CRC Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Detailing Sustainability Goals, Progress and Industry ESG Leadership

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (“CRC” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of CRC’s continuous progress on its sustainability efforts in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance while improving overall corporate transparency and highlighting a positive impact on communities where it operates.

Todd Stevens, President and CEO of CRC noted, “Today, we are proud to share with you CRC’s latest achievements and a demonstration of our leadership in ESG performance. This report illustrates the long-standing commitment and dedication of our workforce to apply ingenuity and technology to meet Californians’ needs for sustainable, affordable and reliable energy, to implement our 2030 Sustainability Goals for carbon, methane, water and renewables that advance the state’s climate goals, and to strengthen the communities where we live and work. CRC has an industry leading portfolio of sustainability projects, and our previous climate disclosure was recognized by CDP earlier this year. Our 2030 Sustainability Goals aren’t simply aspirations – the compensation of management and our workforce is tied directly to achieving annual sustainability project milestones and other ESG metrics.”