Carter’s, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

“We exceeded our sales and earnings goals in the third quarter,” said Michael D. Casey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The quarter got off to a strong start with our Fourth of July holiday retail sales up 7%. We saw less robust demand in August during the back-to-school shopping period with many children beginning their school year at home and learning virtually. We had the strongest level of demand in September with our Labor Day holiday retail sales up 15%, our best performance in three years.

“Earnings in the quarter were driven by the strength of our product offerings, more effective brand marketing, fewer promotions, curtailed spending and growth in eCommerce sales. eCommerce continues to be our fastest growing and highest margin business.

“We believe our third quarter performance reflects the strength of our brands, our strong value proposition, broad market distribution and the less discretionary nature of children’s apparel.

“As we enter the final weeks of the year, consumer demand is less predictable this holiday season given the lingering effects and, in some markets, resurgence of the coronavirus. That said, we believe we are well-positioned to outperform the market in the balance of 2020 and years ahead by providing the best value and experience in young children’s apparel.”

Adjustments to Reported GAAP Results

In addition to the results presented in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements, as presented below. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. These measures are presented for informational purposes only. See “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results” section of this release for additional disclosures and reconciliations regarding these non-GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Results

The discussion of results below is presented on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis where noted.

Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 compared to Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Net sales decreased $78.2 million, or 8.3%, to $865.1 million, compared to $943.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The decline reflects decreased sales to certain wholesale customers, decreased traffic to Company-operated stores, and decreased back-to-school sales (all a result of ongoing disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic), partially offset by strong eCommerce channel growth. U.S. Retail segment comparable sales declined 3.5%, reflecting a retail store decline, partially offset by eCommerce growth of 17.2%.

Operating income increased $29.7 million, or 35.4%, to $113.5 million, compared to $83.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating margin increased 420 basis points to 13.1%. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) increased $4.9 million, or 4.2%, to $119.5 million, compared to $114.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating margin increased 160 basis points to 13.8%, reflecting improved gross margin and strong management of spending.

Net income increased $21.0 million, or 34.8%, to $81.2 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $60.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) increased $2.0 million, or 2.3%, to $85.9 million, compared to $83.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) increased 4.8% to $1.96, compared to $1.87 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2020 compared to First Three Quarters of Fiscal 2019

Net sales decreased $384.3 million, or 15.9%, to $2.03 billion. This decrease reflects the temporary closure of the Company’s retail stores earlier this year, largely in the months of March, April, and May, and decreased sales to certain wholesale customers (both a result of disruptions related to COVID-19), partially offset by strong growth in eCommerce sales. Comparable eCommerce sales in the U.S. increased 39%.

Operating income was $56.0 million, compared to $209.1 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. Adjusted operating income (a non-GAAP measure) was $134.3 million, compared to $238.7 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. The decrease reflects the decline in net sales, increased inventory provisions, and lower royalty income, partially offset by decreased selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Net income was $10.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $138.7 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $74.7 million, compared to $166.9 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. Adjusted earnings per diluted share (a non-GAAP measure) was $1.70, compared to $3.68 in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019.

Net cash provided by operations in the first three quarters of fiscal 2020 was $320.1 million compared to $73.4 million in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019. The increase reflects the extension of vendor payment terms, deferrals of retail store lease and other cash payments, and a reduction in inventory, partially offset by lower earnings related to COVID-19 disruptions.

See the “Business Segment Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Results” sections of this release for additional disclosures regarding business segment performance and non-GAAP measures.

Liquidity and Financial Position

During the third quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company repaid $244 million in outstanding borrowings under its $750 million secured revolving credit facility using cash on hand. The Company’s total liquidity at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was $1.6 billion, comprised of cash and cash equivalents of $831 million and approximately $740 million in available borrowing capacity (exclusive of $7 million of outstanding letters of credit) on its secured revolving credit facility.

