BankUnited, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $66.6 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $76.5 million or $0.80 per diluted share for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $76.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We were pleased with our results for the quarter. The deposit mix and cost of funds improved, PPNR continued to show growth over the prior year and we saw some positive signs around credit as loans on deferral declined," said Rajinder Singh, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported net income of $112.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $223.6 million, or $2.23 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were negatively impacted by the application of the Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") accounting methodology, including the expected impact of COVID-19 on the provision for credit losses.

Financial Highlights

Non-interest bearing demand deposits grew by $906 million, or 15%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, to 26% of total deposits, compared to 23% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 and 18% of total deposits at December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased by $527 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as growth in non-interest bearing deposits was partially offset by continued runoff of higher cost time deposits. Average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $874 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the immediately preceding quarter and by $2.2 billion compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The average cost of total deposits declined by 0.23% to 0.57% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, its lowest level since the Company's inception. The cost of total deposits was 0.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and 1.67% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. On a spot basis, the average annual percentage yield ("APY") on total deposits declined to 0.49% at September 30, 2020 from 0.65% at June 30, 2020 and 1.42% at December 31, 2019.

Loans under COVID related deferral continued to decline. We reported at the end of the second quarter that we had granted initial 90-day payment deferrals on loans totaling $3.6 billion or approximately 15% of the total loan portfolio. At September 30, 2020, $1.1 billion, or approximately 5% of total loans were still subject to a short-term COVID related payment deferral or longer term modification under the CARES Act, or were in the process of modification. At October 25, 2020, $983 million, or approximately 4%, of loans remained on deferral or modification.

Investment securities grew by $607 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 while loans and leases, including operating lease equipment, declined by $69 million as liquidity was deployed into investment securities in the current challenging credit environment. We experienced growth in the residential and mortgage warehouse loan portfolio segments, offset by net runoff in other commercial and commercial real estate segments.

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") continued to improve year-over-year, increasing by $12.9 million to $115.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from $102.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. PPNR was $122.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, PPNR improved to $322.5 million from $308.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to 2.39% for the immediately preceding quarter. Deployment of liquidity into the securities portfolio contributed to the decline in the net interest margin for the quarter. The yield on interest earnings assets declined by 0.22% while the cost of interest bearing liabilities declined by 0.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The net interest margin was 2.41% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The provision for credit losses totaled $29.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $25.4 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The provision for credit losses was $180.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded provisions for loan losses, under the incurred loss model, of $1.8 million and $9.4 million, respectively. At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $274 million, or 1.15% of the loan portfolio, compared to $266 million, or 1.12% at June 30, 2020.

The net unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available for sale continued to improve during the quarter to a net unrealized gain of $62.0 million at September 30, 2020 compared to net unrealized losses of $2.6 million and $249.8 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

Stockholders' equity increased by $110 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to $2.9 billion. The increase was driven by the recovery of $61 million in accumulated other comprehensive income, related primarily to the reduction in unrealized losses on investment securities available for sale, and by the retention of earnings. At September 30, 2020, book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were $31.01 and $30.17, respectively, compared to $29.81 and $28.97, respectively at June 30, 2020 and $31.33 and $30.52, respectively at December 31, 2019.

A dividend of $0.23 per common share was declared for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Capital

The Company's and BankUnited, N.A.'s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 were as follows:

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Required to be

Considered Well

Capitalized BankUnited, Inc. BankUnited, N.A. BankUnited, Inc. BankUnited, N.A. Tier 1 leverage 8.6 % 9.5 % 8.9 % 9.3 % 5.0 % Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") risk-based capital 12.2 % 13.5 % 12.3 % 12.9 % 6.5 % Total risk-based capital 14.3 % 14.4 % 12.8 % 13.4 % 10.0 %

On a fully-phased in basis with respect to the adoption of CECL, the Company's and the Bank's CET1 risk-based capital ratios would have been 11.9% and 13.2%, respectively, at September 30, 2020. The increase in the total risk-based capital ratio for BankUnited, Inc. from December 31, 2019 to September 30, 2020 includes the issuance of $300 million in subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2020.

