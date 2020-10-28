ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS
Almere, The Netherlands
October 28, 2020, 6 p.m. CET
ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its third quarter 2020 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.
Strong quarterly results driven by continued logic/foundry demand and an exceptionally high gross margin
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|EUR million
|Q3 2019
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2020
|New orders
|291.8
|298.0
|303.4
|Revenue
|271.2
|341.8
|314.6
|Gross profit margin %
|42.4
|48.3
|49.9
|Operating result
|50.6
|87.6
|83.9
|Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013)
|6.5
|10.7
|6.3
|Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013)
|(3.5)
|(3.3)
|(3.0)
|Net earnings
|53.5
|74.1
|58.1
|Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares)
|56.9
|77.4
|61.2
- New orders at €303 million were 2% above the level of last quarter and 4% above the level of last year.
- Revenue for the third quarter 2020 was €315 million and decreased 8% compared to the previous quarter, half of that decrease is caused by exchange rate translation differences.
- Gross profit margin was 49.9% in Q3 2020 compared to 48.3% in the previous quarter, driven by an exceptionally strong mix. Operating result was €84 million compared to €88 million in the previous quarter, mainly due to lower sales, partly compensated by a higher margin percentage and lower costs.
- Normalized net earnings for the third quarter 2020 were lower at €61 million compared to €77 million in Q2 2020. Main reasons for the decline are the depreciation of the US dollar causing a translation result of €14 million negative as compared to the €6 million negative in Q2 and the €4 million lower result from investments.
COMMENT
