 

915,334

 

Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net

 

 

323,299

 

 

 

343,198

 

 

 

355,110

 

 

 

386,326

 

 

 

371,361

 

Equity, at fair value

 

 

117

 

 

 

122

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

 

2,301,407

 

 

 

2,082,705

 

 

 

1,721,116

 

 

 

1,987,561

 

 

 

1,994,127

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

2,547,975

 

 

 

2,592,307

 

 

 

2,433,407

 

 

 

2,106,361

 

 

 

1,984,231

 

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income

 

 

7,945,560

 

 

 

7,849,904

 

 

 

7,345,250

 

 

 

7,381,400

 

 

 

7,321,208

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(155,214

)

 

 

(156,383

)

 

 

(106,739

)

 

 

(61,136

)

 

 

(55,604

)

Loans held for investment, net

 

 

7,790,346

 

 

 

7,693,521

 

 

 

7,238,511

 

 

 

7,320,264

 

 

 

7,265,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables

 

 

1,363,478

 

 

 

1,222,627

 

 

 

1,838,789

 

 

 

1,780,280

 

 

 

1,731,979

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

208,078

 

 

 

210,975

 

 

 

215,261

 

 

 

210,375

 

 

 

203,601

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

109,354

 

 

 

119,954

 

 

 

113,395

 

 

 

114,320

 

 

 

119,035

 

Mortgage servicing assets

 

 

127,712

 

 

 

81,264

 

 

 

30,299

 

 

 

55,504

 

 

 

51,297

 

Other assets

 

 

607,932

 

 

 

627,982

 

 

 

846,316

 

 

 

404,754

 

 

 

527,125

 

Goodwill

 

 

267,447

 

 

 

267,447

 

 

 

267,447

 

 

 

267,447

 

 

 

267,447

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

21,814

 

 

 

23,374

 

 

 

25,019

 

 

 

26,666

 

 

 

28,432

 

Assets of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

249,758

 

 

 

248,429

 

 

 

248,407

 

Total assets

 

$

16,935,552

 

 

$

16,934,116

 

 

$

15,706,250

 

 

$

15,172,448

 

 

$

14,837,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

3,557,603

 

 

$

3,467,500

 

 

$

2,865,192

 

 

$

2,769,556

 

 

$

2,732,325

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

7,704,312

 

 

 

8,182,098

 

 

 

7,082,297

 

 

 

6,262,658

 

 

 

5,998,547

 

Total deposits

 

 

11,261,915

 

 

 

11,649,598

 

 

 

9,947,489

 

 

 

9,032,214

 

 

 

8,730,872

 

Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables

 

 

1,310,835

 

 

 

1,158,628

 

 

 

1,259,181

 

 

 

1,605,518

 

 

 

1,546,163

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

780,109

 

 

 

720,164

 

 

 

1,329,948

 

 

 

1,424,010

 

 

 

1,502,755

 

Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value

 

 

56,023

 

 

 

55,340

 

 

 

22,768

 

 

 

43,817

 

 

 

59,249

 

Notes payable

 

 

396,006

 

 

 

450,158

 

 

 

244,042

 

 

 

256,269

 

 

 

217,841

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

122,402

 

 

 

131,411

 

 

 

124,123

 

 

 

125,619

 

 

 

128,295

 

Junior subordinated debentures

 

 

67,012

 

 

 

67,012

 

 

 

67,012

 

 

 

67,012

 

 

 

67,012

 

Other liabilities

 

 

502,517

 

 

 

409,672

 

 

 

408,224

 

 

 

348,519

 

 

 

355,629

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

139,730

 

 

 

140,674

 

 

 

145,786

 

Total liabilities

 

 

14,496,819

 

 

 

14,641,983

 

 

 

13,542,517

 

 

 

13,043,652

 

 

 

12,753,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

902

 

 

 

902

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

906

 

 

 

906

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,443,588

 

 

 

1,439,686

 

 

 

1,437,301

 

 

 

1,445,233

 

 

 

1,441,604

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

 

23,790

 

 

 

23,813

 

 

 

20,939

 

 

 

11,419

 

 

 

12,305

 

Retained earnings

 

 

942,461

 

 

 

797,331

 

 

 

676,946

 

 

 

644,860

 

 

 

602,835

 

Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net

 

 

774

 

 

 

778

 

 

 

774

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

789

 

Employee stock trust

 