Earlier this year, the Company announced that, in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, it temporarily suspended its common stock share repurchase program and quarterly cash dividend. No distributions of capital occurred in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Provisions in the Company’s secured revolving credit facility restrict the Company’s ability to pay cash dividends or repurchase its common stock through the third fiscal quarter of 2021, and could have the effect of restricting the Company’s ability to do so thereafter. The Company’s Board of Directors will evaluate future distributions of capital, including share repurchases and dividends, based on a number of factors, including restrictions under the Company’s revolving credit facility, business conditions, the Company’s financial performance, and other considerations.

The Company continues to believe it has sufficient liquidity for the foreseeable future to maintain its operations and manage through the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2020 Business Outlook

Given the market disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, recent spikes in confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and related uncertainty on timing and extent of the market recovery, the Company is not providing fiscal 2020 sales and earnings guidance at this time.

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through approximately 1,100 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to our future performance, including statements with respect to the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company’s liquidity. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or not materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. Certain of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are described in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time under the headings “Risk Factors”. Included among those risks are those related to: the effects of the current coronavirus outbreak; financial difficulties for one or more of our major customers; an overall decrease in consumer spending; our products not being accepted in the marketplace; increased competition in the market place; diminished value of our brands; the failure to protect our intellectual property; the failure to comply with applicable quality standards or regulations; unseasonable or extreme weather conditions; pending and threatened lawsuits; a breach of our information technology systems and the loss of personal data; increased margin pressures, including increased cost of materials and labor; our foreign sourcing arrangements; disruptions in our supply chain; the management and expansion of our business domestically and internationally; the acquisition and integration of other brands and businesses; and changes in our tax obligations, including additional customs, duties or tariffs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CARTER’S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Net sales $ 865,080 $ 943,322 $ 2,034,437 $ 2,418,764 Cost of goods sold 483,333 540,808 1,170,778 1,376,336 Adverse purchase commitments (inventory and raw materials), net (1,968 ) 303 16,166 1,354 Gross profit 383,715 402,211 847,493 1,041,074 Royalty income, net 9,063 9,192 19,989 27,371 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 279,251 296,733 767,237 828,540 Goodwill impairment — — 17,742 — Intangible asset impairment — 30,800 26,500 30,800 Operating income 113,527 83,870 56,003 209,105 Interest expense 16,347 9,966 40,523 28,667 Interest income (330 ) (200 ) (1,217 ) (937 ) Other (income) expense, net (2,758 ) 483 2,647 474 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 7,823 Income before income taxes 100,268 73,621 14,050 173,078 Income tax provision 19,027 13,369 3,347 34,423 Net income $ 81,241 $ 60,252 $ 10,703 $ 138,655 Basic net income per common share $ 1.86 $ 1.35 $ 0.25 $ 3.08 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.85 $ 1.34 $ 0.24 $ 3.06 Dividend declared and paid per common share $ — $ 0.50 $ 0.60 $ 1.50

CARTER’S, INC. BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 26,

2020 % of

Total Net Sales September 28,

2019 % of

Total Net Sales September 26,

2020 % of

Total Net Sales September 28,

2019 % of

Total Net Sales Net sales: U.S. Retail $ 449,150 51.9 % $ 464,100 49.2 % $ 1,085,883 53.4 % $ 1,264,283 52.3 % U.S. Wholesale 302,135 34.9 % 352,256 37.3 % 706,009 34.7 % 856,713 35.4 % International 113,795 13.2 % 126,966 13.5 % 242,545 11.9 % 297,768 12.3 % Total net sales $ 865,080 100.0 % $ 943,322 100.0 % $ 2,034,437 100.0 % $ 2,418,764 100.0 % Operating income (loss): % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales % of

Segment

Net Sales U.S. Retail $ 47,559 10.6 % $ 49,472 10.7 % $ 38,902 3.6 % $ 124,567 9.9 % U.S. Wholesale 65,718 21.8 % 54,391 15.4 % 89,141 12.6 % 145,181 16.9 % International 17,400 15.3 % 6,136 4.8 % (15,819 ) (6.5 )% 15,351 5.2 % Corporate expenses (*) (17,150 ) n/a (26,129 ) n/a (56,221 ) n/a (75,994 ) n/a Total operating income $ 113,527 13.1 % $ 83,870 8.9 % $ 56,003 2.8 % $ 209,105 8.6 %

(*) Corporate expenses include expenses related to incentive compensation, stock-based compensation, executive management, severance and relocation, finance, office occupancy, information technology, certain legal fees, consulting fees, and audit fees.