Loans and Leases

A comparison of loan and lease portfolio composition at the dates indicated follows (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Residential and other consumer loans $ 5,940,900 25.1 % $ 5,577,807 23.5 % $ 5,661,119 24.5 % Multi-family 1,810,126 7.6 % 1,893,753 7.9 % 2,217,705 9.6 % Non-owner occupied commercial real estate 4,910,835 20.7 % 4,940,531 20.7 % 5,030,904 21.7 % Construction and land 263,381 1.1 % 246,609 1.0 % 243,925 1.1 % Owner occupied commercial real estate 2,051,577 8.6 % 2,041,346 8.6 % 2,062,808 8.9 % Commercial and industrial 4,427,351 18.6 % 4,691,326 19.7 % 4,655,349 20.1 % PPP 829,798 3.5 % 827,359 3.5 % — — % Pinnacle 1,157,706 4.8 % 1,242,506 5.2 % 1,202,430 5.2 % Bridge - franchise finance 606,222 2.5 % 623,139 2.5 % 627,482 2.6 % Bridge - equipment finance 530,516 2.2 % 589,785 2.5 % 684,794 3.0 % Mortgage warehouse lending ("MWL") 1,250,903 5.3 % 1,160,728 4.9 % 768,472 3.3 % $ 23,779,315 100.0 % $ 23,834,889 100.0 % $ 23,154,988 100.0 % Operating lease equipment, net $ 676,321 $ 689,965 $ 698,153

Growth in residential and other consumer loans for the quarter was mainly attributable to GNMA early buyout loans. At September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, the residential portfolio included $1.1 billion, $805 million and $676 million, respectively, of GNMA early buyout loans. Residential activity for the quarter included purchases of approximately $418 million in GNMA early buyout loans, offset by approximately $154 million in re-poolings and paydowns.

Residential and other consumer loans, excluding GNMA early buyout loans, experienced a net increase of approximately $99 million.

For most commercial portfolio segments, production for the quarter in a challenging credit environment was not sufficient to offset payoffs and lower line utilization. The decline in multi-family balances was driven primarily by continued runoff of the New York portfolio.

Mortgage warehouse outstandings increased by $90 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Mortgage warehouse commitments totaled $2.0 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of 53% compared to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2019. Line utilization was 63% at September 30, 2020 compared to 59% at December 31, 2019.

The following table presents information about commercial loan portfolio sub-segments that we have identified for enhanced monitoring related to the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (dollars in thousands):

September 30, 2020 Total Loans in the

Sub-Segment % of Total

Loans Loans on Payment

Deferral, Modified

or Pending

Modification % of Total

Loans Retail exposure in the CRE portfolio $ 1,421,782 6.0 % $ 42,206 0.2 % Retail exposure in the C&I portfolio (1) 321,077 1.4 % 40,004 0.2 % Bridge - franchise finance 606,222 2.5 % 75,606 0.3 % Hotel 619,012 2.6 % 291,972 1.2 % Airlines and aviation authorities 145,921 0.6 % — — % Cruise lines 72,962 0.3 % 47,500 0.2 % $ 3,186,976 13.4 % $ 497,288 2.1 %

_____________ (1) Includes $211 million of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

Asset Quality and the Allowance for Credit Losses

The following table presents the ACL at the dates indicated, related ACL coverage ratios, as well as net charge-off rates for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the year ended December 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands):

ACL ACL to Total Loans ACL to Non-

Performing Loans Net Charge-offs to

Average Loans (1) December 31, 2019 (incurred loss) $ 108,671 0.47 % 53.07 % 0.05% January 1, 2020 (initial date of CECL adoption) $ 135,976 0.59 % 66.40 % N/A September 30, 2020 (expected loss) $ 274,128 1.15 % (2) 136.86 % 0.25%

_____________ (1) Annualized for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. (2) ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL, which carry nominal or no reserves, was 1.33% at September 30, 2020.

The ACL at September 30, 2020 represents management's estimate of lifetime expected credit losses from the loan portfolio given our assessment of historical data, current conditions and a reasonable and supportable economic forecast as of the balance sheet date. The estimate was informed by Moody's economic scenarios published in September 2020, economic information provided by additional sources, data reflecting the impact of recent events on individual borrowers and other relevant information.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $29.2 million, which included a provision of $27.6 million related to funded loans as well as immaterial components related to accrued interest receivable, unfunded loan commitments and an AFS debt security.

