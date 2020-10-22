Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020

Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on November 30, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2020.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $152.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $74.2 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 reflect a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income. Including income from discontinued operations related to the insurance segment, income applicable to common stockholders was $153.3 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $79.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.

Jeremy Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “Our results this quarter highlight the strength of our diversified operating model and the commitment of our team. I could not be more pleased with the performance of our businesses and our team for working tirelessly to serve customers in a safe and highly effective manner. Our focus on execution and delivering exceptional customer service will continue to provide the foundation for prudent growth in the future.

Hilltop’s results this quarter reflect record performance from our mortgage origination franchise, enhanced performance in our securities businesses and stable credit performance at the bank. The mortgage business generated $6.5 billion of mortgage originations and $146 million of pre-tax income, as PrimeLending leveraged recent investments in technology and superior teamwork. HilltopSecurities generated $149 million of net revenue and a 24% pre-tax margin from improved results in its fixed income capital markets, structured finance and public banking business lines. PlainsCapital Bank generated $50 million of pre-tax income, representing a return to profitability as credit trends remained stable after the significant build in the allowance for credit losses during the second quarter. During the third quarter, the bank continued to support our customers facing adversity in the pandemic, resulting in approximately $291 million of active loan payment deferrals.”

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:

For the third quarter of 2020, net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income within our mortgage origination segment was $307.9 million, compared to $157.1 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 96.0% increase; Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.5 billion during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $4.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

The provision for (reversal of) credit losses was $(0.6) million during the third quarter of 2020, compared to $66.0 million in the second quarter of 2020; The significant provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily associated with the increase in the expected lifetime credit losses under CECL on collectively evaluated loans within the portfolio attributable to the continued market disruption and related macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19 through June 2020. The reversal of credit losses during the third quarter of 2020 primarily reflected changes in reserves on margin loans within the broker-dealer segment given that the changes in the provision for credit losses associated with the Bank’s loan portfolio composition and credit quality were offset by improvements in macroeconomic factor assumptions and qualitative factors from the prior quarter.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2020 were 3.71% and 25.94%, respectively, compared to 2.26% and 15.55%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $26.72 at September 30, 2020, compared to $25.08 at June 30, 2020;

Hilltop’s total assets were $16.9 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.3 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020; Includes supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 2,800 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, which totaled approximately $671 million at September 30, 2020.

, net of allowance for credit losses, were $7.3 billion at both September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020; Non-performing loans were $82.1 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2020, compared to $68.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans, at June 30, 2020;

During the third quarter of 2020, we further supported our impacted banking clients through the approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active deferrals that have not reached the end of their deferral period of approximately $291 million as of September 30, 2020; As of June 30, 2020, active COVID-19 related loan modifications totaled approximately $968 million; During the third quarter of 2020, COVID-19 related loan modifications of approximately $662 million have made at least one payment pursuant to agreed-upon contractual terms; Extent of progression of these loans into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.

Loans held for sale decreased by 1.7% from June 30, 2020 to $2.5 billion at September 30, 2020;

Total deposits were $11.3 billion at September 30, 2020, compared to $11.6 billion at June 30, 2020;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 2 of 13.03% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 19.85% at September 30, 2020; Ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.

of 13.03% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 19.85% at September 30, 2020; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 3 decreased to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2020;

decreased to 2.56% for the third quarter of 2020, compared to 2.80% in the second quarter of 2020; For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $502.7 million, compared to $306.5 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 64.0% increase;

For the third quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $399.3 million, compared to $321.2 million in the third quarter of 2019, a 24.3% increase; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 22.7% during the third quarter of 2020, compared to 21.9% during the same period in 2019.

Discontinued Operations

On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. Insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. Included within discontinued operations of corporate for the third quarter of 2020 is the recognition of a pre-tax post-closing adjustment gain of $0.7 million related to the finalization of the June 30, 2020 closing balance sheet, resulting in an aggregate gain on sale of NLC of $33.1 million. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules under the Internal Revenue Code. Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $0.7 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.

