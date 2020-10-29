 

Capital Bank, N.A., Named as One of the “Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker — Again

Getting recognized two years in a row shows the Bank’s ongoing commitment to being a workplace where employees thrive.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, American Banker named Capital Bank, N.A., one of the “Best Banks to Work For” in the U.S. Commercial and retail banks are considered for the American Banker accolade after extensive employee surveys and employer reports on benefits and policies, one of the main criteria being the creation of a workplace that elevates employees' personal and professional growth.

“We strive to make sure our work environment and culture bring out the best in every one of us,” said Eric Suss, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank. “That’s why we built in flexibility, paid time off and a collaborative work style into our policies and procedures, to reinforce and reward that peak-performance mindset.”

Suss added that employees also value Capital Bank’s brand of servant leadership, dedication to clients, and daily opportunities to exercise creativity in helping solve clients’ problems. “Every member of our team knows they’re engaged in truly meaningful work,” added Suss.

“Our company culture is the key to our success,” said Capital Bank CEO Edward Barry. “At Capital Bank, we are each an important member of the team, and it’s that shared philosophy and camaraderie that empowers us to achieve the unthinkable for our clients.”

Capital Bank has over 250 employees across the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area up to Pennsylvania. Added Suss: “We are thrilled that Capital Bank earned American Banker’s “Best Bank to Work For” for a second consecutive year, and we look forward to continuing to nurture our entrepreneurial, think-outside-the-box culture that has been so impactful for our employees, company and clients.”

About Capital Bank
Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. The Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C./Baltimore metro area. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital Bancorp, which had assets of approximately $1.9 billion at September 30, 2020; its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.”

About Best Banks to Work For
The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as employee surveys that assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the U.S. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and used their expertise to determine the final ranking. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

