 

Herbalife Nutrition, Puerto Rico Signs Professional Basketball Player J.J. Barea to a Multi-Year Sports Nutrition and Performance Sponsorship

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today signed Dallas’ National Basketball Association (NBA) player, J.J. Barea, as part of an exclusive multi-year sponsorship deal. The Company will serve as his official sports nutrition and performance partner through September 2022.

"We are excited to work with J.J., as his dedication to wellness and performance aligns with our values and commitment to helping people live healthy active lifestyles," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition.

As his official sports nutrition and performance partner, Herbalife Nutrition will provide Barea with the Company's Herbalife24 (H24) line of sports performance products, which are NSF Certified for Sport*, to help fuel him in his efforts to optimize his on-court performance.

“I am extremely proud and excited to announce my partnership with Herbalife Nutrition. Throughout my career, I have done my best to keep my body in the best shape possible. This partnership with Herbalife Nutrition allows me to continue living a healthy lifestyle and to continue to learn and grow to be the best athlete and basketball player that I can be,” said Barea.

The sponsorship also includes sports nutrition educational appearances in Puerto Rico, as well as sports nutrition education through the Company's marketing platforms.

Barea began his professional basketball career in 2006 and made history being the first Puerto Rican to win the NBA finals and is only the seventh Puerto Rican to play for the NBA. He was a member of the Puerto Rican national team that won the gold medal in the 2006 and 2010 Central American and Caribbean Games. He was the starting point guard for Puerto Rico when they won the gold medal in the 2011 Pan American Games and the silver medal in the 2007 Pan American Games.

Herbalife Nutrition supports more than 190 athletes worldwide. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athletes, visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com. To receive the latest company updates from Herbalife Nutrition, follow @HerbalifeNews.

*Certified for Sport is a registered trademark of NSF International.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

