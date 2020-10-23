Invitation Homes Announces Cash Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) ("Invitation Homes" or the "Company") today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before November 25, 2020 to stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on November 10, 2020.

