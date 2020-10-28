Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Häggblom

 

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               October 28, 2020 at 16:00 EET

On 31 March 2020, the Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj resolved that the annual fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in four equal instalments in Verkkokauppa.com shares either purchased from the market or alternatively by using treasury shares held by the company. In accordance with the resolution, a total of 1,696 shares have been transferred to Christoffer Häggblom as follows:

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Häggblom, Christoffer
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20201028083512_12
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,696 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,696 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

For more information:

Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

DISTRIBUTION:
 Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com

Verkkokauppa.com in short

Verkkokauppa.com is Finland’s most popular and most visited Finnish online retailer, with the aim to sell to products to its customer at probably always cheaper prices. Depending on the season, the Company markets, sells, and distributes some 60,000–70,000 products in 26 different main product categories through its webstore, retail stores, and network of pick-up points. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, in addition to which products can be collected at more than 3,000 pick-up points. Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and it is headquartered in Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. The Company’s shares are listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.