The following table summarizes the activity in the ACL for the periods indicated (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Beginning balance $ 266,123 $ 112,141 $ 108,671 $ 109,931 Cumulative effect of adoption of CECL — — 27,305 — Balance after adoption of CECL 266,123 112,141 135,976 109,931 Provision 27,646 1,839 181,095 9,373 Charge-offs (23,770) (6,141) (50,754) (13,985) Recoveries 4,129 623 7,811 3,143 Ending balance $ 274,128 $ 108,462 $ 274,128 $ 108,462

Charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 included $22.1 million related to one commercial and industrial relationship that had been downgraded to substandard prior to the onset of COVID.

Non-performing loans totaled $200.3 million or 0.84% of total loans at September 30, 2020, compared to $204.8 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2019. Non-performing loans included $43.6 million and $45.7 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans on non-accrual status, representing 0.18% and 0.20% of total loans at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Net interest income

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 was $187.5 million compared to $190.3 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $185.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Interest income decreased by $13.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the immediately preceding quarter, and by $68.8 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Interest expense decreased by $10.3 million compared to the immediately preceding quarter and by $70.6 million compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Decreases in interest income resulted from declines in market interest rates, partially offset by increases in average interest earning assets. Declines in interest expense reflected decreases in market interest rates and to a lesser extent, declines in average interest bearing liabilities.

The Company’s net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased by 0.07% to 2.32% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from 2.39% for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020. The decline in the yield on interest earning assets outpaced the reduction in cost of interest bearing liabilities for the quarter. The deployment of liquidity into the securities portfolio in a challenging lending environment contributed to the decline in the yield on interest earning assets. Offsetting factors contributing to the decrease in the net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020 included:

The average rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased to 0.75% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from 1.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decline reflected continued initiatives taken to lower rates paid on deposits in response to declines in general market interest rates and the re-pricing of term deposits. We expect the cost of interest bearing deposits to continue to decline; at September 30, 2020, approximately $1.5 billion or 25% of the time deposit portfolio, with an average rate of 1.67%, has not yet repriced since March 2020 when the Fed last cut rates. The majority of these CDs will mature through the first quarter of 2021.

The tax-equivalent yield on investment securities decreased to 2.00% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 from 2.48% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This decrease resulted from the impact of purchases of lower-yielding securities, prepayments of higher yielding mortgage-backed securities and decreases in coupon interest rates on existing floating rate assets.

The tax-equivalent yield on loans decreased to 3.61% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from 3.71% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Factors contributing to this decrease included the decline in benchmark interest rates which impacted the rates earned on both existing floating rate assets and new production, and the runoff of loans originated in a higher rate environment.

The average rate paid on borrowings increased to 2.40% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, from 1.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, reflecting the maturity of short-term, lower rate FHLB advances. The issuance of $300 million of 5.125% subordinated notes in June 2020 also contributed to the increase.

The increase in average non-interest bearing demand deposits as a percentage of average total deposits also positively impacted the cost of total deposits and the net interest margin.

The Company's net interest margin, calculated on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.35% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to 2.49% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Factors contributing to the decline were largely consistent with those enumerated above.

Non-interest expense

Non-interest expense totaled $108.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 compared to $106.4 million for the immediately preceding quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $121.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Non-interest expense totaled $333.9 million and $368.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, a decline of approximately 9%.

Compensation and benefits decreased by $8.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to the corresponding periods in 2019. These decreases reflected reductions in headcount related to our BankUnited 2.0 initiative. Lower variable compensation costs and a decrease in equity based compensation expense related to the impact of a declining stock price on liability-classified awards also contributed to the declines.

Cost reductions stemming from our BankUnited 2.0 initiative contributed to year over year reductions in Occupancy and equipment expense and Other non-interest expense.

The increasing trend year over year in technology and telecommunications expense is reflective of investments in digital and data analytics capabilities and in the infrastructure to support cloud migration.

