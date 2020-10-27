BioStem Technologies, Inc. Announces Launch of AEON

AEON is an all-natural amniotic fluid allograft, aseptically processed and then terminally sterilized using e-beam irradiation. The Company’s newly developed proprietary fluid processing technique has resulted in an allograft that does not require any preservative solutions to maintain the fundamental natural components which activate paracrine signaling. This lack of preservatives results in a pure natural fluid, free from dilution of the many growth factors, cytokines, proteins, and other naturally occurring nutrients present.

Pompano Beach, Fl., Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM) ("BioStem" or the "Company"), a leading life sciences company specializing in perinatal tissue allografts for use in regenerative therapies, today announced the launch of AEON, the 6 th and newest addition to the Company’s perinatal tissue allograft platform.

The development process of AEON placed a paramount value on patient safety and product consistency. Extensive product characterization, cGMP and cGTP procedures and strict quality control measures have been put in place around AEON production to make this assurance. AEON is tested to meet United States Pharmacopeia (USP<71>) sterility requirements, as well as full growth factor characterization, to deliver a quality tissue transplant product.

BioStem's comprehensive portfolio of high-quality flowable and membrane-based perinatal tissue allografts are all processed at BioStem Life Sciences, an FDA registered and AATB accredited laboratory located in Pompano Beach, Florida.

About BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BSEM): BioStem Technologies, Inc. is a global life sciences corporation, providing innovative technologies with a concentration in Regenerative Medicine. The company's mission is to discover, develop and produce the most effective Regenerative Medicine products in the world. BioStem Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality brands that include RHEO, OROPRO, AEON, VENDAJE, VENDAJE AC, and VENDAJE OPTIC. The company is comprised of a diverse group of scientists, physicians, and entrepreneurs who collaborate to create innovative products. These technologies improve the Quality of Life for our patients and, as a result, drive shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "future," "plan" or "planned," "expects," believe" or "projected." These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, limited operating history, difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies, intense competition and additional risks factors as discussed in reports filed by the company with OTC Markets.

BioStem Technologies, Inc.

Phone: 954-380-8342

Website: http://www.biostemtechnologies.com

Email: info@biostemtech.com

Twitter: @BSEM_Tech

Facebook: BioStem Technologies