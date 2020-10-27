Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Postpones Release of Third Quarter Financial Results Until October 29, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the holding company for Republic Bank, announced that it has decided to postpone the release of its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 until Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will hold a conference call to review these results on the same day at 11:00am (EDT).

Date: October 29, 2020 Time: 11:00am (EDT) From the U.S. dial: (888) 466-9845 US Toll Free or (847) 619-6751 US Toll Participant Pin: 5572 934# An operator will assist you in joining the call. Replay Information: Will be available on the Company’s website on the Investor Relations page.

A bout Republic Bank

Republic Bank, a subsidiary of Republic First Bancorp, Inc., is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its thirty-one stores located in the Greater Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York market place. Republic Bank stores are open 7 days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours providing customers with some of the most convenient hours compared to any bank in its market. The Bank offers free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint Network. The Bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division which does business under the name of Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, visit www.myrepublicbank.com.