____________________ Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer margin loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $502.1 million and $422.1 million at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively. 2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in 000's) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 1,277,865 $ 1,655,492 $ 524,370 $ 433,626 $ 281,445 Federal funds sold 420 385 401 394 423 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 221,621 194,626 178,805 157,436 83,878 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 90,103 161,457 23,356 59,031 49,998 Securities: Trading, at fair value 667,751 648,037 393,581 689,576 707,268 Available for sale, at fair value, net 1,310,240 1,091,348 972,318 911,493 915,334 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net 323,299 343,198 355,110 386,326 371,361 Equity, at fair value 117 122 107 166 164 2,301,407 2,082,705 1,721,116 1,987,561 1,994,127 Loans held for sale 2,547,975 2,592,307 2,433,407 2,106,361 1,984,231 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,945,560 7,849,904 7,345,250 7,381,400 7,321,208 Allowance for credit losses (155,214 ) (156,383 ) (106,739 ) (61,136 ) (55,604 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,790,346 7,693,521 7,238,511 7,320,264 7,265,604 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,363,478 1,222,627 1,838,789 1,780,280 1,731,979 Premises and equipment, net 208,078 210,975 215,261 210,375 203,601 Operating lease right-of-use assets 109,354 119,954 113,395 114,320 119,035 Mortgage servicing assets 127,712 81,264 30,299 55,504 51,297 Other assets 607,932 627,982 846,316 404,754 527,125 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 21,814 23,374 25,019 26,666 28,432 Assets of discontinued operations — — 249,758 248,429 248,407 Total assets $ 16,935,552 $ 16,934,116 $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 $ 14,837,029 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 3,557,603 $ 3,467,500 $ 2,865,192 $ 2,769,556 $ 2,732,325 Interest-bearing 7,704,312 8,182,098 7,082,297 6,262,658 5,998,547 Total deposits 11,261,915 11,649,598 9,947,489 9,032,214 8,730,872 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,310,835 1,158,628 1,259,181 1,605,518 1,546,163 Short-term borrowings 780,109 720,164 1,329,948 1,424,010 1,502,755 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 56,023 55,340 22,768 43,817 59,249 Notes payable 396,006 450,158 244,042 256,269 217,841 Operating lease liabilities 122,402 131,411 124,123 125,619 128,295 Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 502,517 409,672 408,224 348,519 355,629 Liabilities of discontinued operations — — 139,730 140,674 145,786 Total liabilities 14,496,819 14,641,983 13,542,517 13,043,652 12,753,602 Common stock 902 902 901 906 906 Additional paid-in capital 1,443,588 1,439,686 1,437,301 1,445,233 1,441,604 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,790 23,813 20,939 11,419 12,305 Retained earnings 942,461 797,331 676,946 644,860 602,835 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 774 778 774 776 789 Employee stock trust (143 ) (150 ) (150 ) (155 ) (170 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,411,372 2,262,360 2,136,711 2,103,039 2,058,269 Noncontrolling interests 27,361 29,773 27,022 25,757 25,158 Total stockholders' equity 2,438,733 2,292,133 2,163,733 2,128,796 2,083,427 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 16,935,552 $ 16,934,116 $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 $ 14,837,029

Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in 000's, except per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 104,955 $ 107,860 $ 111,168 $ 115,696 $ 119,580 Securities borrowed 10,705 12,883 13,327 16,196 21,010 Securities: Taxable 11,035 11,698 15,695 15,174 14,885 Tax-exempt 1,687 1,539 1,610 1,572 1,576 Other 1,446 951 3,075 3,180 3,889 Total interest income 129,828 134,931 144,875 151,818 160,940 Interest expense: Deposits 10,700 11,947 15,124 17,480 18,887 Securities loaned 8,729 10,796 11,277 13,989 17,889 Short-term borrowings 2,346 2,367 4,744 6,244 8,166 Notes payable 4,904 3,768 2,418 2,337 2,265 Junior subordinated debentures 608 705 850 909 955 Other 641 790 126 99 132 Total interest expense 27,928 30,373 34,539 41,058 48,294 Net interest income 101,900 104,558 110,336 110,760 112,646 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (602 ) 66,026 34,549 6,880 47 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 102,502 38,532 75,787 103,880 112,599 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 307,896 295,317 150,486 120,573 157,050 Mortgage loan origination fees 47,681 45,341 28,554 36,939 37,782 Securities commissions and fees 32,496 34,234 40,069 33,205 34,426 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 36,866 29,120 23,180 32,083 28,685 Other 77,772 64,113 29,424 40,846 48,562 Total noninterest income 502,711 468,125 271,713 263,646 306,505 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 294,907 276,893 196,356 212,498 232,449 Occupancy and equipment, net 26,124 26,174 19,522 30,617 27,002 Professional services 17,522 15,737 14,798 17,211 15,472 Other 60,792 51,405 51,225 47,542 46,263 Total noninterest expense 399,345 370,209 281,901 307,868 321,186 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 205,868 136,448 65,599 59,658 97,918 Income tax expense 46,820 31,808 15,148 13,579 21,472 Income from continuing operations 159,048 104,640 50,451 46,079 76,446 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 736 30,775 3,151 5,623 5,261 Net income 159,784 135,415 53,602 51,702 81,707 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,505 6,939 3,966 2,426 2,289 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 153,279 $ 128,476 $ 49,636 $ 49,276 $ 79,418 Earnings per common share: Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.69 $ 1.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.81 Earnings from discontinued operations 0.01 0.34 0.04 0.06 0.06 $ 1.70 $ 1.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.87 Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 1.69 $ 1.08 $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.81 Earnings from discontinued operations 0.01 0.34 0.04 0.06 0.05 $ 1.70 $ 1.42 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.86 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90,200 90,164 90,509 90,606 91,745 Diluted 90,200 90,164 90,550 90,711 91,824

