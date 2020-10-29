AKVA group ASA Invitation – presentation of the Q3 2020 financial results – update
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 29.10.2020, 10:10 | 41 | 0 |
With reference to the notice sent regarding AKVA group ASA’s Q3 2020 presentation published on October 19 the company has now re-scheduled the presentation only to be held as a webcast.
The change is due to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the updated guidelines from the Norwegian authorities.
The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.
Date: 6 November 2020 at 10:00 (CET)
Link to webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/hegnarmedia/20201106_2
Dated: 29 October 2020
AKVA group ASA
Web: www.akvagroup.com
CONTACTS:
|Knut Nesse
|Chief Executive Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 91 37 62 20
|E-mail:
|knesse@akvagroup.com
|Ronny Meinkøhn
|Chief Financial Officer
|Phone:
|+47 51 77 85 00
|Mobile:
|+47 98 20 67 76
|E-mail:
|rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
AKVA Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0