The Cove is an Affordable Alternative to Bay Area Living

The Cove is comprised of four neighborhoods, each featuring distinct architectural highlights creating unique communities within the master plan. Homes in the Artisan, Edgeview, Westward, and Windrow neighborhoods include thoughtfully designed townhomes and single-family detached homes. Prices range from the high $300,000s to the low $500,000s for homes from 1,567 to 3,024 square feet, each with three to five bedrooms, up to four bathrooms, and two-car garages.

The Cove, a master plan community by Beazer Homes, is earning a reputation as the best kept secret for Bay Area homebuyers. Just three miles from downtown Sacramento, The Cove’s residents are just a short walk, ride, or drive away from thriving employment hubs, outdoor adventure, entertainment and cultural amenities.

With an abundance of rich amenities in and around the community, residents will have no problem finding ways to enjoy staying home. Residents will have access to Cornerstone, an exclusive clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness, multi-purpose lounge, an outside living area with fireplace, junior Olympic-sized pool. The clubhouse is connected by walking and bike trails weaving through The Cove. Adjacent to Cornerstone will be a public neighborhood park with play area, covered seating, and a half-court basketball court.

“We’re pleased to provide much needed housing in the greater Sacramento area, which has limited inventory in the market and strong demand for homes,” says Tom Burrill, Northern California area president for Beazer Homes. “With four great neighborhoods at varying price points, The Cove really checks all the boxes. A vibrant lifestyle, relaxed living environment, and convenient amenities are what people really love about the community.”

Like all Beazer developments, the homes in each neighborhood at The Cove are designed to provide more quality, more comfort, and more savings from the moment homeowners move in. Beazer calls it Surprising Performance—the result of experienced people, industry-leading processes, and high-caliber materials coming together to build high-performing, energy efficient homes that save homeowners money every month.

In addition, Beazer offers Mortgage Choice, with new technology for buyers to easily compare multiple lenders and loan offers. Lenders compete for business, each offering outstanding customer service, diverse home loan programs and competitive rates. Customers save thousands and enjoy great service when lenders compete, and customers compare and choose the right mortgage for their needs.

The Cove is located at West El Camino and Orchard Lane just north of downtown Sacramento. For more information, please call (916) 472-9522 or visit beazer.com.

