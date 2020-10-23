 

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.10.2020, 13:01  |  43   |   |   

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
23 October 2020

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company
Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities

Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of the following classes
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged

Further to the announcement (the “First Announcement”) made by WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) on 9 October 2020 relating to its determination to effect splits (the “Splits”) of the WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”), the Issuer hereby announces the following details in respect of the Splits.

The time and date that the Splits will become effective (the “Effective Date”) will be the open of business on 9 November 2020.

The Specified Number (the number of Split Securities of the relevant class that will result from the split from each Affected Security of that class pursuant to the Splits) and the Principal Amount for the Split Securities of each class will be as follows:

Class LSE exchange code Specified Number Principal Amount
WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged QQQ3 30 US$0.0666667

Annex 1 to this announcement, entitled “Existing and New Security Identifiers for Trading Lines of The Affected Securities” sets out the new ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN codes for the Split Securities of each class which will also become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date.

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the First Announcement or, if not defined therein, in the prospectus of the Issuer relating inter alia to the Affected Securities dated 2 September 2020.

For further information, please refer to our website at www.wisdomtree.eu or contact InfoEU@wisdomtree.com

Annex 1

EXISTING AND NEW SECURITY IDENTIFIERS FOR TRADING LINES OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

New ISINs, SEDOLs and WKN Codes are to become effective from the open of business on the Effective Date of the Splits

Class Exchange Exchange Ticker Existing ISIN Existing SEDOL Existing WKN New ISIN New SEDOL New WKN
 

 

WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged 		London Stock Exchange QQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 B8W5C57 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB219 A3GL7E
London Stock Exchange LQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 B921H79 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB2C0 A3GL7E
Borsa Italiana QQQ3 IE00B8W5C578 BD3CSY3 A1VBKU IE00BLRPRL42 BKSB264 A3GL7E
Xetra 3QQQ DE000A133ZY6 BSJCNF8 A133ZY No change No change No change

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PLC jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Euro Manganese kündigt Privatplatzierung an
CORSAIR Launches HS75 XB WIRELESS Headset for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S
Catalent and BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announce Partnership for the Manufacture of Mesenchymal ...
Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
Brickell Biotech Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Kandi Enters Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service ...
Spirit Airlines Unveils All-New Free Spirit Loyalty Program with the Fastest Way to Earn Rewards ...
Iterum Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $17.5 Million Upsized Public Offering
Guerbet: Revenue at September 30, 2020
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Cameco Announces $400 Million Debenture Offering by Private Placement and Intention to Redeem ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:59 Uhr
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
16.10.20
Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic
15.10.20
Wisdomtree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Short Securities Proposed Amendment to the Principal Amount of the Affected Securities Meeting of the Etp Securityholders
09.10.20
Splits of the Collateralised ETP Securities of WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged
09.10.20
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Programme for the issuance of Collateralised ETP Securities
06.10.20
Proposals for the Introduction of an Overnight Restrike Mechanic, a Discretionary Index Change Mechanic and a Near Zero Price Mechanic in Respect of the Affected Securities
06.10.20
Wisdomtree S&p 500 Vix Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities