 

Willis Towers Watson sets out diversity action plan for investment industry

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 15:06  |  52   |   |   

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress on diversity across the whole investment industry has remained disappointingly slow, according to research from Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW). In its paper, “Diversity in the Asset Management Industry,” the company sets out a clear action plan to accelerate the pace of change, which it believes will lead to better investment outcomes, including specific actions for its own business.

Focusing on data-driven measurement and engagement, the paper outlines Willis Towers Watson’s updated methodology for assessing and encouraging diversity within asset managers, investment consultants and asset owners.

This approach leverages insights gleaned from new research into inclusion and diversity (I&D) issues at asset management firms, including demographic information collected at both a firm and product level. This data-led process goes beyond a reliance on a single metric, such as minority or female ownership, and instead uses a new more broadly based Willis Towers Watson Diversity Score to establish a baseline view on gender and ethnic diversity. This is supplemented with the more nuanced aspects of diversity gleaned through its qualitative manager research process.

Willis Towers Watson has also established clear actions to encourage the use of a more diverse set of asset managers in its clients’ portfolios, with an expectation that these measures will improve end-saver outcomes. Its manager research team has targeted an increase of 20% in discovery meetings with firms that have a diverse investment team, to identify new, best in class asset managers. It also expects to increase its allocation to diverse investment teams within its delegated portfolios, as it believes this will lead to better investment outcomes allowing for risk.

Willis Towers Watson is making a call to action across asset managers, investment consultants and discretionary investment solution providers and asset owners to support progress in diversity. The company is encouraging:

  1. Greater transparency and disclosure: high-level statistics to understand how diversity is reflected across different functions
  2. Increased sourcing of diverse talents, e.g., through graduate and returner programs
  3. Measurement of diversity of asset managers that goes beyond just equity ownership
  4. The removal of requirements that may unwittingly exclude diverse funds/firms
  5. Progressive compensation structures and policies around flexible working arrangements
  6. Shifting away from a star portfolio manager model to a team-based investment approach, with a strong focus on ensuring decision-making teams are diverse
  7. Asset owners and investment consultants to establish targets for increasing the diversity in portfolios, with the associated improvement in expected performance
  8. A focus on internal policies, training and networks designed to increase diversity and address the challenges of racism, sexism and other unconscious biases

Willis Towers Watson is keen to engage with asset managers who are working on improving their diversity; however, asset managers who fail to encourage greater diversity or do not respond to growing asset owner expectations, may face a downgrading of their rating — a measure Willis Towers Watson has used in the past.

Seite 1 von 3
Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Sompo Asia transforms and enhances its insurance pricing platform with Willis Towers Watson
20.10.20
Employers expand new approaches for health care delivery, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
19.10.20
Global asset manager AuM tops $100 trillion for the first time
14.10.20
Willis Towers Watson launches Real Estate Differentiated Broking Solutions
12.10.20
Willis Towers Watson launches innovative analytical tool to address environmental risk
09.10.20
Willis Towers Watson to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020
08.10.20
Global M&A market sees first positive performance in three years
07.10.20
One in three U.S. employers trim projected pay raises for 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
06.10.20
Thinking Ahead Institute warns of measuring investment impact in isolation
06.10.20
Global health care benefit cost increases expected to jump by more than 8% in 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds