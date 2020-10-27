 

DGAP-News UniDevice AG: Quarterly sales EUR 109 million, quarterly net profit EUR 1.3 million

DGAP-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
UniDevice AG: Quarterly sales EUR 109 million, quarterly net profit EUR 1.3 million

27.10.2020 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Investor News, October 27, 2020

UniDevice AG
Mittelstraße 7
12529 Schönefeld
Tel.: (030) 55 57 25 78
info@unidevice.de
 

UniDevice AG in the third quarter 2020:
Final quarterly results: sales EUR 109 million, net profit EUR 1.3 million

- Broker for communications and consumer electronics benefits from a strong market position
- Third quarter 2020: sales EUR 108.92 million (+42%), net profit EUR 1.29 million (+55%)
- 9 months 2020: sales EUR 305 million (+16%), net profit EUR 2.9 million (+53%)

Schönefeld, October 27, 2020 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces that it has expanded its profitable growth path in the third quarter of 2020.
Sales growth was 42% in the third quarter (to 109 million euros).

The net profit rose by 55% (to 1.3 million euros).

In the first 9 months of 2020, sales of EUR 305 million (+16%) and a net profit for the period of EUR 2.9 million (+53%) were achieved.

The quarterly report is published on the website.

"The first 9 months of 2020 were very successful and justify the start of the dividend payment in 2020. We are now looking forward to the imminent introduction of 5G-enabled mobile phones in the high-revenue fourth quarter with "Black Friday", "Cyber ​​Monday" and Christmas",
said Dr. Christian Pahl, CEO of UniDevice.

About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) operates with its subsidiary PPA International AG in international B2B brokerage for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing customers' supply chains. Customers include cellular service providers, wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler due to the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

