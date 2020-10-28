Warrior Met Coal Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Warrior reported a third quarter 2020 net loss of $14.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to net income of $45.0 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.28 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income per share of $0.79 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $82.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The lower results reflect a challenging market environment this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) (“Warrior” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020. Warrior is the leading dedicated U.S. based producer and exporter of high quality metallurgical (“met”) coal for the global steel industry.

“During the third quarter, we saw the continued impact of COVID-19 on pricing and demand across the met coal industry, including our lowest-ever realized met coal price per ton since Warrior became a publicly-traded company,” commented Walt Scheller, CEO of Warrior. “However, we started to see better sales volumes in the third quarter compared to the second quarter as customers in our key markets began to restart their operations. In addition, despite challenging headwinds, we were pleased once again to be free cash flow positive. We remained focused on managing the aspects of our business that we can control, achieving our lowest cash cost per short ton. At the same time, we carefully balanced our spending on longer term capex investments in our mines to keep us uniquely well-positioned to benefit from the eventual recovery in steel production, met coal demand, and pricing.”

“We continue to operate our mines in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state regulators, and have taken additional precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees,” Mr. Scheller concluded.

Operating Results

The Company produced 1.9 million short tons of met coal in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 2.2 million short tons in the third quarter of 2019. Sales volume in the third quarter of 2020 was 1.9 million short tons compared to 2.0 million short tons in the third quarter of 2019. Inventory levels remained relatively consistent at 1.5 million short tons at the end of the third quarter of 2020 compared to 1.6 million short tons at the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Additional Financial Results

Total revenues were $180.1 million for the third quarter of 2020, including $175.2 million in mining revenues, which consisted of met coal sales of 1.9 million short tons at an average net selling price of $90.65 per short ton, net of demurrage and other charges. This compares to total revenues of $287.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. The average net selling price of the Company's met coal declined 36% from $141.13 per short ton in the third quarter of 2019 to $90.65 per short ton in the third quarter of 2020. The Company sold its met coal in the third quarter of 2020 at 90% of the quarterly Australian premium low-volatility hard coking coal (“HCC”) Platts Premium LV FOB Australian Index (the "Platts Index”) price. The year-over-year decline in revenues and profits is primarily attributed to weaker met coal demand and pricing in challenging market conditions associated with the impact of COVID-19.

Cash cost of sales (including mining, transportation and royalty costs) for the third quarter of 2020 were $150.6 million, or 86.0% of mining revenues, compared to $189.5 million, or 67.5% of mining revenues in the same period of 2019. Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) per short ton decreased to $77.92 in the third quarter of 2020 from $95.21 in the third quarter of 2019, reflecting Warrior's low and variable cost structure and focus on cost control during periods of depressed met coal prices.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $8.2 million, or 4.5% of total revenues, and were 12.5% lower than in the same period last year. Depreciation and depletion costs for the third quarter of 2020 were $28.0 million, or 15.5% of total revenues, and were 8.6% higher than in the same period last year. Warrior incurred net interest expense of $8.1 million during the third quarter of 2020, which was higher than the same quarter last year due to interest on our ABL draw and lower interest income recognized on our cash balances.

Income tax benefit was $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 due to a loss before income taxes of $22.6 million and additional marginal gas well credits. This compares to income tax expense of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

The Company generated positive cash flows from operating activities in the third quarter of 2020 of $29.2 million, compared to $150.4 million in the third quarter of 2019. Capital expenditures and mine development costs for the third quarter of 2020 were $27.8 million. Free cash flow was positive at $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 reflecting our conscious management of expenses and spending while balancing longer term capital investments.

Net working capital, excluding cash, for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $19.5 million from the second quarter of 2020. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in income tax receivable due to an alternative minimum tax ("AMT") credit refund received during the current quarter.

Cash flows used in financing activities for the third quarter of 2020 were $5.6 million, primarily due to principal repayments of capital lease obligations of $3.0 million and the payment of dividends of $2.6 million.

The Company’s total liquidity as of September 30, 2020 was $280.4 million, consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $216.4 million and available liquidity under its ABL Facility of $64.0 million, net of outstanding letters of credit of $9.4 million.

Capital Allocation

On October 22, 2020, the board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, totaling approximately $2.6 million, which will be paid on November 9, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 2, 2020.

