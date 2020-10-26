 HCA Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Consistent with the Company’s preview of third quarter 2020 results, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased to $13.311 billion, compared to $12.694 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. totaled $668 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $612 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Results for the third quarter of 2020 include a reversal of $822 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in government stimulus income recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act and $14 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of gains on sales of facilities. Third quarter of 2019 results included losses on retirement of debt of $211 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

For the third quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.053 billion, compared to $2.285 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table providing supplemental information on Adjusted EBITDA and reconciling net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release.

Same facility admissions and equivalent admissions declined 3.8 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the prior year period. Same facility emergency room visits declined 20.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the prior year period. Same facility inpatient surgeries declined 6.8 percent, and same facility outpatient surgeries declined 6.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 14.8 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to increases in acuity of patients treated and favorable payer mix in the quarter.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $37.240 billion, compared to $37.813 billion in the same period of 2019. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. was $2.328 billion, or $6.79 per diluted share, compared to $2.434 billion, or $6.98 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include losses on sales of facilities of $6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and losses on retirement of debt of $295 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included gains on sales of facilities of $17 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and losses on retirement of debt of $211 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows from Operations

As of September 30, 2020, HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $6.588 billion, total debt of $30.964 billion, and total assets of $51.016 billion. During the third quarter of 2020, capital expenditures totaled $489 million, excluding acquisitions. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the third quarter totaled $2.717 billion, compared to $2.126 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

CARES Act

During the early days of the pandemic, the Company took a conservative approach which included a number of actions to meet the operational and financial challenges this global health crisis was expected to present. Many aspects of our approach were outlined in our first quarter release.

As noted in our October 8, 2020 release, HCA Healthcare will return, or repay early, all of its share of Provider Relief Fund distributions of approximately $1.6 billion and approximately $4.4 billion in Medicare accelerated payments. The Company is working with the appropriate government agencies to arrange the payment of these funds. The Company expects to fund the entire amount of such payments from available cash and future cash flows from operations.

Earnings Conference Call

About the Company

As of September 30, 2020, HCA Healthcare operated 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

All references to “Company” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements Third Quarter (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Revenues $ 13,311 100.0 % $ 12,694 100.0 % Salaries and benefits 6,097 45.8 5,971 47.0 Supplies 2,128 16.0 2,090 16.5 Other operating expenses 2,251 16.9 2,352 18.5 Government stimulus income reversal 822 6.2 - - Equity in earnings of affiliates (40 ) (0.3 ) (4 ) - Depreciation and amortization 694 5.2 647 5.1 Interest expense 385 2.9 448 3.5 Gains on sales of facilities (14 ) (0.1 ) - - Losses on retirement of debt - - 211 1.7 12,323 92.6 11,715 92.3 Income before income taxes 988 7.4 979 7.7 Provision for income taxes 209 1.5 215 1.7 Net income 779 5.9 764 6.0 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 111 0.9 152 1.2 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 668 5.0 $ 612 4.8 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.95 $ 1.76 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 343.346 347.487 Comprehensive income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 715 $ 582

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Revenues $ 37,240 100.0 % $ 37,813 100.0 % Salaries and benefits 17,545 47.1 17,455 46.2 Supplies 5,999 16.1 6,249 16.5 Other operating expenses 6,825 18.3 7,013 18.6 Equity in earnings of affiliates (48 ) (0.1 ) (23 ) (0.1 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,059 5.6 1,902 4.9 Interest expense 1,201 3.2 1,386 3.7 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities 6 - (17 ) - Losses on retirement of debt 295 0.8 211 0.6 33,882 91.0 34,176 90.4 Income before income taxes 3,358 9.0 3,637 9.6 Provision for income taxes 665 1.8 765 2.0 Net income 2,693 7.2 2,872 7.6 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 365 0.9 438 1.2 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 2,328 6.3 $ 2,434 6.4 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.79 $ 6.98 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 343.014 348.712 Comprehensive income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 2,273 $ 2,354

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,588 $ 4,638 $ 621 Accounts receivable 6,433 6,139 7,380 Inventories 1,950 1,834 1,849 Other 1,295 1,420 1,346 Total current assets 16,266 14,031 11,196 Property and equipment, at cost 48,775 48,484 47,235 Accumulated depreciation (25,834 ) (25,413 ) (24,520 ) 22,941 23,071 22,715 Investments of insurance subsidiaries 390 364 315 Investments in and advances to affiliates 335 275 249 Goodwill and other intangible assets 8,570 8,578 8,269 Right-of-use operating lease assets 1,972 1,863 1,834 Other 542 527 480 $ 51,016 $ 48,709 $ 45,058 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,270 $ 2,882 $ 2,905 Accrued salaries 1,971 1,631 1,775 Other accrued expenses 2,843 3,181 2,932 Government stimulus refund liability 6,123 4,999 - Long-term debt due within one year 172 163 145 Total current liabilities 14,379 12,856 7,757 Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs and discounts of $245, $252 and $239 30,792 30,779 33,577 Professional liability risks 1,434 1,485 1,370 Right-of-use operating lease obligations 1,635 1,531 1,499 Income taxes and other liabilities 1,477 1,490 1,420 EQUITY (DEFICIT) Stockholders' deficit attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. (974 ) (1,786 ) (2,808 ) Noncontrolling interests 2,273 2,354 2,243 Total equity (deficit) 1,299 568 (565 ) $ 51,016 $ 48,709 $ 45,058

