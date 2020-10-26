 

 HCA Healthcare Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.10.2020, 12:30  |  21   |   |   

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) today announced its completed financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Key third quarter metrics (all percentage changes compare 3Q 2020 to 3Q 2019 unless otherwise noted):

  • Revenues totaled $13.311 billion
  • Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. totaled $668 million, or $1.95 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.053 billion
  • Results include reversal of $822 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in government stimulus income from CARES Act funds
  • Cash flows from operating activities totaled $2.717 billion
  • Same facility admissions and same facility equivalent admissions declined 3.8 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively

Consistent with the Company’s preview of third quarter 2020 results, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 increased to $13.311 billion, compared to $12.694 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. totaled $668 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $612 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Results for the third quarter of 2020 include a reversal of $822 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in government stimulus income recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds received from the Provider Relief Fund established by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act and $14 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, of gains on sales of facilities. Third quarter of 2019 results included losses on retirement of debt of $211 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

For the third quarter of 2020, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $2.053 billion, compared to $2.285 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table providing supplemental information on Adjusted EBITDA and reconciling net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA is included in this release.

Same facility admissions and equivalent admissions declined 3.8 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the prior year period. Same facility emergency room visits declined 20.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the prior year period. Same facility inpatient surgeries declined 6.8 percent, and same facility outpatient surgeries declined 6.3 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. Same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 14.8 percent in the third quarter of 2020, compared to the third quarter of 2019, due to increases in acuity of patients treated and favorable payer mix in the quarter.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $37.240 billion, compared to $37.813 billion in the same period of 2019. Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. was $2.328 billion, or $6.79 per diluted share, compared to $2.434 billion, or $6.98 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include losses on sales of facilities of $6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, and losses on retirement of debt of $295 million, or $0.66 per diluted share. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included gains on sales of facilities of $17 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, and losses on retirement of debt of $211 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows from Operations

As of September 30, 2020, HCA Healthcare, Inc.’s balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $6.588 billion, total debt of $30.964 billion, and total assets of $51.016 billion. During the third quarter of 2020, capital expenditures totaled $489 million, excluding acquisitions. Cash flows provided by operating activities in the third quarter totaled $2.717 billion, compared to $2.126 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

CARES Act

During the early days of the pandemic, the Company took a conservative approach which included a number of actions to meet the operational and financial challenges this global health crisis was expected to present. Many aspects of our approach were outlined in our first quarter release.

As noted in our October 8, 2020 release, HCA Healthcare will return, or repay early, all of its share of Provider Relief Fund distributions of approximately $1.6 billion and approximately $4.4 billion in Medicare accelerated payments. The Company is working with the appropriate government agencies to arrange the payment of these funds. The Company expects to fund the entire amount of such payments from available cash and future cash flows from operations.

Earnings Conference Call

HCA Healthcare will host a conference call for investors at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time today. All interested investors are invited to access a live audio broadcast of the call via webcast. The broadcast also will be available on a replay basis beginning this afternoon. The webcast can be accessed at: https://investor.hcahealthcare.com/events-and-presentations.