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 96,416 $ 8,168 $ (2,349 ) $ — $ (4,594 ) $ 4,259 $ 101,900 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses — (602 ) — — — — (602 ) Noninterest income 9,819 141,022 355,471 — 477 (4,078 ) 502,711 Noninterest expense 55,980 114,393 207,176 — 21,999 (203 ) 399,345 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 50,255 35,399 145,946 — (26,116 ) 384 205,868 Income from discontinued operations before taxes — — — — 736 — 736 $ 50,255 $ 35,399 $ 145,946 $ — $ (25,380 ) $ 384 $ 206,604

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 284,440 $ 31,005 $ (3,647 ) $ — $ (9,482 ) $ 14,478 $ 316,794 Provision for credit losses 99,875 98 — — — — 99,973 Noninterest income 29,246 350,192 874,926 — 3,315 (15,130 ) 1,242,549 Noninterest expense 169,569 299,743 547,222 — 35,741 (820 ) 1,051,455 Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes 44,242 81,356 324,057 — (41,908 ) 168 407,915 Income from discontinued operations before taxes — — — 2,103 33,077 — 35,180 $ 44,242 $ 81,356 $ 324,057 $ 2,103 $ (8,831 ) $ 168 $ 443,095

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Selected Financial Data 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Hilltop Consolidated (1): Return on average stockholders' equity 25.94% 23.32% 9.38% 9.43% 15.55% Return on average assets 3.71% 3.30% 1.47% 1.40% 2.26% Net interest margin (2) 2.56% 2.80% 3.41% 3.30% 3.45% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 2.57% 2.81% 3.42% 3.31% 3.46% Impact of purchase accounting 10 bps 10 bps 22 bps 19 bps 26 bps Book value per common share ($) 26.72 25.08 23.71 23.20 22.71 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 90,238 90,222 90,108 90,641 90,629 Dividend payout ratio (4) 5.30% 6.32% 16.41% 14.71% 9.24% Banking Segment: Net interest margin (2) 3.03% 3.11% 3.81% 3.77% 3.97% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 3.03% 3.12% 3.82% 3.78% 3.98% Impact of purchase accounting 13 bps 12 bps 30 bps 25 bps 35 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 3,346 3,217 6,639 5,698 7,868 Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's) 567 16,382 1,508 1,348 (380) Return on average assets 1.14% -0.42% 0.33% 1.17% 1.51% Fee income ratio 9.2% 10.2% 8.5% 10.8% 8.3% Efficiency ratio 52.7% 54.1% 55.5% 54.9% 50.5% Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 29,808 31,583 32,347 31,455 31,309 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (5) 149,190 132,624 99,382 113,128 121,466 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 88,063 79,697 56,550 64,301 69,954 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 60,774 52,372 32,024 39,505 44,921 Compensation as a % of net revenue 59.0% 60.1% 56.9% 56.8% 57.6% Pre-tax margin (6) 23.7% 21.0% 18.3% 21.4% 22.2% Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 4,183,560 3,204,573 2,341,847 2,958,176 3,380,812 Refinancings 2,266,793 2,894,486 1,280,741 1,442,329 1,390,989 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 6,450,353 6,099,059 3,622,588 4,400,505 4,771,801 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 6,521,773 5,934,914 3,486,249 4,226,425 4,316,118 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): As reported 440 368 325 304 335 Impact of sales to banking segment (1) (1) (13) (8) (1) Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7) 127,712 81,263 30,299 55,504 51,297 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 161,738 160,824 100,328 109,753 123,890 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 116,275 113,826 58,280 67,224 81,287

