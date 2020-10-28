SpartanNash to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its third quarter 2020 financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be broadcast live over the internet hosted at SpartanNash’s website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the “Investor Relations” section and will remain available for replay on the Company’s website for approximately ten days.