About the Company

As of September 30, 2020, HCA Healthcare operated 187 hospitals and approximately 2,000 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the Company’s capital allocation, as well as other statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “initiative” or “continue.” These forward-looking statements are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond our control, which could significantly affect current plans and expectations and our future financial position and results of operations. These factors include, but are not limited to, (1) developments related to COVID-19, including, without limitation, related to the length and severity of the pandemic; the volume of canceled or rescheduled procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients cared for across our health systems; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact and terms of government and administrative regulation and stimulus (including the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the CARES Act, the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and other enacted legislation); changes in revenues due to declining patient volumes, changes in payor mix and deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients); potential increased expenses related to labor, supply chain or other expenditures; workforce disruptions; supply shortages and disruptions; and the timing and availability of effective medical treatments and vaccines, (2) the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financial perspective, (3) the impact of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as amended by the Health Care and Education Reconciliation Act of 2010 (collectively, the “Affordable Care Act”), including the effects of court challenges to, any repeal of, or changes to, the Affordable Care Act or additional changes to its implementation, the possible enactment of additional federal or state health care reforms and possible changes to other federal, state or local laws or regulations affecting the health care industry, including single-payer proposals (often referred to as “Medicare for All”), and also including any such laws or governmental regulations which are adopted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, (4) the effects related to the continued implementation of the sequestration spending reductions required under the Budget Control Act of 2011, and related legislation extending these reductions, and the potential for future deficit reduction legislation that may alter these spending reductions, which include cuts to Medicare payments, or create additional spending reductions, (5) increases in the amount and risk of collectability of uninsured accounts and deductibles and copayment amounts for insured accounts, (6) the ability to achieve operating and financial targets, and attain expected levels of patient volumes and control the costs of providing services, (7) possible changes in Medicare, Medicaid and other state programs, including Medicaid supplemental payment programs or Medicaid waiver programs, that may impact reimbursements to health care providers and insurers and the size of the uninsured or underinsured population, (8) the highly competitive nature of the health care business, (9) changes in service mix, revenue mix and surgical volumes, including potential declines in the population covered under third-party payer agreements, the ability to enter into and renew third-party payer provider agreements on acceptable terms and the impact of consumer-driven health plans and physician utilization trends and practices, (10) the efforts of health insurers, health care providers, large employer groups and others to contain health care costs, (11) the outcome of our continuing efforts to monitor, maintain and comply with appropriate laws, regulations, policies and procedures, (12) increases in wages and the ability to attract and retain qualified management and personnel, including affiliated physicians, nurses and medical and technical support personnel, (13) the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities, (14) changes in accounting practices, (15) changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets, including economic and business conditions (and the impact thereof on the financial markets and banking industry) resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, (16) the emergence of and effects related to other pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases, (17) future divestitures which may result in charges and possible impairments of long-lived assets, (18) changes in business strategy or development plans, (19) delays in receiving payments for services provided, (20) the outcome of pending and any future tax audits, disputes and litigation associated with our tax positions, (21) potential adverse impact of known and unknown government investigations, litigation and other claims that may be made against us, (22) the impact of potential cybersecurity incidents or security breaches, (23) our ongoing ability to demonstrate meaningful use of certified electronic health record (“EHR”) technology and the impact of interoperability requirements, (24) the impact of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods, or similar events beyond our control, (25) changes in the U.S. federal, state, or foreign tax laws including interpretive guidance that may be issued by taxing authorities or other standard setting bodies, and (26) other risk factors described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of the factors that will determine our future results are beyond our ability to control or predict. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements contained herein, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

All references to “Company” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this release refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.

HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements
Third Quarter
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
 
 
 

2020

 

2019

Amount Ratio Amount Ratio
 
Revenues

$

13,311

 

100.0

 

%

$

12,694

 

100.0

%

 
Salaries and benefits

 

6,097

 

45.8

 

 

5,971

 

47.0

Supplies

 

2,128

 

16.0

 

 

2,090

 

16.5

Other operating expenses

 

2,251

 

16.9

 

 

2,352

 

18.5

Government stimulus income reversal

 

822

 

6.2

 

 

-

 

-

Equity in earnings of affiliates

 

(40

)

(0.3

)

 

(4

)

-

Depreciation and amortization

 

694

 

5.2

 

 

647

 

5.1

Interest expense

 

385

 

2.9

 

 

448

 

3.5

Gains on sales of facilities

 

(14

)

(0.1

)

 

-

 

-

Losses on retirement of debt

 

-

 

-

 

 

211

 

1.7

 

 

12,323

 

92.6

 

 

11,715

 

92.3

 
Income before income taxes

 

988

 

7.4

 

 

979

 

7.7

 
Provision for income taxes

 

209

 

1.5

 

 

215

 

1.7

 
Net income

 

779

 

5.9

 

 

764

 

6.0

 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

111

 

0.9

 

 

152

 

1.2

 
Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

$

668

 

5.0

 

$

612

 

4.8

 
Diluted earnings per share

$

1.95

 

$

1.76

 

 
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions)

 

343.346

 

 

347.487

 

 
Comprehensive income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

$

715

 

$

582

 

 
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Comprehensive Income Statements
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
 
 
 

2020

 

2019

 

Amount

Ratio

Amount

Ratio

 
Revenues

$

37,240

 

100.0

 