 

(143

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(150

)

 

 

(155

)

 

 

(170

)

Total Hilltop stockholders' equity

 

 

2,411,372

 

 

 

2,262,360

 

 

 

2,136,711

 

 

 

2,103,039

 

 

 

2,058,269

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

27,361

 

 

 

29,773

 

 

 

27,022

 

 

 

25,757

 

 

 

25,158

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

2,438,733

 

 

 

2,292,133

 

 

 

2,163,733

 

 

 

2,128,796

 

 

 

2,083,427

 

Total liabilities & stockholders' equity

 

$

16,935,552

 

 

$

16,934,116

 

 

$

15,706,250

 

 

$

15,172,448

 

 

$

14,837,029

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Consolidated Income Statements

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

(in 000's, except per share data)

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, including fees

 

$

104,955

 

 

$

107,860

 

$

111,168

 

$

115,696

 

$

119,580

Securities borrowed

 

 

10,705

 

 

 

12,883

 

 

13,327

 

 

16,196

 

 

21,010

Securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

 

11,035

 

 

 

11,698

 

 

15,695

 

 

15,174

 

 

14,885

Tax-exempt

 

 

1,687

 

 

 

1,539

 

 

1,610

 

 

1,572

 

 

1,576

Other

 

 

1,446

 

 

 

951

 

 

3,075

 

 

3,180

 

 

3,889

Total interest income

 

 

129,828

 

 

 

134,931

 

 

144,875

 

 

151,818

 

 

160,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

10,700

 

 

 

11,947

 

 

15,124

 

 

17,480

 

 

18,887

Securities loaned

 

 

8,729

 

 

 

10,796

 

 

11,277

 

 

13,989

 

 

17,889

Short-term borrowings

 

 

2,346

 

 

 

2,367

 

 

4,744

 

 

6,244

 

 

8,166

Notes payable

 

 

4,904

 

 

 

3,768

 

 

2,418

 

 

2,337

 

 

2,265

Junior subordinated debentures

 

 

608

 

 

 

705

 

 

850

 

 

909

 

 

955

Other

 

 

641

 

 

 

790

 

 

126

 

 

99

 

 

132

Total interest expense

 

 

27,928

 

 

 

30,373

 

 

34,539

 

 

41,058

 

 

48,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

101,900

 

 

 

104,558

 

 

110,336

 

 

110,760

 

 

112,646

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

 

(602

)

 

 

66,026

 

 

34,549

 

 

6,880

 

 

47

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

 

102,502

 

 

 

38,532

 

 

75,787

 

 

103,880

 

 

112,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income

 

 

307,896

 

 

 

295,317

 

 

150,486

 

 

120,573

 

 

157,050

Mortgage loan origination fees

 

 

47,681

 

 

 

45,341

 

 

28,554

 

 

36,939

 

 

37,782

Securities commissions and fees

 

 

32,496

 

 

 

34,234

 

 

40,069

 

 

33,205

 

 

34,426

Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions

 

 

36,866

 

 

 

29,120

 

 

23,180

 

 

32,083

 

 

28,685

Other

 

 

77,772

 

 

 

64,113

 

 

29,424

 

 

40,846

 

 

48,562

Total noninterest income

 

 

502,711

 

 

 

468,125

 

 

271,713

 

 

263,646

 

 

306,505

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employees' compensation and benefits

 

 

294,907

 

 

 

276,893

 

 

196,356

 

 

212,498

 

 

232,449

Occupancy and equipment, net

 

 

26,124

 

 

 

26,174

 

 

19,522

 

 

30,617

 

 

27,002

Professional services

 

 

17,522

 

 

 

15,737

 

 

14,798

 

 

17,211

 

 

15,472

Other

 

 

60,792

 

 

 

51,405

 

 

51,225

 

 

47,542

 

 

46,263

Total noninterest expense

 

 

399,345

 

 

 

370,209

 

 

281,901

 

 

307,868

 

 

321,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

205,868

 

 

 

136,448

 

 

65,599

 

 

59,658

 

 

97,918

Income tax expense

 

 

46,820

 

 

 

31,808

 

 

15,148

 

 

13,579

 

 

21,472

Income from continuing operations

 

 

159,048

 

 

 

104,640

 

 

50,451

 

 

46,079

 

 

76,446

Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

736

 

 

 

30,775

 

 

3,151

 

 

5,623

 

