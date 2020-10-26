 

Bank OZK Names Terri Bunten Guthrie Division President for Metro Atlanta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 21:01  |  37   |   |   

ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK has named Terri Bunten Guthrie as Metro Atlanta Division President. Guthrie is responsible for Community Banking for Bank OZK’s twelve offices in Metro Atlanta. She recently relocated to Marietta, where she spent over a decade in banking before taking a position in 2018 as Bank OZK’s North Carolina Division President.

“I’m extremely pleased to return to my banking roots in Greater Atlanta,” Guthrie said. “Exciting new growth is taking place here, people work hard, and I know and love this community. To be leading the Atlanta Metro community bank team for Bank OZK is a dream come true. We are a community bank by heritage, helping our customers grow and fulfill their financial goals by providing personalized service, convenient banking technology and by focusing on excellence in all we do.”

Guthrie began her banking career in Atlanta over 30 years ago as a management trainee for a large regional bank. She subsequently served as Chief Lending Officer for two de novo banks in Georgia.

In Marietta, she was active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Center for Family Resources, the Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theater, Boys & Girls Club, YWCA and March of Dimes. She is Past President of Marietta Kiwanis Club and the 2017 Co-Chair of Leadership Cobb. Guthrie was named Marietta Citizen of the Year in 2015 in recognition of her service and leadership in philanthropic organizations.

Alan Randolph, Bank OZK’s Regional Director of Community Banking for Georgia, Florida, Texas and New York said Guthrie comes to her new position with an excellent blend of financial expertise, leadership skill and familiarity with the region. “Every day, Terri Bunten Guthrie shows her commitment to high ethical standards, community service and putting our clients’ needs first.” Randolph said. “With people like Terri on our team, it’s easy to see how Money named Bank OZK the Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 and Forbes named Bank OZK to America’s Best Banks and to their World’s Best Banks in 2020.”

GENERAL INFORMATION
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Bank OZK was named Best Bank in the South for 2019-2020 by Money, the personal finance news and advice brand. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations through more than 250 offices in ten states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, New York, California and Mississippi and had $26.38 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2020. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit http://ir.ozk.com/EmailNotification to sign up.

Media Contact: Susan Blair 501-978-2217

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b50b83cc-3fde-42ad ...


Bank OZK Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Victory Square Technologies Announces Upsizing of its Previously Announced Private Placement of ...
RedHill Biopharma Presents New Data from Talicia’s Phase 3 Studies at ACG 2020 Focused on ...
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Fission Announces $15 Million Bought Deal Offering
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Bank OZK Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2020 Management Comments
22.10.20
Bank OZK Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
01.10.20
Bank OZK Announces Increased Regular Quarterly Dividend
30.09.20
Bank OZK Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.06.20
1
Bank OZK (früher: Bank of the Ozarks)