%

$

37,813

 

100.0

 

%

 
Salaries and benefits

 

17,545

 

47.1

 

 

17,455

 

46.2

 

Supplies

 

5,999

 

16.1

 

 

6,249

 

16.5

 

Other operating expenses

 

6,825

 

18.3

 

 

7,013

 

18.6

 

Equity in earnings of affiliates

 

(48

)

(0.1

)

 

(23

)

(0.1

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,059

 

5.6

 

 

1,902

 

4.9

 

Interest expense

 

1,201

 

3.2

 

 

1,386

 

3.7

 

Losses (gains) on sales of facilities

 

6

 

-

 

 

(17

)

-

 

Losses on retirement of debt

 

295

 

0.8

 

 

211

 

0.6

 

 

 

33,882

 

91.0

 

 

34,176

 

90.4

 

 
Income before income taxes

 

3,358

 

9.0

 

 

3,637

 

9.6

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

665

 

1.8

 

 

765

 

2.0

 

 
Net income

 

2,693

 

7.2

 

 

2,872

 

7.6

 

 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

365

 

0.9

 

 

438

 

1.2

 

 
Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

$

2,328

 

6.3

 

$

2,434

 

6.4

 

 
Diluted earnings per share

$

6.79

 

$

6.98

 

 
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions)

 

343.014

 

 

348.712

 

 
Comprehensive income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

$

2,273

 

$

2,354

 

 
 
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
 
 
 

September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,588

 

$

4,638

 

$

621

 

Accounts receivable

 

6,433

 

 

6,139

 

 

7,380

 

Inventories

 

1,950

 

 

1,834

 

 

1,849

 

Other

 

1,295

 

 

1,420

 

 

1,346

 

Total current assets

 

16,266

 

 

14,031

 

 

11,196

 

 
Property and equipment, at cost

 

48,775

 

 

48,484

 

 

47,235

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

(25,834

)

 

(25,413

)

 

(24,520

)

 

22,941

 

 

23,071

 

 

22,715

 

 
Investments of insurance subsidiaries

 

390

 

 

364

 

 

315

 

Investments in and advances to affiliates

 

335

 

 

275

 

 

249

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

8,570

 

 

8,578

 

 

8,269

 

Right-of-use operating lease assets

 

1,972

 

 

1,863

 

 

1,834

 

Other

 

542

 

 

527

 

 

480

 

 

$

51,016

 

$

48,709

 

$

45,058

 

 
 
 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

3,270

 

$

2,882

 

$

2,905

 

Accrued salaries

 

1,971

 

 

1,631

 

 

1,775

 

Other accrued expenses

 

2,843

 

 

3,181

 

 

2,932

 

Government stimulus refund liability

 

6,123

 

 

4,999

 

 

-

 

Long-term debt due within one year

 

172

 

 

163

 

 

145

 

Total current liabilities

 

14,379

 

 

12,856

 

 

7,757

 

 
Long-term debt, less debt issuance costs and discounts of $245, $252 and $239

 

30,792

 

 

30,779

 

 

33,577

 

Professional liability risks

 

1,434

 

 

1,485

 

 

1,370

 

Right-of-use operating lease obligations

 

1,635

 

 

1,531

 

 

1,499

 

Income taxes and other liabilities

 

1,477

 

 

1,490

 

 

1,420

 

 
EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Stockholders' deficit attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

 

(974

)

 

(1,786

)

 

(2,808

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

2,273

 

 

2,354

 

 

2,243

 

Total equity (deficit)

 

1,299

 

 

568

 

 

(565

)

$

51,016

 

$

48,709

 

$

45,058

 

 
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(Dollars in millions)
 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

2,693

 

$

2,872

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Increase (decrease) in cash from operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

930

 

 

(93

)

Inventories and other assets

 

(36

)

 

(95

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

542

 

 

(118

)

Government stimulus refund liability

 

6,123

 

 

-

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,059

 

 

1,902

 

Income taxes

 

(114

)

 

51

 

Losses (gains) on sales of facilities

 

6

 

 

(17

)

Losses on retirement of debt

 

295

 

 

211

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

 

22

 

 

23

 

Share-based compensation

 

229

 

 

263

 

Other

 

66

 

 

98

 

