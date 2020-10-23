Revlon Announces Extension of Early Tender Deadline in RCPC’s Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced the extension of the Early Tender Deadline and the Withdrawal Deadline in the previously-announced Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation (the “Exchange Offer”) by Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, Revlon, Inc.’s directly wholly-owned operating subsidiary (“RCPC” or the “Company”). In the Exchange Offer, RCPC is offering holders of any and all of the outstanding $342,785,000 aggregate principal amount of RCPC’s 5.75% Senior Notes due February 15, 2021 (the “Notes”) the opportunity to exchange their Notes for either the Cash Consideration or the Mixed Consideration (each as described below) on the terms as set forth in the Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement (the “Offering Memorandum”), dated September 29, 2020.

Each of the Early Tender Deadline and the Withdrawal Deadline for the Exchange Offer has been extended to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 23, 2020 (the “New Early Tender Deadline”), from the previous deadline on October 22, 2020. The Exchange Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 (the “Expiration Time”), subject to earlier termination, withdrawal or extension by the Company in its sole and absolute discretion.