Company Outlook

On April 29, 2020, Warrior withdrew its full year 2020 guidance in light of the uncertainties regarding the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its overall impact on the global economy and the Company's operations. The Company is also continuing to appropriately adjust its operational needs, including managing its expenses, capital expenditures, working capital, liquidity and cash flows. The Company initially delayed the budgeted $25.0 million development of the Blue Creek project until at least July 1, 2020 and has now further delayed that project until at least the early part of 2021. The Company has also temporarily suspended its Stock Repurchase Program. The Company will continue to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business for the remainder of the fiscal year, although the Company believes that it is premature to forecast when the economies of the countries in which its customers are located will reopen on a sustained basis and lead to a return to more normalized demand for met coal.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands, except per share) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Sales $ 175,229 $ 280,841 $ 555,610 $ 1,037,950 Other revenues 4,835 6,665 14,875 25,458 Total revenues 180,064 287,506 570,484 1,063,408 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 151,370 190,221 433,661 578,038 Cost of other revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below) 7,064 7,583 22,267 23,346 Depreciation and depletion 27,965 25,741 78,813 73,652 Selling, general and administrative 8,192 9,362 25,105 29,050 Total costs and expenses 194,591 232,907 559,846 704,086 Operating income (loss) (14,527) 54,599 10,639 359,322 Interest expense, net (8,059) (7,250) (23,847) (22,793) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — (9,756) Other income — 5,272 1,822 22,815 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (22,586) 52,621 (11,386) 349,588 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,152) 7,599 (9,336) 68,639 Net income (loss) $ (14,434) $ 45,022 $ (2,050) $ 280,949 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share—basic $ (0.28) $ 0.88 $ (0.04) $ 5.46 Net income (loss) per share—diluted $ (0.28) $ 0.87 $ (0.04) $ 5.44 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—basic 51,190 51,348 51,161 51,469 Weighted average number of shares outstanding—diluted 51,356 51,482 51,275 51,599 Dividends per share: $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 4.56

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA:

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, (short tons in thousands)(1) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Tons sold 1,933 1,990 5,219 6,325 Tons produced 1,887 2,164 6,102 6,657 Gross price realization (2) 90 % 102 % 92 % 99 % Average net selling price $ 90.65 $ 141.13 $ 106.46 $ 164.10 Cash cost of sales (free on board port) per short ton (3) $ 77.92 $ 95.21 $ 82.63 $ 91.05 (1) 1 short ton is equivalent to 0.907185 metric tons. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, our gross price realization represents a volume weighted-average calculation of our daily realized price per ton based on gross sales, which excludes demurrage and other charges, as a percentage of the Platts Index.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH COST OF SALES (FREE-ON-BOARD PORT) TO COST OF SALES REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

(in thousands) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of sales 151,370 $ 190,221 $ 433,661 $ 578,038 Asset retirement obligation (368) (373) (1,106) (1,120) Stock compensation expense (385) (372) (1,312) (999) Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port)(3) $ 150,617 $ 189,476 $ 431,243 $ 575,919 (3) Cash cost of sales (free-on-board port) is based on reported cost of sales and includes items such as freight, royalties, labor, fuel and other similar production and sales cost items, and may be adjusted for other items that, pursuant to GAAP, are classified in the Condensed Statements of Operations as costs other than cost of sales, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce met coal. Our cash cost of sales per short ton is calculated as cash cost of sales divided by the short tons sold. Cash cost of sales per short ton is a non-GAAP financial measure which is not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute or superior to financial measures calculated in conformity with GAAP. We believe cash cost of sales per ton is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Cash cost of sales per ton may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. QUARTERLY SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited)

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (14,434) $ 45,022 $ (2,050) $ 280,949 Interest expense, net 8,059 7,250 23,847 22,793 Income tax expense (benefit) (8,152) 7,599 (9,336) 68,639 Depreciation and depletion 27,965 25,741 78,813 73,652 Asset retirement obligation accretion 732 812 2,198 2,436 Stock compensation expense 1,910 1,568 5,634 4,218 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 9,756 Other income — (5,272) (1,822) (22,815) Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 16,080 $ 82,720 $ 97,284 $ 439,628 Adjusted EBITDA margin (5) 8.9 % 28.8 % 17.1 % 41.3 % (4) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and depletion, non-cash asset retirement obligation accretion, non-cash stock compensation expense, loss on early extinguishment of debt and other income. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant to a reader in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under GAAP. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA presents a useful measure of our ability to incur and service debt based on ongoing operations. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. (5) Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