 

5,261

Net income

 

 

159,784

 

 

 

135,415

 

 

53,602

 

 

51,702

 

 

81,707

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

6,505

 

 

 

6,939

 

 

3,966

 

 

2,426

 

 

2,289

Income attributable to Hilltop

 

$

153,279

 

 

$

128,476

 

$

49,636

 

$

49,276

 

$

79,418

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings from continuing operations

 

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.08

 

$

0.51

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.81

Earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.06

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.42

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.87

Diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings from continuing operations

 

$

1.69

 

 

$

1.08

 

$

0.51

 

$

0.48

 

$

0.81

Earnings from discontinued operations

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.34

 

 

0.04

 

 

0.06

 

 

0.05

 

 

$

1.70

 

 

$

1.42

 

$

0.55

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.08

 

$

0.08

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

90,200

 

 

 

90,164

 

 

90,509

 

 

90,606

 

 

91,745

Diluted

 

 

90,200

 

 

 

90,164

 

 

90,550

 

 

90,711

 

 

91,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage

 

 

 

 

 

 

All Other and

 

Hilltop

(in 000's)

 

Banking

 

Broker-Dealer

 

Origination

 

Insurance

 

Corporate

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

 

$

96,416

 

$

8,168

 

 

$

(2,349

)

 

$

 

$

(4,594

)

 

$

4,259

 

 

$

101,900

 

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

 

 

 

 

(602

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(602

)

Noninterest income

 

 

9,819

 

 

141,022

 

 

 

355,471

 

 

 

 

 

477

 

 

 

(4,078

)

 

 

502,711

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

55,980

 

 

114,393

 

 

 

207,176

 

 

 

 

 

21,999

 

 

 

(203

)

 

 

399,345

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

 

 

50,255

 

 

35,399

 

 

 

145,946

 

 

 

 

 

(26,116

)

 

 

384

 

 

 

205,868

 

Income from discontinued operations before taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

 

 

 

736

 

 

 

$

50,255

 

$

35,399

 

 

$

145,946

 

 

$

 

$

(25,380

)

 

$

384

 

 

$

206,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage

 

 

 

 

 

 

All Other and

 

Hilltop

(in 000's)

 

Banking

 

Broker-Dealer

 

Origination

 

Insurance

 

Corporate

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Net interest income (expense)

 

$

284,440

 

$

31,005

 

$

(3,647

)

 

$

 

$

(9,482

)

 

$

14,478

 

 

$

316,794

Provision for credit losses

 

 

99,875

 

 

98

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

99,973

Noninterest income

 

 

29,246

 

 

350,192

 

 

874,926

 

 

 

 

 

3,315

 

 

 

(15,130

)

 

 

1,242,549

Noninterest expense

 

 

169,569

 

 

299,743

 

 

547,222

 

 

 

 

 

35,741

 

 

 

(820

)

 

 

1,051,455

Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes

 

 

44,242

 

 

81,356

 

 

324,057

 

 

 

 

 

(41,908

)

 

 

168

 

 

 

407,915

Income from discontinued operations before taxes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,103

 

 

33,077

 

 

 

 

 

 

35,180

 

 

$

44,242

 

$

81,356

 

$

324,057

 

 

$

2,103

 

$

(8,831

)

 

$

168

 

 

$

443,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

Selected Financial Data

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hilltop Consolidated (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average stockholders' equity

 

 

25.94%

 

 

23.32%

 

 

9.38%

 

 

9.43%

 

 

15.55%

Return on average assets

 

 

3.71%

 

 

3.30%

 

 

1.47%

 

 

1.40%

 

 

2.26%

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

2.56%

 

 

2.80%

 

 

3.41%

 

 

3.30%

 

 

3.45%

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

 

 

2.57%

 

 

2.81%

 

 

3.42%

 

 

3.31%

 

 

3.46%

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

10 bps

 

 

10 bps

 

 

22 bps

 

 

19 bps

 

 

26 bps

Book value per common share ($)

 

 

26.72

 

 

25.08

 

 

23.71

 

 

23.20

 

 

22.71

Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)

 

 

90,238

 

 

90,222

 

 

90,108

 

 

90,641

 

 

90,629

Dividend payout ratio (4)

 

 

5.30%

 

 

6.32%

 

 

16.41%

 

 

14.71%

 

 

9.24%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banking Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (2)

 

 

