Andina Acquisition Corp. III Announces Intention to Adjourn Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for Approving an Extension of the Deadline Related to Consummating its Initial Business Combination

As a result of such decision, the Company intends to convene and then adjourn, without conducting any other business, the extraordinary general meeting originally scheduled on October 28, 2020. The new meeting time and date for shareholders to vote on the Proposed Extension will be announced separately.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) (“Andina” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s board of directors has determined to postpone the vote by its shareholders on extending the date by which Andina must consummate a business combination from October 31, 2020 (or December 31, 2020 if Andina has executed a definitive agreement for a business combination by October 31, 2020) to January 31, 2021 (or April 30, 2021 if Andina has executed a definitive agreement for a business combination by January 31, 2021) (the “Proposed Extension”).

In connection with the foregoing development, Andina will also extend the deadline for holders of its ordinary shares to submit their shares for redemption. The new deadline for redemption will be announced separately along with the new meeting time and date. Shareholders who wish to withdraw their redemption request may do so by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares prior to the new meeting.