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (Dollars in millions) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,693 $ 2,872 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Increase (decrease) in cash from operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 930 (93 ) Inventories and other assets (36 ) (95 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 542 (118 ) Government stimulus refund liability 6,123 - Depreciation and amortization 2,059 1,902 Income taxes (114 ) 51 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities 6 (17 ) Losses on retirement of debt 295 211 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 22 23 Share-based compensation 229 263 Other 66 98 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,815 5,097 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (2,087 ) (2,884 ) Acquisition of hospitals and health care entities (380 ) (1,592 ) Disposition of hospitals and health care entities 68 49 Change in investments (40 ) 35 Other (44 ) 17 Net cash used in investing activities (2,483 ) (4,375 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of long-term debt 2,700 6,451 Net change in revolving credit facilities (2,480 ) (30 ) Repayment of long-term debt (3,403 ) (5,289 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (393 ) (404 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (35 ) (71 ) Payment of cash dividends (153 ) (414 ) Repurchase of common stock (441 ) (759 ) Other (156 ) (145 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,361 ) (661 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4 ) (4 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 5,967 57 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 621 502 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,588 $ 559 Interest payments $ 1,230 $ 1,492 Income tax payments, net $ 779 $ 714

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Operating Statistics For the Nine Months Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operations: Number of Hospitals 187 184 187 184 Number of Freestanding Outpatient Surgery Centers 121 125 121 125 Licensed Beds at End of Period 49,473 48,588 49,473 48,588 Weighted Average Licensed Beds 49,479 48,535 49,333 48,335 Reported: Admissions 506,756 527,284 1,487,992 1,568,733 % Change -3.9 % -5.1 % Equivalent Admissions 835,576 918,964 2,477,747 2,712,339 % Change -9.1 % -9.8 % Revenue per Equivalent Admission $ 15,930 $ 13,814 $ 15,214 $ 13,941 % Change 15.3 % 9.1 % Inpatient Revenue per Admission $ 16,265 $ 14,192 $ 15,531 $ 14,297 % Change 14.6 % 8.6 % Patient Days 2,593,139 2,530,221 7,476,794 7,667,666 % Change 2.5 % -2.5 % Equivalent Patient Days 4,275,481 4,410,715 12,299,326 13,257,395 % Change -3.1 % -7.2 % Inpatient Surgery Cases 133,492 143,215 387,228 421,051 % Change -6.8 % -8.0 % Outpatient Surgery Cases 232,493 249,177 629,723 743,464 % Change -6.7 % -15.3 % Emergency Room Visits 1,813,661 2,269,364 5,594,484 6,810,141 % Change -20.1 % -17.9 % Outpatient Revenues as a Percentage of Patient Revenues 35.5 % 39.0 % 35.0 % 38.7 % Average Length of Stay (days) 5.117 4.799 5.025 4.888 Occupancy 57.0 % 56.7 % 55.3 % 58.1 % Same Facility: Admissions 493,466 513,170 1,448,444 1,529,423 % Change -3.8 % -5.3 % Equivalent Admissions 809,284 889,324 2,371,103 2,630,608 % Change -9.0 % -9.9 % Revenue per Equivalent Admission $ 15,721 $ 13,691 $ 15,024 $ 13,836 % Change 14.8 % 8.6 % Inpatient Revenue per Admission $ 16,239 $ 14,209 $ 15,525 $ 14,325 % Change 14.3 % 8.4 % Inpatient Surgery Cases 129,831 139,345 376,189 409,556 % Change -6.8 % -8.1 % Outpatient Surgery Cases 224,496 239,530 607,904 716,274 % Change -6.3 % -15.1 % Emergency Room Visits 1,767,372 2,217,713 5,467,829 6,668,965 % Change -20.3 % -18.0 %

HCA Healthcare, Inc. Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures Operating Results Summary (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 13,311 $ 12,694 $ 37,240 $ 37,813 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 668 $ 612 $ 2,328 $ 2,434 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (net of tax) (10 ) - 9 (13 ) Losses on retirement of debt (net of tax) - 162 227 162 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt (a) 658 774 2,564 2,583 Depreciation and amortization 694 647 2,059 1,902 Interest expense 385 448 1,201 1,386 Provision for income taxes 205 264 730 810 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 111 152 365 438 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 2,053 $ 2,285 $ 6,919 $ 7,119 Adjusted EBITDA margin (a) 15.4 % 18.0 % 18.6 % 18.8 % Diluted earnings per share: Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. $ 1.95 $ 1.76 $ 6.79 $ 6.98 Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (0.03 ) - 0.03 (0.04 ) Losses on retirement of debt - 0.47 0.66 0.47 Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt (a) $ 1.92 $ 2.23 $ 7.48 $ 7.41 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions) 343.346 347.487 343.014 348.712

(a) Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We believe net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of our results of operations. We believe it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of our results of operations on the same basis used by management. Management relies upon net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measures to review and assess operating performance of its health care facilities and their management teams.



Management and investors review both the overall performance (including net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and GAAP net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.) and operating performance (Adjusted EBITDA) of our health care facilities. Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues) are utilized by management and investors to compare our current operating results with the corresponding periods during the previous year and to compare our operating results with other companies in the health care industry. It is reasonable to expect that losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our health care facilities and complicate period comparisons of our results of operations and operations comparisons with other health care companies.



Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. as a measure of operating performance or cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Because net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

