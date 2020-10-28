Biodesix Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX) (“Biodesix”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on October 28, 2020, under the symbol “BDSX.” The offering is expected to close on October 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Biodesix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley and William Blair are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity is acting as lead manager and BTIG is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.