Fiscal Quarter Ended September 26, 2020 Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 26, 2020 Charges: U.S. Retail U.S. Wholesale International U.S. Retail U.S. Wholesale International Productivity/restructuring costs(1) $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 3.4 $ 1.5 $ 1.9 Goodwill impairment — — — — — 17.7 Skip Hop tradename impairment charge — — — 0.5 6.8 3.7 OshKosh tradename impairment charge — — — 13.6 1.6 0.3 Incremental costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic 1.6 1.4 0.3 8.3 8.5 2.0 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net of gain(2) 1.5 — — 6.3 — 0.2 Total charges $ 3.4 $ 1.6 $ 0.6 $ 32.1 $ 18.4 $ 25.8

(1) The third fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2020, the three fiscal quarters ended September 26, 2020, and the three fiscal quarters ended September 28, 2019 also include corporate charges related to organizational restructuring of $0.4 million, $2.0 million, and $1.6 million, respectively. (2) Impairments include an immaterial gain on the remeasurement of retail store operating leases.

Fiscal Quarter Ended September 28, 2019 Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 28, 2019 Charges: U.S. Retail U.S. Wholesale International U.S. Retail U.S. Wholesale International Benefit related to sale of inventory previously reserved in China $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ (2.1 ) Reversal of store restructuring costs previously recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2017 — — — (0.7 ) — — Skip Hop tradename impairment charge 1.2 19.1 10.5 1.2 19.1 10.5 Total charges $ 1.2 $ 19.1 $ 10.5 $ 0.5 $ 19.1 $ 8.4 Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

CARTER’S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) September 26, 2020 December 28, 2019 September 28, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 831,175 $ 214,311 $ 153,936 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,675, $6,354, $4,591, respectively 263,231 251,005 293,203 Finished goods inventories, net of inventory reserves of $30,053, $9,283, and $19,583, respectively 646,608 593,987 723,242 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 56,493 48,454 53,264 Total current assets 1,797,507 1,107,757 1,223,645 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $576,123, $523,848, and $504,833, respectively 274,574 320,168 330,371 Operating lease assets 619,057 687,024 709,523 Tradenames, net 307,955 334,642 334,705 Goodwill 209,507 229,026 228,235 Customer relationships, net 38,147 41,126 41,890 Other assets 34,874 33,374 31,211 Total assets $ 3,281,621 $ 2,753,117 $ 2,899,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 473,473 $ 183,641 $ 205,782 Current operating lease liabilities 172,364 160,228 158,524 Other current liabilities 115,069 131,631 119,862 Total current liabilities 760,906 475,500 484,168 Long-term debt, net 989,086 594,672 769,525 Deferred income taxes 60,160 74,370 78,916 Long-term operating lease liabilities 587,099 664,372 691,717 Other long-term liabilities 62,489 64,073 62,520 Total liabilities $ 2,459,740 $ 1,872,987 $ 2,086,846 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share; 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding at September 26, 2020, December 28, 2019, and September 28, 2019 $ — $ — $ — Common stock, voting; par value $.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 43,648,671, 43,963,103 and 44,287,636 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2020, December 28, 2019, and September 28, 2019, respectively 436 440 443 Additional paid-in capital 9,258 — — Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41,402 ) (35,634 ) (38,908 ) Retained earnings 853,589 915,324 851,199 Total stockholders' equity 821,881 880,130 812,734 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,281,621 $ 2,753,117 $ 2,899,580

