Ultragenyx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities and Cowen are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of up to $400,000,000 of shares of its common stock. In addition, the company is expected to grant the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional $60,000,000 of shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The Company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.