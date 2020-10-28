 

ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 18:00  |  85   |   |   

Almere, The Netherlands
October 28, 2020, 6 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its third quarter 2020 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

Strong quarterly results driven by continued logic/foundry demand and an exceptionally high gross margin

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020
New orders 291.8 298.0 303.4
Revenue 271.2 341.8 314.6
Gross profit margin % 42.4 48.3 49.9
Operating result 50.6 87.6 83.9
Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 6.5 10.7 6.3
Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.5) (3.3) (3.0)
Net earnings 53.5 74.1 58.1
Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares) 56.9 77.4 61.2
  • New orders at €303 million were 2% above the level of last quarter and 4% above the level of last year.
  • Revenue for the third quarter 2020 was €315 million and decreased 8% compared to the previous quarter, half of that decrease is caused by exchange rate translation differences.
  • Gross profit margin was 49.9% in Q3 2020 compared to 48.3% in the previous quarter, driven by an exceptionally strong mix. Operating result was €84 million compared to €88 million in the previous quarter, mainly due to lower sales, partly compensated by a higher margin percentage and lower costs.
  • Normalized net earnings for the third quarter 2020 were lower at €61 million compared to €77 million in Q2 2020. Main reasons for the decline are the depreciation of the US dollar causing a translation result of €14 million negative as compared to the €6 million negative in Q2 and the €4 million lower result from investments.

COMMENT

Seite 1 von 4
ASM International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Presentation of Q3 2020 results 4 November 2020 at 08:00 (CET)
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
ASMI Share Buyback Update October 19 – 23, 2020
19.10.20
ASMI Share Buyback Update October 12 – 16, 2020
13.10.20
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES THE RETIREMENT OF CFO PETER VAN BOMMEL
12.10.20
ASMI Share Buyback Update October 5 – 9, 2020
08.10.20
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY AND TIMING OF THE THIRD QUARTER 2020 CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
05.10.20
ASMI Share Buyback Update September 28 – October 2, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.07.20
12
Wachstumswert in der Halbleiterindustrie