The increase in deposit insurance expense reflects an increase in the assessment rate related to increases in the level of criticized and classified assets.

Costs incurred directly related to the implementation of our BankUnited 2.0 initiative during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 totaled $0.3 million and $14.5 million, respectively.

For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, non-interest expense included approximately $0.5 million and $2.0 million, respectively, in costs directly related to our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Non-interest bearing $ 175 $ 7,704 Interest bearing 369,601 206,969 Cash and cash equivalents 369,776 214,673 Investment securities (including securities recorded at fair value of $9,290,883 and $7,759,237) 9,300,883 7,769,237 Non-marketable equity securities 208,614 253,664 Loans held for sale 3,816 37,926 Loans 23,779,315 23,154,988 Allowance for credit losses (274,128) (108,671) Loans, net 23,505,187 23,046,317 Bank owned life insurance 292,773 282,151 Operating lease equipment, net 676,321 698,153 Goodwill and other intangible assets 77,641 77,674 Other assets 593,586 491,498 Total assets $ 35,028,597 $ 32,871,293 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Demand deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 6,789,622 $ 4,294,824 Interest bearing 2,916,891 2,130,976 Savings and money market 11,002,794 10,621,544 Time 5,887,903 7,347,247 Total deposits 26,597,210 24,394,591 Federal funds purchased 180,000 100,000 FHLB and PPPLF borrowings 4,118,460 4,480,501 Notes and other borrowings 722,592 429,338 Other liabilities 545,511 486,084 Total liabilities 32,163,773 29,890,514 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 400,000,000 shares authorized; 92,388,641 and 95,128,231 shares issued and outstanding 924 951 Paid-in capital 995,438 1,083,920 Retained earnings 1,950,288 1,927,735 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (81,826) (31,827) Total stockholders' equity 2,864,824 2,980,779 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,028,597 $ 32,871,293

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans $ 208,646 $ 213,938 $ 248,770 $ 656,943 $ 738,766 Investment securities 44,604 50,932 69,413 151,596 218,554 Other 1,322 2,908 5,219 7,950 15,140 Total interest income 254,572 267,778 323,402 816,489 972,460 Interest expense: Deposits 37,681 50,187 99,483 170,690 296,891 Borrowings 29,412 27,254 38,229 87,407 108,095 Total interest expense 67,093 77,441 137,712 258,097 404,986 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 187,479 190,337 185,690 558,392 567,474 Provision for credit losses 29,232 25,414 1,839 180,074 9,373 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 158,247 164,923 183,851 378,318 558,101 Non-interest income: Deposit service charges and fees 4,040 3,701 4,269 11,927 12,389 Gain on sale of loans, net 2,953 4,326 5,163 10,745 10,220 Gain on investment securities, net 7,181 6,836 3,835 10,564 13,736 Lease financing 13,934 16,150 18,583 45,565 52,774 Other non-interest income 8,184 7,338 6,006 19,140 20,329 Total non-interest income 36,292 38,351 37,856 97,941 109,448 Non-interest expense: Employee compensation and benefits 48,448 48,877 57,102 156,212 179,586 Occupancy and equipment 12,170 11,901 14,673 36,440 42,477 Deposit insurance expense 5,886 4,806 3,781 15,095 12,849 Professional fees 2,436 3,131 2,923 8,771 17,731 Technology and telecommunications 15,435 14,025 10,994 42,056 34,175 Depreciation of operating lease equipment 12,315 12,219 11,582 37,137 34,883 Loss on debt extinguishment — — 3,796 — 3,796 Other non-interest expense 11,937 11,411 16,455 38,154 42,584 Total non-interest expense 108,627 106,370 121,306 333,865 368,081 Income before income taxes 85,912 96,904 100,401 142,394 299,468 Provision for income taxes 19,353 20,396 24,182 30,278 75,826 Net income $ 66,559 $ 76,508 $ 76,219 $ 112,116 $ 223,642 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 $ 1.17 $ 2.23 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 1.17 $ 2.23