________________________________________ (1) Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.1 million, and $0.1 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, and $0.1 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (4) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (5) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income. (6) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (7) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital Ratios 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 10.19% 10.37% 12.06% 11.61% 11.79% Hilltop 13.03% 12.60% 13.03% 12.71% 12.67% Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.64% 14.03% 13.33% 13.45% 13.25% Hilltop 19.85% 18.46% 15.96% 16.70% 16.15% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.64% 14.03% 13.33% 13.45% 13.25% Hilltop 20.46% 19.06% 16.38% 17.13% 16.58% Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 15.49% 14.88% 14.26% 14.13% 13.87% Hilltop 23.22% 21.82% 17.00% 17.55% 16.95%

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1): Commercial real estate 14,079 13,743 23,352 7,308 8,727 Commercial and industrial 38,708 32,259 47,121 15,262 13,313 Construction and land development 528 1,404 1,402 1,316 1,358 1-4 family residential 28,707 20,552 15,237 12,204 12,103 Consumer 53 308 310 26 30 Broker-dealer — — — — — 82,075 68,266 87,422 36,116 35,531 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans 0.78% 0.65% 0.89% 0.38% 0.38% Other real estate owned ($000's) 25,387 26,602 15,429 18,202 18,738 Other repossessed assets ($000's) 239 315 315 — — Non-performing assets ($000's) 107,701 95,183 103,166 54,318 54,269 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.64% 0.56% 0.66% 0.36% 0.37% Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) 187,105 124,682 101,300 102,707 81,678 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) 1,919 2,025 2,286 2,173 2,222

________________________________________ (1) Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID-19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on maturity date of the existing loan. During the third quarter of 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of COVID-19 related loan modifications, resulting in active loan modificaitons of approximately $291 million as of September 30, 2020, down from approximately $968 million as of June 30, 2020. The extent to which these measures will impact the Bank is uncertain, and any progression of loans, whether receiving COVID-19 payment deferrals or not, into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Annualized

Yield or

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Annualized

Yield or

Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 2,530,805 $ 20,108 3.18 % $ 1,754,975 $ 18,178 4.14 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,730,711 84,847 4.32 % 7,167,169 101,402 5.57 % Investment securities - taxable 1,974,911 11,017 2.23 % 1,815,454 15,733 3.47 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 243,716 2,011 3.30 % 240,595 1,694 2.82 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 154,588 10 0.03 % 50,522 251 1.97 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 1,794,652 626 0.14 % 330,968 1,928 2.31 % Securities borrowed 1,297,112 10,705 3.23 % 1,565,608 21,010 5.25 % Other 49,701 823 6.59 % 83,379 1,862 8.89 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 15,776,196 130,147 3.26 % 13,008,670 162,058 4.92 % Allowance for credit losses (156,071 ) (55,710 ) Interest-earning assets, net 15,620,125 12,952,960 Noninterest-earning assets 1,493,194 1,389,963 Total assets $ 17,113,319 $ 14,342,923 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 7,868,100 $ 10,700 0.54 % $ 5,943,901 $ 18,887 1.26 % Securities loaned 1,193,497 8,729 2.91 % 1,448,345 17,889 4.90 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,259,559 8,500 2.69 % 1,605,598 11,968 2.94 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,321,156 27,929 1.08 % 8,997,844 48,744 2.15 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 3,508,282 2,680,729 Other liabilities 903,571 611,337 Total liabilities 14,733,009 12,289,910 Stockholders’ equity 2,350,900 2,029,511 Noncontrolling interest 29,410 23,502 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,113,319 $ 14,342,923 Net interest income (3) $ 102,218 $ 113,314 Net interest spread (3) 2.18 % 2.77 % Net interest margin (3) 2.57 % 3.46 %

________________________________________ (1) Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Conference Call Information

Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, October 23, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2020 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