 
Net cash provided by operating activities

 

12,815

 

 

5,097

 

 
 
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment

 

(2,087

)

 

(2,884

)

Acquisition of hospitals and health care entities

 

(380

)

 

(1,592

)

Disposition of hospitals and health care entities

 

68

 

 

49

 

Change in investments

 

(40

)

 

35

 

Other

 

(44

)

 

17

 

 
Net cash used in investing activities

 

(2,483

)

 

(4,375

)

 
 
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of long-term debt

 

2,700

 

 

6,451

 

Net change in revolving credit facilities

 

(2,480

)

 

(30

)

Repayment of long-term debt

 

(3,403

)

 

(5,289

)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

 

(393

)

 

(404

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

(35

)

 

(71

)

Payment of cash dividends

 

(153

)

 

(414

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

(441

)

 

(759

)

Other

 

(156

)

 

(145

)

 
Net cash used in financing activities

 

(4,361

)

 

(661

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(4

)

 

(4

)

 
Change in cash and cash equivalents

 

5,967

 

 

57

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

621

 

 

502

 

 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

6,588

 

$

559

 

 
 
Interest payments

$

1,230

 

$

1,492

 

Income tax payments, net

$

779

 

$

714

 

 
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Operating Statistics
 
 
  For the Nine Months
  Third Quarter   Ended September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 
Operations:
Number of Hospitals

 

187

 

 

184

 

 

187

 

 

184

 

Number of Freestanding Outpatient Surgery Centers

 

121

 

 

125

 

 

121

 

 

125

 

Licensed Beds at End of Period

 

49,473

 

 

48,588

 

 

49,473

 

 

48,588

 

Weighted Average Licensed Beds

 

49,479

 

 

48,535

 

 

49,333

 

 

48,335

 

 
Reported:
Admissions

 

506,756

 

 

527,284

 

 

1,487,992

 

 

1,568,733

 

   % Change

 

-3.9

%

 

-5.1

%

Equivalent Admissions

 

835,576

 

 

918,964

 

 

2,477,747

 

 

2,712,339

 

   % Change

 

-9.1

%

 

-9.8

%

Revenue per Equivalent Admission

$

15,930

 

$

13,814

 

$

15,214

 

$

13,941

 

   % Change

 

15.3

%

 

9.1

%

Inpatient Revenue per Admission

$

16,265

 

$

14,192

 

$

15,531

 

$

14,297

 

   % Change

 

14.6

%

 

8.6

%

 
Patient Days

 

2,593,139

 

 

2,530,221

 

 

7,476,794

 

 

7,667,666

 

   % Change

 

2.5

%

 

-2.5

%

Equivalent Patient Days

 

4,275,481

 

 

4,410,715

 

 

12,299,326

 

 

13,257,395

 

   % Change

 

-3.1

%

 

-7.2

%

 
Inpatient Surgery Cases

 

133,492

 

 

143,215

 

 

387,228

 

 

421,051

 

   % Change

 

-6.8

%

 

-8.0

%

Outpatient Surgery Cases

 

232,493

 

 

249,177

 

 

629,723

 

 

743,464

 

   % Change

 

-6.7

%

 

-15.3

%

 
Emergency Room Visits

 

1,813,661

 

 

2,269,364

 

 

5,594,484

 

 

6,810,141

 

   % Change

 

-20.1

%

 

-17.9

%

 
Outpatient Revenues as a
Percentage of Patient Revenues

 

35.5

%

 

39.0

%

 

35.0

%

 

38.7

%

 
Average Length of Stay (days)

 

5.117

 

 

4.799

 

 

5.025

 

 

4.888

 

 
Occupancy

 

57.0

%

 

56.7

%

 

55.3

%

 

58.1

%

 
Same Facility:
Admissions

 

493,466

 

 

513,170

 

 

1,448,444

 

 

1,529,423

 

   % Change

 

-3.8

%

 

-5.3

%

Equivalent Admissions

 

809,284

 

 

889,324

 

 

2,371,103

 

 

2,630,608

 

   % Change

 

-9.0

%

 

-9.9

%

Revenue per Equivalent Admission

$

15,721

 

$

13,691

 

$

15,024

 

$

13,836

 

   % Change

 