3.03%

 

 

3.11%

 

 

3.81%

 

 

3.77%

 

 

3.97%

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

 

 

3.03%

 

 

3.12%

 

 

3.82%

 

 

3.78%

 

 

3.98%

Impact of purchase accounting

 

 

13 bps

 

 

12 bps

 

 

30 bps

 

 

25 bps

 

 

35 bps

Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)

 

 

3,346

 

 

3,217

 

 

6,639

 

 

5,698

 

 

7,868

Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's)

 

 

567

 

 

16,382

 

 

1,508

 

 

1,348

 

 

(380)

Return on average assets

 

 

1.14%

 

 

-0.42%

 

 

0.33%

 

 

1.17%

 

 

1.51%

Fee income ratio

 

 

9.2%

 

 

10.2%

 

 

8.5%

 

 

10.8%

 

 

8.3%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

52.7%

 

 

54.1%

 

 

55.5%

 

 

54.9%

 

 

50.5%

Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)

 

 

29,808

 

 

31,583

 

 

32,347

 

 

31,455

 

 

31,309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Broker-Dealer Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue ($000's) (5)

 

 

149,190

 

 

132,624

 

 

99,382

 

 

113,128

 

 

121,466

Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)

 

 

88,063

 

 

79,697

 

 

56,550

 

 

64,301

 

 

69,954

Variable compensation expense ($000's)

 

 

60,774

 

 

52,372

 

 

32,024

 

 

39,505

 

 

44,921

Compensation as a % of net revenue

 

 

59.0%

 

 

60.1%

 

 

56.9%

 

 

56.8%

 

 

57.6%

Pre-tax margin (6)

 

 

23.7%

 

 

21.0%

 

 

18.3%

 

 

21.4%

 

 

22.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Origination Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Home purchases

 

 

4,183,560

 

 

3,204,573

 

 

2,341,847

 

 

2,958,176

 

 

3,380,812

Refinancings

 

 

2,266,793

 

 

2,894,486

 

 

1,280,741

 

 

1,442,329

 

 

1,390,989

Total mortgage loan originations - volume

 

 

6,450,353

 

 

6,099,059

 

 

3,622,588

 

 

4,400,505

 

 

4,771,801

Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)

 

 

6,521,773

 

 

5,934,914

 

 

3,486,249

 

 

4,226,425

 

 

4,316,118

Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

 

 

440

 

 

368

 

 

325

 

 

304

 

 

335

Impact of sales to banking segment

 

 

(1)

 

 

(1)

 

 

(13)

 

 

(8)

 

 

(1)

Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7)

 

 

127,712

 

 

81,263

 

 

30,299

 

 

55,504

 

 

51,297

Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)

 

 

161,738

 

 

160,824

 

 

100,328

 

 

109,753

 

 

123,890

Variable compensation expense ($000's)

 

 

116,275

 

 

113,826

 

 

58,280

 

 

67,224

 

 

81,287

________________________________________

(1)

Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.

(2)

Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.1 million, and $0.1 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, and $0.1 million, respectively, for the periods presented.

(4)

Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.

(5)

Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income.

(6)

Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.

(7)

Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

Capital Ratios

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Tier 1 capital (to average assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PlainsCapital

 

 

10.19%

 

 

10.37%

 

 

12.06%

 

 

11.61%

 

 

11.79%

Hilltop

 

 

13.03%

 

 

12.60%

 

 

13.03%

 

 

12.71%

 

 

12.67%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PlainsCapital

 

 

14.64%

 

 

14.03%

 

 

13.33%

 

 

13.45%

 

 

13.25%

Hilltop

 

 

19.85%

 

 

18.46%

 

 

15.96%

 

 

16.70%

 

 

16.15%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PlainsCapital

 

 

14.64%

 

 

14.03%

 

 

13.33%

 

 

13.45%

 

 

13.25%

Hilltop

 

 

20.46%

 

 

19.06%

 

 

16.38%

 

 

17.13%

 

 

16.58%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PlainsCapital

 

 

15.49%

 

 

14.88%

 

 

14.26%

 

 

14.13%

 

 

13.87%

Hilltop

 

 

23.22%

 

 

21.82%

 

 

17.00%

 

 

17.55%

 

 

16.95%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

14,079

 

 

13,743

 

 

23,352

 

 

7,308

 

 

8,727

Commercial and industrial

 

 

38,708

 

 

32,259

 

