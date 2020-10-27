Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Deploys First ROAMEO

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has deployed their first ROAMEO unit at a Fortune 500 client on the East Coast.

“The rollout of ROAMEO has been tremendously exhilarating and we’re planning to release more ROAMEO announcements and developments in the coming weeks,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and president of RAD. “Our engineering team at RAD-M deserves great praise and credit for their contribution to the company hitting this important milestone, ROAMEO is one remarkable engineering feat. Now that the first ROAMEO has been delivered it’s up to our manufacturing team to clear our backlog so other clients can experience all that is ROAMEO,” Reinharz concluded.

This Fortune 500 client has indicated that they expect to place numerous additional ROAMEO orders in the near future.

The company may post important information about its subsidiaries RAD-M and RAD on the websites www.radroameo.com and www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz).

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

