Kala Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval of EYSUVIS for the Short-Term Treatment of the Signs and Symptoms of Dry Eye Disease

“The FDA approval of EYSUVIS as the first prescription therapy specifically developed to address the short-term treatment needs of people living with dry eye disease is a major accomplishment for Kala and an important moment for patients, who have been waiting for an FDA-approved, safe, effective and fast-acting therapy,” said Mark Iwicki, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. “As we prepare to launch EYSUVIS, we will leverage our strong foundation of highly experienced ophthalmology marketing, sales and market access professionals with the goal of establishing EYSUVIS as the preferred, first-line prescription therapy for dry eye disease. We’d like to thank the many patients and investigators that were involved in the clinical trials that led to this important milestone.”

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved EYSUVIS (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Dry eye disease is a chronic, episodic, multifactorial disease affecting the tears and ocular surface, and can involve tear film instability, inflammation, discomfort, visual disturbance and ocular surface damage. Approximately 80 percent of people living with dry eye disease suffer from episodic flares. These flares can be caused by a wide variety of triggers and often cannot be adequately managed with current therapies.

EYSUVIS utilizes Kala’s AMPPLIFY mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to enhance penetration of loteprednol etabonate (LE) into target tissue on the ocular surface. LE targets the immune responses that drive acute dry eye disease flares. Prior to EYSUVIS, there were no FDA-approved ocular corticosteroids for the treatment of dry eye disease. Kala Pharmaceuticals plans to launch EYSUVIS in the U.S. by year-end.

“The approval of EYSUVIS ushers in a new era in the treatment of dry eye disease and offers promise to the millions of dry eye patients who experience acute exacerbations, or flares, of their disease each year,” said Edward Holland, M.D., Director of Cornea Services at Cincinnati Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Cincinnati. “For the first time we will be able to offer dry eye patients a therapeutic option that provides rapid relief for both the signs and symptoms of the disease and that is safe and well tolerated.”