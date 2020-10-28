World Fuel Services Corporation Publishes its Sustainability Report for 2019

The sustainability report includes World Fuel Services Corporation’s carbon footprint, reflecting the company’s global scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for 2019, totaling approximately 60,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions. The company’s management team then designed a comprehensive renewable energy and carbon offset program to make the carbon emissions from its operations net zero for 2019. World Fuel Services Corporation is focused on making additional enhancements to its processes and technologies with the aim of further improving efficiencies and decarbonizing its operations over the long-term to achieve its sustainability goals.

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE: INT) today announced that it has published its 2019 Sustainability Report, which highlights the company’s efforts around key environmental, social and governance areas that are important to the company’s business as well as its employees, customers, suppliers, investors and other stakeholders. The report covers a broad range of actions and initiatives that demonstrate World Fuel Services Corporation’s commitment to create a more environmentally and socially sustainable world.

“We have dedicated our resources with the aim of creating a more sustainable future for quite some time, and we believe this resonates through our actions, investments, and energy solutions,” stated Michael J. Kasbar, chairman and chief executive officer. “To further assist in accelerating the world’s energy transition, we are committed to continuing to drive innovative and cost-effective sustainability solutions for our clients, including increasing the availability and affordability of low to zero-carbon energy sources.”

About World Fuel Services Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Fuel Services is a global energy management company involved in providing energy procurement advisory services, supply fulfillment and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. World Fuel Services sells fuel and delivers services to its clients at more than 8,000 locations in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our beliefs and expectations with respect to the enhancements to our processes and technologies and our ability to further improve efficiencies and decarbonize our operations over the long-term, our expectations regarding our dedication of resources and our actions, investments and energy solutions, as well as our ability to drive innovative and cost-effective sustainability solutions for our clients, including increasing the availability and affordability of low to zero-carbon energy sources. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factor disclosures contained in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, including the company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC.