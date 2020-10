Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares an Increased Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 per Share

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN ) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2021.

