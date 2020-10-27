Scholar Rock Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $150,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In addition, Scholar Rock intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares are being offered by Scholar Rock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance SRK-015 in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, including costs associated with preparing for and executing clinical trials (including a Phase 3 clinical trial), SRK-181 in cancer immunotherapy, development of its preclinical and discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Jefferies LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets Corp. is acting as lead manager for the offering.
The securities described above are being offered by Scholar Rock pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-231920) that was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 10, 2019. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-547-6340 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.
