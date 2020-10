Kiadis announces presentation at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, October 26, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that a poster was accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.

The details of the poster presentation are as follows: