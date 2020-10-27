Results as of June 2020 and revenue as of September 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 27.10.2020, 18:00 | 100 | 0 |
Press release Ecully, 27 October 2020 – 6 p.m.
2020 half-year results
- Improved operating income despite activity being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
- Strengthened financial structure
- Gradual return to surgery in the third quarter of 2020
|
In thousands of euros
Consolidated accounts*
|HY1 2020
|HY1 2019
|% variation
|Revenue
|1 426
|2 623
|- 46%
|Cost of goods sold
|- 540
|- 853
|- 37%
|
Gross margin
Gross margin rate
|
886
62.1%
|
1 670
63.7%
|
- 47%
- 1.6 points
|
Operating costs
Including operational costs
|
- 2 250
- 1 266
|
- 3 348
- 1 379
|
- 33%
- 8%
|Including personnel expenses
|- 1 170
|- 1 605
|- 27%
|Operating income
|- 1 364
|- 1 578
|+ 14%
|
Financial income
Including Negma financial one-offs1
|
- 10 575
- 10 561
|
- 29
|Non-recurring items
|-72
|- 4
|
Net income
Including restated net income1
|
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0