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest (1)(2) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest (1)(2) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest (1)(2) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 23,447,514 $ 212,388 3.61 % $ 23,534,684 $ 217,691 3.71 % $ 22,733,875 $ 252,896 4.43 % Investment securities (3) 9,065,478 45,351 2.00 % 8,325,217 51,684 2.48 % 8,295,205 70,427 3.40 % Other interest earning assets 552,515 1,322 0.95 % 765,848 2,908 1.53 % 573,630 5,219 3.61 % Total interest earning assets 33,065,507 259,061 3.13 % 32,625,749 272,283 3.35 % 31,602,710 328,542 4.14 % Allowance for credit losses (272,464) (254,396) (112,784) Non-interest earning assets 1,897,723 1,976,398 1,652,901 Total assets $ 34,690,766 $ 34,347,751 $ 33,142,827 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,800,421 4,127 0.59 % $ 2,448,545 $ 4,722 0.78 % $ 1,872,573 $ 6,705 1.42 % Savings and money market deposits 10,664,462 15,853 0.59 % 10,450,310 17,447 0.67 % 10,907,317 51,229 1.86 % Time deposits 6,519,852 17,701 1.08 % 7,096,097 28,018 1.59 % 6,845,643 41,549 2.41 % Total interest bearing deposits 19,984,735 37,681 0.75 % 19,994,952 50,187 1.01 % 19,625,533 99,483 2.01 % Short term borrowings 53,587 14 0.10 % 119,835 32 0.11 % 115,209 670 2.31 % FHLB and PPPLF borrowings 4,117,181 20,146 1.95 % 4,961,376 21,054 1.71 % 5,414,963 32,252 2.36 % Notes and other borrowings 722,271 9,252 5.12 % 493,278 6,168 5.00 % 403,788 5,307 5.26 % Total interest bearing liabilities 24,877,774 67,093 1.07 % 25,569,441 77,441 1.22 % 25,559,493 137,712 2.14 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 6,186,718 5,313,009 3,963,955 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 803,498 820,439 704,995 Total liabilities 31,867,990 31,702,889 30,228,443 Stockholders' equity 2,822,776 2,644,862 2,914,384 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,690,766 $ 34,347,751 $ 33,142,827 Net interest income $ 191,968 $ 194,842 $ 190,830 Interest rate spread 2.06 % 2.13 % 2.00 % Net interest margin 2.32 % 2.39 % 2.41 %

_____________ (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 Average

Balance Interest (1)(2) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Average

Balance Interest (1)(2) Yield/

Rate (1)(2) Assets: Interest earning assets: Loans $ 23,278,042 $ 668,187 3.83 % $ 22,407,271 $ 751,672 4.48 % Investment securities (3) 8,501,513 153,987 2.42 % 8,333,600 221,901 3.55 % Other interest earning assets 654,623 7,950 1.62 % 532,062 15,140 3.80 % Total interest earning assets 32,434,178 830,124 3.42 % 31,272,933 988,713 4.22 % Allowance for credit losses (222,085) (113,694) Non-interest earning assets 1,874,709 1,615,548 Total assets $ 34,086,802 $ 32,774,787 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,475,388 15,808 0.85 % $ 1,783,611 18,569 1.39 % Savings and money market deposits 10,509,559 71,056 0.90 % 11,093,290 156,236 1.88 % Time deposits 7,040,101 83,826 1.59 % 6,898,947 122,086 2.37 % Total interest bearing deposits 20,025,048 170,690 1.14 % 19,775,848 296,891 2.01 % Short term borrowings 89,033 412 0.62 % 127,908 2,297 2.39 % FHLB and PPPLF borrowings 4,496,407 66,284 1.97 % 5,037,299 89,890 2.39 % Notes and other borrowings 548,851 20,711 5.03 % 403,574 15,908 5.26 % Total interest bearing liabilities 25,159,339 258,097 1.37 % 25,344,629 404,986 2.14 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits 5,292,702 3,835,248 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 791,057 654,692 Total liabilities 31,243,098 29,834,569 Stockholders' equity 2,843,704 2,940,218 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 34,086,802 $ 32,774,787 Net interest income $ 572,027 $ 583,727 Interest rate spread 2.05 % 2.08 % Net interest margin 2.35 % 2.49 %

