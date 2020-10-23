 

Invitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.10.2020   

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on November 10, 2020.

About Invitation Homes:

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Invitation Homes Announces $375 Million Joint Venture with Rockpoint to Acquire Single-Family Rental Homes
05.10.20
Invitation Homes Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call