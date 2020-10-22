Goosehead Insurance, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on Thursday, October 29, 2020

WESTLAKE, Texas, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020.



The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 4:30 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 920-2191 (toll-free) or (212) 231-2927 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Goosehead’s investor relations website at http://ir.gooseheadinsurance.com.