PGS ASA Mandatory Notification of Trade
Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO of PGS has on October 23, 2020 bought 100 000 shares in PGS at a price of NOK 2.692 per share. Following the transaction, Gottfred Langseth owns 375 100 shares in PGS.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