_____________ (1) On a tax-equivalent basis where applicable (2) Annualized (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (In thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Basic earnings per common share: Numerator: Net income $ 66,559 $ 76,219 $ 112,116 $ 223,642 Distributed and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (2,896) (3,174) (4,816) (9,247) Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 63,663 $ 73,045 $ 107,300 $ 214,395 Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 92,405,239 95,075,395 92,918,030 97,113,878 Less average unvested stock awards (1,183,564) (1,098,509) (1,164,317) (1,147,988) Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 91,221,675 93,976,886 91,753,713 95,965,890 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.78 $ 1.17 $ 2.23 Diluted earnings per common share: Numerator: Income allocated to common stockholders for basic earnings per common share $ 63,663 $ 73,045 $ 107,300 $ 214,395 Adjustment for earnings reallocated from participating securities 4 7 3 20 Income used in calculating diluted earnings per common share $ 63,667 $ 73,052 $ 107,303 $ 214,415 Denominator: Weighted average shares for basic earnings per common share 91,221,675 93,976,886 91,753,713 95,965,890 Dilutive effect of stock options and certain shared-based awards 171,054 285,934 142,008 303,524 Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per common share 91,392,729 94,262,820 91,895,721 96,269,414 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.77 $ 1.17 $ 2.23

BANKUNITED, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Financial ratios (4) Return on average assets 0.76 % 0.91 % 0.44 % 0.91 % Return on average stockholders’ equity 9.4 % 10.4 % 5.3 % 10.2 % Net interest margin (3) 2.32 % 2.41 % 2.35 % 2.49 %

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Asset quality ratios Non-performing loans to total loans (1)(5) 0.84 % 0.88 % Non-performing assets to total assets (2)(5) 0.58 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.15 % 0.47 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (1)(5) 136.86 % 53.07 % Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.25 % 0.05 %

_____________ (1) We define non-performing loans to include non-accrual loans and loans other than purchase credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans that are past due 90 days or more and still accruing. Contractually delinquent purchase credit deteriorated and government insured residential loans on which interest continues to be accrued are excluded from non-performing loans. (2) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans, OREO and other repossessed assets. (3) On a tax-equivalent basis. (4) Annualized for the three and nine month periods. (5) Non-performing loans and assets include the guaranteed portion of non-accrual SBA loans totaling $43.6 million or 0.18% of total loans and 0.12% of total assets, at September 30, 2020; and $45.7 million or 0.20% of total loans and 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PPNR is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses, particularly in view of the adoption of the CECL accounting methodology, which may impact comparability of operating results to prior periods. This measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions and is a measure frequently cited by investors. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of PPNR to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of income before income taxes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the three months ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income before income taxes

(GAAP) $ 85,912 $ 96,904 $ 100,401 $ 142,394 $ 299,468 Plus: Provision for credit losses 29,232 25,414 1,839 180,074 9,373 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 115,144 $ 122,318 $ 102,240 $ 322,468 $ 308,841

ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the adequacy of the ACL coverage, excluding the impact of loans which carry nominal or no reserves. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of ACL to total loans at September 30, 2020 (dollars in thousands):

Total loans (GAAP) $ 23,779,315 Less: Government insured residential loans 1,089,055 Less: PPP loans 829,798 Less: MWL 1,250,903 Total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP) $ 20,609,559 ACL $ 274,128 ACL to total loans (GAAP) 1.15 % ACL to total loans, excluding government insured residential loans, PPP loans and MWL (non-GAAP) 1.33 %

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes this measure is relevant to understanding the capital position and performance of the Company. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure also provides a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions as it is a metric commonly used in the banking industry. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measurement of tangible book value per common share to the comparable GAAP financial measurement of book value per common share at the dates indicated (in thousands except share and per share data):

September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,864,824 $ 2,755,053 $ 2,980,779 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 77,641 77,652 77,674 Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 2,787,183 $ 2,677,401 $ 2,903,105 Common shares issued and outstanding 92,388,641 92,420,278 95,128,231 Book value per common share $ 31.01 $ 29.81 $ 31.33 Tangible book value per common share $ 30.17 $ 28.97 $ 30.52

