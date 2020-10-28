Employees flock to virtual health care during pandemic, Willis Towers Watson employee survey finds

While nearly half of employees surveyed are deferring medical care, relatively few report suffering worse health outcomes so far

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employee use of virtual health care has surged during the pandemic, with most employees giving the level of care high marks, according to a new survey by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, Willis Towers Watson. The survey of nearly 5,000 U.S. employees also found that nearly half of respondents have deferred medical care since the start of the pandemic, primarily over COVID-19 and money concerns.



Almost half of respondents (47%) have used virtual care services this year — almost three times more than last year (17%). Employees also gave virtual care high marks compared with face-to-face consultations, with eight in 10 (79%) regarding virtual care as equally as good, and one in four (25%) rating it better. Eight in 10 employees (78%) would consider using virtual care in the future.