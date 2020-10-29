UScellular Offers LG K92 5G Smartphone Starting November 19

For a limited time, new customers who switch to UScellular’s #1 ranked network can get the LG K92 5G for free after $350 in bill credits. Current customers can get the LG K92 5G for just $150 after $200 in bill credits. 1

UScellular brings LG’s latest 5G smartphone to its customers in stores and online beginning November 19. The LG K92 5G includes 5G connectivity to take advantage of the growing UScellular 5G network and features vibrant display, audio, video and photo capabilities the company is known for.

“The LG K92 5G is packed with the latest network connectivity and smartphone technologies to help our customers stay productive and entertained,” said Kyle Bedtelyon, director of device and accessory product management at UScellular. “The LG K92 5G is a key addition to our growing portfolio of 5G devices at a great price our customers will love and we’re excited to launch it starting November 19.”

The LG K92 5G touts a vibrant 6.7-inch FHD+ FullVision punch hole display in a Titan Gray color. Quad rear-cameras with AutoFocus and LED flash along with a 16 MP front-facing camera with front-facing display flash deliver a variety of options for crisp and vivid images. A variety of LG-specific tools make the smartphone a productivity powerhouse, including QuickMemo+ that offers the user a variety of options to take notes, QSlide overlays up to two windows with adjustable sizing and transparency, and Clip Tray copies multiple items in a clipboard at the bottom of the screen, creating a collection of information to save or send.

The company’s 5G network currently covers parts of Iowa, Maine, North Carolina, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin on its 600 MHz spectrum. It will expand this coverage to include parts of California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia in the coming months.

A 5G coverage map is available at https://www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, please go to uscellular.com/5G.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit www.uscellular.com. For more details on LG K92 5G, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/k92-5g-USC.

1Offers require new qualifying smartphone purchase on a 30-month retail installment contract with $0 Down and 0% APR. Port in and 2GB or Unlimited plan required for new customers. 2GB or Unlimited plan required for current customers. Discount comes via a monthly bill credit. Credit approval required. Taxes and charges such as USF and RCRF apply. Additional terms apply. See uscellular.com for details

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.