 

47,121

 

 

15,262

 

 

13,313

Construction and land development

 

 

528

 

 

1,404

 

 

1,402

 

 

1,316

 

 

1,358

1-4 family residential

 

 

28,707

 

 

20,552

 

 

15,237

 

 

12,204

 

 

12,103

Consumer

 

 

53

 

 

308

 

 

310

 

 

26

 

 

30

Broker-dealer

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

82,075

 

 

68,266

 

 

87,422

 

 

36,116

 

 

35,531

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans as a % of total loans

 

 

0.78%

 

 

0.65%

 

 

0.89%

 

 

0.38%

 

 

0.38%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned ($000's)

 

 

25,387

 

 

26,602

 

 

15,429

 

 

18,202

 

 

18,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other repossessed assets ($000's)

 

 

239

 

 

315

 

 

315

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets ($000's)

 

 

107,701

 

 

95,183

 

 

103,166

 

 

54,318

 

 

54,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing assets as a % of total assets

 

 

0.64%

 

 

0.56%

 

 

0.66%

 

 

0.36%

 

 

0.37%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)

 

 

187,105

 

 

124,682

 

 

101,300

 

 

102,707

 

 

81,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)

 

 

1,919

 

 

2,025

 

 

2,286

 

 

2,173

 

 

2,222

________________________________________

(1)

Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on maturity date of the existing loan. During the third quarter of 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modificaitons of approximately $291 million as of September 30, 2020, down from approximately $968 million as of June 30, 2020. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned or
Paid

 

Annualized
Yield or
Rate

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

Interest
Earned or
Paid

 

Annualized
Yield or
Rate

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

$

2,530,805

 

 

$

20,108

 

3.18

%

$

1,754,975

 

 

$

18,178

 

4.14

%

Loans held for investment, gross (2)

 

 

7,730,711

 

 

 

84,847

 

4.32

%

 

7,167,169

 

 

 

101,402

 

5.57

%

Investment securities - taxable

 

 

1,974,911

 

 

 

11,017

 

2.23

%

 

1,815,454

 

 

 

15,733

 

3.47

%

Investment securities - non-taxable (3)

 

 

243,716

 

 

 

2,011

 

3.30

%

 

240,595

 

 

 

1,694

 

2.82

%

Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell

 

 

154,588

 

 

 

10

 

0.03

%

 

50,522

 

 

 

251

 

1.97

%

Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

 

 

1,794,652

 

 

 

626

 

0.14

%

 

330,968

 

 

 

1,928

 

2.31

%

Securities borrowed

 

 

1,297,112

 

 

 

10,705

 

3.23

%

 

1,565,608

 

 

 

21,010

 

5.25

%

Other

 

 

49,701

 

 

 

823

 

6.59

%

 

83,379

 

 

 

1,862

 

8.89

%

Interest-earning assets, gross (3)

 

 

15,776,196

 

 

 

130,147

 

3.26

%

 

13,008,670

 

 

 

162,058

 

4.92

%

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(156,071

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(55,710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets, net

 

 

15,620,125

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,952,960

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

1,493,194

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,389,963

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

17,113,319

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,342,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

7,868,100

 

 

$

10,700

 

0.54

%

$

5,943,901

 

 

$

18,887

 

1.26

%

Securities loaned

 

 

1,193,497

 

 

 

8,729

 

2.91

%

 

1,448,345

 

 

 

17,889

 

4.90

%

Notes payable and other borrowings

 

 

1,259,559

 

 

 

8,500

 

2.69

%

 

1,605,598

 

 

 

11,968

 

2.94

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

10,321,156

 

 

 

27,929

 

1.08

%

 

8,997,844

 

 

 

48,744

 

2.15

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

3,508,282

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,680,729

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

 

903,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

611,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

14,733,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,289,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,350,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,029,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

29,410

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23,502

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

17,113,319

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

14,342,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income (3)

 

 

 

 

$

102,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

113,314

 

 

 

Net interest spread (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.18

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.77

%

Net interest margin (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.46

%

________________________________________

(1)

Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.

(2)

Average balance includes non-accrual loans.

(3)

Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

 

Conference Call Information

Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, October 23, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2020 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At September 30, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,800 people and operated approximately 430 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) risks of participation as a lender in the PPP; (v) changes in the interest rate environment and transitions away from London Interbank Offered Rate; and (vi) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

