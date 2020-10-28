DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate PREOS Real Estate AG with letting success despite COVID 19 pandemic - international video game developer Gunzilla Games becomes new long-term tenant in the Westend Carree Frankfurt 28.10.2020 / 12:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PREOS Real Estate AG with letting success despite COVID 19 pandemic - international video game developer Gunzilla Games becomes new long-term tenant in the Westend Carree Frankfurt

Leipzig, 28.10.2020 - PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has acquired a new tenant for the Westend Carree in Frankfurt am Main in the form of international video games developer Gunzilla Games. At the beginning of 2021, Gunzilla Games, with headquarters in Kiev and a further branch in Los Angeles, will move into the 450 square meter office space in the center Frankfurt; the rental period is five years.

The premises are characterized above all by a high level of IT infrastructure and are ideally equipped to enable the video game developer to successfully enter the German market.

The Westend Carree has been in the PREOS portfolio since January 2020 and is managed by PREOS majority shareholder, publity AG, as asset manager. With the new tenant Gunzilla Games, the occupancy rate of the 30,550 square meter property was further increased despite the COVID 19 pandemic

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS Real Estate AG, commented: "We are very pleased about the new tenant Gunzilla Games in Frankfurt's Westend Carree. This is further proof that our strongly developed network works on a global level. In addition, the latest leasing success shows that our properties meet the individual needs of our tenants. Office space with high IT equipment in particular is an absolute must in the digital age".

Press contact:

Financial Press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Phone: +49 69 905505-52

e-mail: preos@edicto.de

About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG "PREOS") is an active real estate investor focusing on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficiently positioned management holding company. The focus of its purchasing activities is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold when appropriate sales opportunities arise. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access open market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). PREOS is based in Leipzig.

28.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: PREOS Real Estate AG Landsteinerstraße 6 04103 Leipzig Germany Phone: 0341 261787790 E-mail: info@preos.de Internet: www.preos.de ISIN: DE000A2LQ850 WKN: A2LQ85 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1143612

End of News DGAP News Service

1143612 28.10.2020