(in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (14,434) $ 45,022 $ (2,050) $ 280,949 Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax — — — 9,756 Other income, net of tax — (4,394) (1,584) (18,331) Adjusted net income (loss)(6) $ (14,434) $ 40,628 $ (3,634) $ 272,374 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 51,190 51,348 51,161 51,469 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 51,356 51,482 51,275 51,599 Adjusted basic net income (loss) per share: $ (0.28) $ 0.79 $ (0.07) $ 5.29 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share: $ (0.28) $ 0.79 $ (0.07) $ 5.28 (6) Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) net of loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax and other income, net of tax (based on each respective period's effective tax rate). Adjusted net income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from adjusted net income (loss) are significant to the reader in understanding and assessing our results of operations. Therefore, adjusted net income (loss) should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income (loss) under GAAP. We believe adjusted net income (loss) is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Adjusted net income (loss) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (14,434) $ 45,022 $ (2,050) $ 280,949 Non-cash adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 22,910 36,049 78,502 159,639 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (4,408) 51,589 18,054 29,154 Income tax receivable 24,274 (187) 24,274 21,420 Inventories 1,707 (9,655) (43,887) (20,288) Prepaid expenses and other receivables (213) (1,430) (5,906) 7,080 Accounts payable (6,210) 12,930 11,169 18,749 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,388 13,613 (4,699) 645 Other 1,153 2,495 6,696 10,917 Net cash provided by operating activities 29,167 150,426 82,153 508,265 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, and other (23,305) (26,266) (72,059) (78,366) Mine development costs (4,526) (6,329) (13,257) (18,398) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other — 61 — 3,124 Other — (9,921) 6,233 (6,670) Net cash used in investing activities (27,831) (42,455) (79,083) (100,310) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (5,586) (18,614) 19,960 (404,857) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,250) 89,357 23,030 3,098 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 220,663 120,146 193,383 206,405 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 216,413 $ 209,503 $ 216,413 $ 209,503

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP:

(in thousands) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,167 $ 150,426 $ 82,153 $ 508,265 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and mine development costs (27,831) (32,595) (85,316) (96,764) Free cash flow (7) $ 1,336 $ 117,831 $ (3,163) $ 411,501 Free cash flow conversion (8) 8.3 % 142.4 % (3.3) % 93.6 % (7) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment and mine development costs. Free cash flow is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP, and we believe items excluded from net cash provided by operating activities are significant to the reader in understanding and assessing our results of operations. Therefore, free cash flow should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities under GAAP. We believe free cash flow is a useful measure of performance and we believe it aids some investors and analysts in comparing us against other companies to help analyze our current and future potential performance. Free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. (8) Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

WARRIOR MET COAL, INC. CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands)

September 30,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,413 $ 193,383 Short-term investments 8,504 14,675 Trade accounts receivable 81,417 99,471 Income tax receivable — 12,925 Inventories, net 155,667 97,901 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 40,017 25,691 Total current assets 502,018 444,046 Mineral interests, net 102,879 110,130 Property, plant and equipment, net 607,406 606,200 Non-current income tax receivable — 11,349 Deferred income taxes 163,565 154,297 Other long-term assets 15,145 18,242 Total assets $ 1,391,013 $ 1,344,264 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,002 $ 46,436 Accrued expenses 67,515 65,755 Short term financing lease liabilities 11,874 10,146 Other current liabilities 9,886 6,615 Total current liabilities 139,277 128,952 Long-term debt 379,722 339,189 Asset retirement obligations 55,551 53,583 Long term financing lease liabilities 24,476 25,528 Other long-term liabilities 32,276 31,430 Total liabilities 631,302 578,682 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value per share (Authorized -140,000,000 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 53,408,040 issued and 51,186,199 outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 53,293,449 issued and 51,071,608 outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 533 533 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share (10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Treasury stock, at cost (2,221,841 shares as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (50,576) (50,576) Additional paid in capital 247,907 243,932 Retained earnings 561,847 571,693 Total stockholders’ equity 759,711 765,582 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,391,013 $ 1,344,264

