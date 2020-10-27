Garmin debuts GPSMAP x3 chartplotter series with higher-res displays and more premium features than ever before

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world’s leading marine electronics manufacturer 1 , today introduced the GPSMAP 7x3 , GPSMAP 9x3 and GPSMAP 12x3 series —its next generation of mid-sized chartplotters and combination units that offer a sleek and streamlined design, improved display optics and a robust feature set that seamlessly integrates into a Garmin marine system – available with and without built-in sonar.

“Building on the legacy of our flagship GPSMAP series, we’re excited to expand the premium look and feature set of our most-capable chartplotters across the full product line,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Along with strikingly increased resolution, the mid-sized GPSMAP x3 series includes models that offer almost twice the processing power of previous-generation devices2 so users will benefit from increased performance across the boat’s entire network.”

Slim, stunning appearance

Designed for a wide range of dash configurations, the GPSMAP x3 series features slimline design borders with edge-to-edge glass displays. The maximized glass design can be bail-, flush- or flat-mounted and offers a reduced footprint. For superior clarity and sunlight readability, the GPSMAP 12x3 and 9x3 models offer high-resolution in-plane switching (IPS) touchscreens that provide consistent, accurate colors that can be seen from all viewing angles, even with polarized sunglasses. Additionally, the GPSMAP 9x3 and 7x3 models offer 50% and 60% more display pixels, respectively, compared to previous models. For existing Garmin customers3 who want to upgrade to the new GPSMAP x3 series, a retrofit kit is available for easy installation.