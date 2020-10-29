 

LED Lighting, Controls and Turnkey Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q2 Investor Call/Webcast Thurs. Nov. 5th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey lighting and energy project management will host a conference call/webcast to review its FY 2021 second quarter results and business outlook on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion plans to release its results premarket on the same morning.

Webcast/Call Details
Date / Time:   Thursday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT)
Call Dial-In:   Dial (877) 754-5294 or (678) 894-3013 for international
Webcast / Replay:   https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5nfonphn
Audio Replay:   (855) 859-2056, ID#1379339 (available shortly after call through 11/12/20)

About Orion Energy Systems 
Orion is a provider of LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT solutions, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management, helping customers to enhance the efficiency of their business while reducing their carbon footprint. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and workspace benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

 
Investor Relations Contacts:
Bill Hull, CFO   William Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.   Catalyst IR
bhull@oesx.com   (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

20.10.20
Orion Secures Approximately $41 Million in Contract Extensions Expanding Turnkey LED Lighting & Controls Retrofit Project for Major National Retail Customer by 295 Additional Locations
15.10.20
LED Lighting, Controls and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Names Veteran Finance Executive Per Brodin to Succeed Bill Hull as CFO