Scholar Rock Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $150,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In addition, Scholar Rock intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $22,500,000 of shares of common stock offered in the public offering. All of the shares are being offered by Scholar Rock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Scholar Rock intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance SRK-015 in Spinal Muscular Atrophy, including costs associated with preparing for and executing clinical trials (including a Phase 3 clinical trial), SRK-181 in cancer immunotherapy, development of its preclinical and discovery programs, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.