CARTER’S, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 26, 2020 September 28, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,703 $ 138,655 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 66,985 68,005 Amortization of intangible assets 2,784 2,810 Provisions for (recoveries of) excess and obsolete inventory 20,912 4,567 Goodwill impairment 17,742 — Intangible asset impairments 26,500 30,800 Other asset impairments and loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net of recoveries 9,395 407 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,641 1,087 Stock-based compensation expense 9,531 13,540 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss, net 1,354 176 Provisions for (recoveries of) doubtful accounts receivable from customers 7,702 (2,063 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 7,823 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (16,697 ) 8,300 Effect of changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (21,576 ) (32,792 ) Finished goods inventories (76,739 ) (152,023 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (7,660 ) (16,688 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 267,551 751 Net cash provided by operating activities 320,128 73,355 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (25,212 ) (46,138 ) Disposals and recoveries from property, plant, and equipment — 749 Net cash used in investing activities (25,212 ) (45,389 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from senior notes due 2025 500,000 — Proceeds from senior notes due 2027 — 500,000 Payment of senior notes due 2021 — (400,000 ) Premiums paid to extinguish debt — (5,252 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (7,639 ) (5,793 ) Borrowings under secured revolving credit facility 644,000 265,000 Payments on secured revolving credit facility (744,000 ) (186,000 ) Repurchases of common stock (45,255 ) (147,464 ) Dividends paid (26,260 ) (67,528 ) Withholdings from vestings of restricted stock (4,928 ) (4,214 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options 3,728 6,881 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 319,646 (44,370 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,302 263 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 616,864 (16,141 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 214,311 170,077 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 831,175 $ 153,936

CARTER’S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (dollars in millions, except earnings per share) (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended September 26, 2020 Gross

Margin % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 383.7 44.4 % $ 279.3 32.3 % $ 113.5 13.1 % $ 19.0 $ 81.2 $ 1.85 COVID-19 expenses (b) — (3.3 ) 3.3 0.8 2.5 0.06 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net (c) — (1.5 ) 1.5 0.4 1.1 0.03 Productivity/restructuring costs (d) — (1.2 ) 1.2 0.2 1.0 0.02 As adjusted (a) $ 383.7 44.4 % $ 273.2 31.6 % $ 119.5 13.8 % $ 20.4 $ 85.9 $ 1.96

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 26, 2020 Gross

Margin % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 847.5 41.7 % $ 767.2 37.7 % $ 56.0 2.8 % $ 3.3 $ 10.7 $ 0.24 Intangible asset impairment (e) — — 26.5 6.3 20.2 0.46 Goodwill impairment (f) — — 17.7 — 17.7 0.40 COVID-19 expenses (b) — (18.8 ) 18.8 4.5 14.3 0.34 Productivity/restructuring costs (d) — (8.8 ) 8.8 1.9 6.8 0.15 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net (c) — (6.5 ) 6.5 1.6 4.9 0.11 As adjusted (a) $ 847.5 41.7 % $ 733.2 36.0 % $ 134.3 6.6 % $ 17.7 $ 74.7 $ 1.70

Fiscal Quarter Ended September 28, 2019 Gross

Margin % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 402.2 42.6 % $ 296.7 31.5 % $ 83.9 8.9 % $ 13.4 $ 60.3 $ 1.34 Intangible asset impairment (e) — — 30.8 7.1 23.7 0.53 As adjusted (a) $ 402.2 42.6 % $ 296.7 31.5 % $ 114.7 12.2 % $ 20.5 $ 83.9 $ 1.87

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 28, 2019 Gross

Margin % Net

Sales SG&A % Net

Sales Operating

Income % Net

Sales Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS As reported (GAAP) $ 1,041.1 43.0 % $ 828.5 34.3 % $ 209.1 8.6 % $ 34.4 $ 138.7 $ 3.06 Intangible asset impairment (e) — — 30.8 7.1 23.7 0.52 Debt extinguishment loss (g) — — — 1.8 6.0 0.13 Productivity/restructuring costs (d) — (1.6 ) 1.6 0.4 1.3 0.03 Store restructuring costs (h) — 0.7 (0.7 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.01 ) China business model change (i) (2.1 ) — (2.1 ) — (2.1 ) (0.05 ) As adjusted (a) $ 1,039.0 43.0 % $ 827.6 34.2 % $ 238.7 9.9 % $ 43.6 $ 166.9 $ 3.68