14.8

%

 

8.6

%

Inpatient Revenue per Admission

$

16,239

 

$

14,209

 

$

15,525

 

$

14,325

 

   % Change

 

14.3

%

 

8.4

%

 
Inpatient Surgery Cases

 

129,831

 

 

139,345

 

 

376,189

 

 

409,556

 

   % Change

 

-6.8

%

 

-8.1

%

Outpatient Surgery Cases

 

224,496

 

 

239,530

 

 

607,904

 

 

716,274

 

   % Change

 

-6.3

%

 

-15.1

%

 
Emergency Room Visits

 

1,767,372

 

 

2,217,713

 

 

5,467,829

 

 

6,668,965

 

   % Change

 

-20.3

%

 

-18.0

%

 
 
 
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures
Operating Results Summary
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
 
 
For the Nine Months
Third Quarter Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 
Revenues

$

13,311

 

$

12,694

 

$

37,240

 

$

37,813

 

 
Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

$

668

 

$

612

 

$

2,328

 

$

2,434

 

Losses (gains) on sales of facilities (net of tax)

 

(10

)

 

-

 

 

9

 

 

(13

)

Losses on retirement of debt (net of tax)

 

-

 

 

162

 

 

227

 

 

162

 

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on
sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt (a)

 

658

 

 

774

 

 

2,564

 

 

2,583

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

694

 

 

647

 

 

2,059

 

 

1,902

 

Interest expense

 

385

 

 

448

 

 

1,201

 

 

1,386

 

Provision for income taxes

 

205

 

 

264

 

 

730

 

 

810

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

111

 

 

152

 

 

365

 

 

438

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA (a)

$

2,053

 

$

2,285

 

$

6,919

 

$

7,119

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (a)

 

15.4

%

 

18.0

%

 

18.6

%

 

18.8

%

 
Diluted earnings per share:
Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.

$

1.95

 

$

1.76

 

$

6.79

 

$

6.98

 

Losses (gains) on sales of facilities

 

(0.03

)

 

-

 

 

0.03

 

 

(0.04

)

Losses on retirement of debt

 

-

 

 

0.47

 

 

0.66

 

 

0.47

 

Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on
sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt (a)

$

1.92

 

$

2.23

 

$

7.48

 

$

7.41

 

 
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share (millions)

 

343.346

 

 

347.487

 

 

343.014

 

 

348.712

 

 
 
(a)   Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We believe net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA are important measures that supplement discussions and analysis of our results of operations. We believe it is useful to investors to provide disclosures of our results of operations on the same basis used by management. Management relies upon net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measures to review and assess operating performance of its health care facilities and their management teams.
  Management and investors review both the overall performance (including net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and GAAP net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc.) and operating performance (Adjusted EBITDA) of our health care facilities. Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues) are utilized by management and investors to compare our current operating results with the corresponding periods during the previous year and to compare our operating results with other companies in the health care industry. It is reasonable to expect that losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt will occur in future periods, but the amounts recognized can vary significantly from period to period, do not directly relate to the ongoing operations of our health care facilities and complicate period comparisons of our results of operations and operations comparisons with other health care companies.
  Net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc. as a measure of operating performance or cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Because net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, net income attributable to HCA Healthcare, Inc., excluding losses (gains) on sales of facilities and losses on retirement of debt, and Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

 

HCA Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group: Third Quarter 2020 Results; Positive Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA, Thanks to Cost Adaptation ...
Celanese Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings; Highlights Strong Demand Recovery
Accenture Acquires Cloud-Native Provider Enimbos, Bolstering Cloud-First Capabilities in Spain and ...
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Launch of Senior Notes Offering
BMW and Alibaba Sign a MoU for Strategic Partnership Promoting Digital Transformation Across ...
Due to Highest Winds and Driest Conditions of the Season, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (AFH, ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF
Sopra Steria: Cyberattack Information Update
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
HCA Healthcare Hosts Second Annual “Crush the Crisis” National Opioid Take Back Day
19.10.20
HCA Healthcare, Inc. 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
08.10.20
HCA Healthcare Previews 2020 Third Quarter Results
05.10.20
HCA Healthcare Collaborates With EVERFI to Bring Digital Mental Health and Wellness Course to Middle and High School Students