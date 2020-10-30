 

CRC Releases 2019 Sustainability Report Detailing Sustainability Goals, Progress and Industry ESG Leadership

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) (“CRC” or the “Company”) today announced the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of CRC’s continuous progress on its sustainability efforts in environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance while improving overall corporate transparency and highlighting a positive impact on communities where it operates.

Todd Stevens, President and CEO of CRC noted, “Today, we are proud to share with you CRC’s latest achievements and a demonstration of our leadership in ESG performance. This report illustrates the long-standing commitment and dedication of our workforce to apply ingenuity and technology to meet Californians’ needs for sustainable, affordable and reliable energy, to implement our 2030 Sustainability Goals for carbon, methane, water and renewables that advance the state’s climate goals, and to strengthen the communities where we live and work. CRC has an industry leading portfolio of sustainability projects, and our previous climate disclosure was recognized by CDP earlier this year. Our 2030 Sustainability Goals aren’t simply aspirations – the compensation of management and our workforce is tied directly to achieving annual sustainability project milestones and other ESG metrics.”

Mr. Stevens continued, “As Californians, we will continue to set the example for the industry and believe our proven track record of safety, technological innovation and operational excellence, coupled with our ESG policies and 2030 Sustainability Goals, both distinguish us among domestic and international energy producers and advance California’s ambitious goal of carbon neutrality as a signatory of the Paris Climate Accord.”

Building off its 2018 Sustainability Report and its associated 2019 Leadership Level Ranking of A- by CDP, CRC's 2019 Sustainability Report references both Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards. Highlights and achievements from the 2019 Sustainability Report include:

  • Best-ever workforce health and safety performance, continued emission reductions and record water reclamation for California agriculture in 2019
  • CRC’s response to COVID-19
  • Updated performance data on its advancement towards 2030 Sustainability Goals
  • Promoting an inclusive and diverse culture at CRC
  • Increased stakeholder outreach and dialogue focused on its five community pillars of education and job training; public health and safety; military and veterans; environmental stewardship and water conservation; and civic empowerment that celebrates California’s diversity

For more information about sustainability at CRC, please visit our Sustainability page at https://crc.com/sustainability.

About California Resources Corporation (CRC)

California Resources Corporation (CRC) is the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production company in California. CRC operates its world-class resource base exclusively within the State of California, applying complementary and integrated infrastructure to gather, process and market its production. Using advanced technology, CRC focuses on safely and responsibly supplying affordable energy for California by Californians.