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present gross margin, SG&A, operating income, income tax, net income, and net income on a diluted share basis excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company believes these adjustments provide a meaningful comparison of the Company’s results and afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements included in this earnings release should not be considered as an alternative to net income or as any other measurement of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements are presented for informational purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the Company’s future condition or results of operations. (b) Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including incremental employee-related costs, costs associated with additional protective equipment and cleaning supplies, restructuring costs, and a payroll tax benefit. (c) Principally related to U.S. Retail store lease assets. (d) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). (e) Intangible impairment charges related to the OshKosh and Skip Hop tradename assets. (f) Goodwill impairment charge recorded in the International segment. (g) Related to the redemption of the $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021 in March 2019 that were previously issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. (h) Reversal of retail store restructuring costs previously recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. (i) Benefit related to the sale of inventory previously reserved in China. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

CARTER’S, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ALLOCABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (unaudited) Fiscal Quarter Ended Three Fiscal Quarters Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 Weighted-average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic number of common shares outstanding 43,193,752 44,144,135 43,237,319 44,640,413 Dilutive effect of equity awards 156,878 287,904 174,351 302,832 Diluted number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding 43,350,630 44,432,039 43,411,670 44,943,245 As reported on a GAAP Basis: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 81,241 $ 60,252 $ 10,703 $ 138,655 Income allocated to participating securities (837 ) (565 ) (88 ) (1,244 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 80,404 $ 59,687 $ 10,615 $ 137,411 Basic net income per common share $ 1.86 $ 1.35 $ 0.25 $ 3.08 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 81,241 $ 60,252 $ 10,703 $ 138,655 Income allocated to participating securities (834 ) (563 ) (89 ) (1,239 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 80,407 $ 59,689 $ 10,614 $ 137,416 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.85 $ 1.34 $ 0.24 $ 3.06 As adjusted (a): Basic net income per common share: Net income $ 85,903 $ 83,932 $ 74,700 $ 166,937 Income allocated to participating securities (885 ) (794 ) (759 ) (1,508 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 85,018 $ 83,138 $ 73,941 $ 165,429 Basic net income per common share $ 1.97 $ 1.88 $ 1.71 $ 3.71 Diluted net income per common share: Net income $ 85,903 $ 83,932 $ 74,700 $ 166,937 Income allocated to participating securities (882 ) (791 ) (757 ) (1,502 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 85,021 $ 83,141 $ 73,943 $ 165,435 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.96 $ 1.87 $ 1.70 $ 3.68

(a) In addition to the results provided in this earnings release in accordance with GAAP, the Company has provided adjusted, non-GAAP financial measurements that present per share data excluding the adjustments discussed above. The Company has excluded $4.7 million and $64.0 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the fiscal quarter and three fiscal quarters ended September 26, 2020, respectively. The Company has excluded $23.7 million and $28.3 million in after-tax expenses from these results for the fiscal quarter and three fiscal quarters ended September 28, 2019, respectively. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (dollars in millions) (unaudited) The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated: Fiscal Quarter Ended Three Fiscal Quarters Ended Four Fiscal

Quarters Ended September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 September 28,

2019 September 26,

2020 Net income $ 81.2 $ 60.3 $ 10.7 $ 138.7 $ 135.9 Interest expense 16.3 10.0 40.5 28.7 49.5 Interest income (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.2 ) (0.9 ) (1.6 ) Income tax expense 19.0 13.4 3.3 34.4 33.1 Depreciation and amortization 24.1 24.0 69.8 70.8 94.9 EBITDA $ 140.4 $ 107.3 $ 123.1 $ 271.6 $ 311.7 Adjustments to EBITDA Intangible asset impairment (a) $ — $ 30.8 $ 26.5 $ 30.8 $ 26.5 Goodwill impairment (b) — — 17.7 — 17.7 COVID-19 expenses (c) 3.3 — 18.8 — 18.8 Productivity/restructuring costs (d) 1.0 — 8.5 1.6 8.5 Retail store operating leases and other long-lived asset impairments, net (e) 1.5 — 6.4 — 6.4 Customer bankruptcy charges, net (f) — — — — (0.6 ) Debt extinguishment loss (g) — — — 7.8 — Store restructuring costs (h) — — — (0.7 ) — China business model change, net (i) — — — (2.1 ) — Total adjustments 5.8 30.8 78.1 37.5 77.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 146.2 $ 138.1 $ 201.2 $ 309.1 $ 389.2

(a) Related to the write-down of the OshKosh and Skip Hop tradename assets. (b) Goodwill impairment charge recorded in the International segment. (c) Net expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (d) Certain lease exit, severance and related costs resulting from restructuring actions (not related to COVID-19). Amounts for fiscal quarter, three fiscal quarters, and four fiscal quarters ended September 26, 2020 exclude $0.2 million of depreciation expense that is included in the corresponding depreciation and amortization line item. (e) Principally related to U.S. Retail store lease assets. (f) Recovery related to the Toys "R" Us bankruptcy. (g) Related to the redemption of the $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2021 in March 2019 that were previously issued by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. (h) Reversal of retail store restructuring costs previously recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2017. (i) Benefit related to the sale of inventory previously reserved in China. Note: Results may not be additive due to rounding.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental financial measures that are not defined or prepared in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for the items described in footnotes (a) - (i) to the table above.

We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we consider them important supplemental measures of our performance and believe they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. These measures also afford investors a view of what management considers to be the Company's core performance.

The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA instead of net income or cash flows from operations has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income or cash flow from operations as those terms are defined by GAAP and do not necessarily indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. While EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and similar measures are frequently used as measures of operations and the ability to meet debt service requirements, these terms are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to the potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us for working capital, debt service and other purposes.

RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP AND NON-GAAP INFORMATION (dollars in millions) (unaudited) The table below reflects the calculation of constant currency net sales on a consolidated and International segment basis for the fiscal quarter and three fiscal quarters ended September 26, 2020: Fiscal Quarter Ended Reported Net

Sales

September 26,

2020 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant-Currency

Net Sales September 26,

2020 Reported Net

Sales September 28,

2019 Reported

Net Sales

% Change Constant-Currency

Net Sales

% Change Consolidated net sales $ 865.1 $ (2.0 ) $ 867.1 $ 943.3 (8.3 )% (8.1 )% International segment net sales $ 113.8 $ (2.0 ) $ 115.8 $ 127.0 (10.4 )% (8.8 )%

Three Fiscal Quarters Ended Reported Net

Sales

September 26,

2020 Impact of

Foreign

Currency

Translation Constant-Currency

Net Sales

September 26,

2020 Reported Net

Sales

September 28,

2019 Reported

Net Sales

% Change Constant-Currency

Net Sales

% Change Consolidated net sales $ 2,034.4 $ (4.7 ) $ 2,039.1 $ 2,418.8 (15.9 )% (15.7 )% International segment net sales $ 242.5 $ (4.7 ) $ 247.2 $ 297.8 (18.5 )% (17.0 )%

The Company evaluates its net sales on both an “as reported” and a “constant currency” basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that occurred between the comparative periods. Constant currency net sales results are calculated by translating current period net sales in local currency to the U.S. dollar amount by using the currency conversion rate for the prior comparative period. The Company consistently applies this approach to net sales for all countries where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar. The Company believes that the presentation of net sales on a constant currency basis provides useful supplemental information regarding changes in our net sales that were not due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates and such information is consistent with how the Company assesses changes in its net sales between comparative periods.

